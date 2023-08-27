gorodenkoff

Thesis

I am at the stage in my life where I need to look forward toward my retirement and so began researching cash flow investing a few months ago. I am designing myself a high-yield low-variance portfolio which I would feel safe using with reasonable amounts of margin.

While researching high-yield assets, I have repeatedly come across other investors recommending Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSE:CLM). After taking a look over the funds unique mechanics and its total returns over multiple timeframes, I find this fund unappealing. I currently rate CLM a Hold.

Fund Background

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is an actively managed closed-end fund. It seeks to gain exposure to a diverse selection of both value and growth. They limit their investment in securities issued by other investment companies so that not more than 3% of the outstanding voting stock of any one investment company will be owned by the Fund.

CLM Fund Profile (Seeking Alpha)

Their gross expense ratio appears to be slowly dropping over time. For the first half of 2023 it was at 1.10%.

CLM Ratios/Supplemental Data (Cornerstonestrategicvaluefund.com, Semi-Annual Report)

Holdings

CLM is well diversified. Their most recent semi-annual report details their holdings as of 6/30/2023.

CLM Holdings As Of 6/30/2023 (Cornerstonestrategicvaluefund.com, Semi-Annual Report)

Distribution History

CLM has experienced a slow decline in its distributions over time. Of the ten years shown, the distribution has only gone up twice. The fund is currently paying a trailing yield of 12.11%.

CLM Distribution History (Seeking Alpha)

Tax Advantages

The fund has a history of producing distributions which are tax advantaged. I will elaborate on this later, but for me this is the single most appealing aspect of the fund.

CLM Taxes (Cornerstonestrategicvaluefund.com, Semi-Annual Report)

Drip Advantage

CLM offers a rather unique DRIP program. Because it is a closed-end fund, it is allowed to trade independently of its Net Asset Value. If the market price is above the NAV value, shareholders can be handed their distributions in the form of shares priced at NAV. If the market price is below the NAV value, shareholders can instead be handed shares at the market value. This has the potential to produce immediate paper gains as there is often a difference between the market price and the NAV value. I am under the impression that not all brokers participate in this special DRIP program.

CLM DRIP Policy (Cornerstonestrategicvaluefund.com, Semi-Annual Report)

Nonperiodic Offerings

CLM has a history of doing rights offerings when the market price gets significantly above the NAV value. The last one was announced in May 2022 and completed in June 2022. These events produce significant swings in market price which provide opportunity to anyone able to time it. I found an informative article covering the last rights offering. The best way to handle the event is to sell when it is announced and then buy back in after the market price falls.

CLM 2022 Rights Offering (Seeking Alpha)

Performance

When viewing CLM over multiple timeframes, it clearly underperforms both SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). I believe this is because it is both actively managed and diversified. As any student of John Bogle will tell you, actively managed funds typically underperform index funds. Also, while diversification does an excellent job of mitigating risk, the more diversified a portfolio is, the more likely it is to match the performance of the rest of the market. This makes it especially difficult for diversified portfolios to find alpha through their management fees.

Over the last month, CLM is down 4.59%, while SPY is down 3.81% and QQQ is down 3.99%.

CLM 1-Month (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 6 months, CLM is up 10.65%, while SPY is up 11.05% and QQQ is up 24.13%.

CLM 6-Month (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last year, CLM is down 4.81%, while SPY is up 7.34% and QQQ is up 15.49%.

CLM 1-Year (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 3 years, CLM is up 27.90%, while SPY is up 33.28% and QQQ is up 29.71%.

CLM 3-Year (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 5 years, CLM is up 50.66%, while SPY is up 65.35% and QQQ is up 105.01%.

CLM 5-Year (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 10 years, CLM is up 101.95%, while SPY is up 220.73% and QQQ is up 423.92%.

CLM 10-Year (Seeking Alpha)

If you go all the way back to more than fifteen years ago, CLM used to mirror the SPY fairly well. I have highlighted the 2008 crash in the black box below. After the crash, sometime in 2009, CLM began falling behind.

CLM Long-Term (Seeking Alpha)

When looking at the share price instead of total return, CLM was never able to recover from the crash. During the decade afterwards, when most other markets experienced significant gains, CLM's share price continued its slow decline.

CLM Failure To Recover (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusions

Although CLM clearly has advantages from both its tax advantaged distributions and its DRIP policy, I refuse to invest into anything with lackluster total returns. I also don't like that the rights offerings are not on a preset date and to avoid losing out on any existing paper gains, I would have to check for the announcement daily.

However, just because this fund is not for me, does not mean it is entirely uninvestible. The fact that much of the yield is actually return of capital makes this more appealing for anyone wanting to own it on margin or through a loan. This is actually part of why CLM is so frequently brought up when I start conversing with others about running a high-margin portfolio. The fact that one won't also be hit with as much in taxes while using its distributions to make margin or loan payments would be a plus.

Also, CLM regularly trades above its NAV and should present an appealing buy target at the end of every rights offering. Once in a position, being able to collect DRIP shares at a discount is appealing. At some point, the position should be able to be closed for a significant gain. However, there is never a guarantee that CLM will trade above its NAV, and one may miss out on much of their paper gains if the fund were to ever begin a rights offering at a time when you were not paying attention.

I prefer investments that let me SWAN (sleep well at night) and would be fairly irritated to have to close this position every time I planned on spending a couple days away from easy access to the internet. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund may be a good fit for some investors, but it's definitely not for me.