Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cigna Group: Weaker Than Peers But Still A Buy

Aug. 27, 2023 6:28 AM ETThe Cigna Group (CI)HUM, UNH
Marcel Knoop profile picture
Marcel Knoop
433 Followers

Summary

  • Cigna's Health Insurance business is weaker than its peers, while Evernorth should be the future growth driver.
  • The balance sheet and return on equity is weaker than that of peers HUM and UNH.
  • The low valuation, coupled with solid growth prospects, should enable investors to generate low double-digit returns.
  • Despite rating it the least attractive compared to HUM and UNH, I still rate Cigna a buy if you want to further diversify your portfolio.
Cigna Health Improvement Tour Visits the Pennsylvania Ballet to Encourage Everyone to Make Health a Priority This Holiday Season

Lisa Lake

Introduction

This will be the third and last article of my three-part series on three big health insurance providers in the U.S. I will link the first two articles here because I will refer to both of them several times throughout

This article was written by

Marcel Knoop profile picture
Marcel Knoop
433 Followers
Tax consultant and individual investor from Germany, Europe with academic background in Business Administration (B.A.) and Finance & Accounting (M.Sc.).I try to focus on high quality companies that preferably have high Returns on Capital Employed, high Cash Conversion/Generation, strong Balance Sheets, can outperform the broader market due to competitive advantages and have a long runway for growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH, HUM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.