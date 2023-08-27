Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Twin Disc: Strong FCF And Electric Solutions Could Push The Price Up

Aug. 27, 2023 7:17 AM ETTwin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN)
Summary

  • Twin Disc reaffirms medium-term targets, including future gross margin close to 30% and FCF conversion close to 60%.
  • Recent business structure redesign in Belgium may improve efficiency and competitiveness, leading to potential FCF growth.
  • Risks from steel supply, manufacturing quality, productivity, and international regulations could impact stock price, but Twin Disc seems undervalued.

Close up of a woman counting money

Riska

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) recently reaffirmed its medium-term targets, including future gross margin close to 30% and most importantly the FCF conversion close to 60%. Besides, recent redesign of business structures in Belgium may improve efficiency and competitiveness, which could, in the long term, improve FCF

CW Capital profile picture
CW Capital
5 Followers
I worked for a large investment group for some years. Right now, I only take care of my stocks. I do valuation models, and focus on FCF growth. You can contact met if you need more information about my articles, and my models. I am not a financial adviser. I do not give readers financial advice. The information I offer does not constitute financial advice or recommendation and should not be considered as such.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

