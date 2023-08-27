Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SQM And Albemarle: One Is The Better Buy As Lithium Prices Drop

Aug. 27, 2023 1:00 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB), SQM1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.86K Followers

Summary

  • With Lithium comprising the majority of ALB's and SQM's top/ bottom lines, it is unsurprising that the recent moderation in spot prices have affected their stock prices.
  • Assuming that the nationalization negotiations proceed as intended, it appears that both companies have no choice, but to "relinquish at least 51% ownership to Codelco."
  • However, we remain optimistic about ALB's and SQM's prospects, attributed to their deep rooted expertise in Chile and sustained contribution to the Chilean treasury.
  • Demand for lithium is still expected to increase at a CAGR of ~23% through 2025, explaining ALB's and SQM's aggressive capacity expansions.
  • This is on top of the optimistic projection of stable Lithium Hydroxide spot prices at over $40K per MT through 2026, with supply expected to remain tight through 2027.

Balancing stones

malerapaso/E+ via Getty Images

The Lithium Investment Thesis Remains Robust

We previously covered Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:ALB) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:NYSE:SQM) in April 2023, discussing their stocks' over sold cadence at that time. This

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.86K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
Teddy V
Today, 1:15 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (80)
I may be wrong, but lithium is not really a very rare materiel. If the ideeas of Mr Boric (the leftist Chilean president) will be put in place, all the mining firms will abandon Chile for more friendlier jurisdictions. SQM is dead money at this moment (and it will probably stay this way until there is a major change in Chile politics). In conclusion maybe an investor in a lithium miner should look for something with minimal or no exposure to Chile.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.