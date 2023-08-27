CGGO: A Risky Place To Be As Growth Stocks Vainly Search For A Catalyst

Dgwildlife/iStock via Getty Images

NVIDIA's (NVDA) earnings beat has sent the stock price soaring yet failed to ignite the broad-market recovery recently. Besides, the comments made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell look hardly supportive of a fresh wave of the tech rally.

Data by YCharts

In this regard, I believe it is worth avoiding growth-rich exposures at these levels; at the very least, they should be mixed with the value factor to minimize the possible downside.

That is why I am skeptical about buying into the Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) at this juncture. A 15.4% weighted-average earnings per share growth rate together with a 4.7% earnings yield is an alluring combination at first blush, but amid the market vainly searching for a catalyst, it is not strong enough; importantly, CGGO has red flags on the valuation front, and the EY cannot tell the whole story. Besides, its past performance was not entirely flawless. Let us discuss all these in greater depth below in the note.

What is CGGO's strategy?

In essence, as described on its website, CGGO is an actively managed investment vehicle pursuing capital appreciation, with a portfolio constructed both from U.S. and international equities, with a goal to allocate no less than 40% to "assets outside the U.S." Regarding equity selection, it is said that the fund

Takes a bottom-up approach, analyzing all aspects of companies with significant growth potential, including where they do business, their position in their industry, their products and the health of their supply chains.

Performance: mostly mixed, with something to appreciate

The moment for CGGO's launch was hardly opportune. In fairness, February 2022 was perhaps the most unfavorable for the growth echelon in years as the pandemic-era market euphoria had faded already, while inflation data suggested an era of much higher interest rates for longer was approaching. So the ETF lost about 26 bps in March 2022 before plunging by more than 10% in April. These losses were partly pared later, with November seeing robust gains of close to 11%. Overall, CGGO still finished the hawkish 2022 in the red but nonetheless outperformed the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR), its peer fund with larger exposure to U.S. stocks, which I reviewed in July. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) that represents the market still performed better than CGGO, most likely thanks to its exposure to value names that are tracked by the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV). And the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI), which tracks CGGO's benchmark, also did better.

ETF March-December 2022 total return QQQ -22.65% CGGR -20.23% CGGO -13.21% ACWI -11.79% IVV -11.02% RPV -3.83% Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

However, despite being less afflicted by the bear market, CGGO delivered a weaker annualized total return over the March 2022–July 2023 period compared to the selected funds, as its recovery has been much slower this year. Nevertheless, among its advantages worth mentioning is its modest standard deviation.

Portfolio CGGO IVV QQQ CGGR ACWI Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $10,293 $10,736 $11,177 $10,508 $10,436 CAGR 2.06% 5.14% 8.17% 3.56% 3.05% Stdev 21.59% 21.03% 27.61% 24.31% 20.28% Best Year 18.59% 20.65% 44.51% 31.72% 18.30% Worst Year -13.21% -11.02% -22.65% -20.23% -11.79% Max. Drawdown -23.05% -20.28% -26.10% -25.33% -21.26% Sharpe Ratio 0.05 0.19 0.3 0.13 0.09 Sortino Ratio 0.07 0.26 0.44 0.18 0.12 Market Correlation 0.93 1 0.92 0.96 0.98 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

The factor balance: why more downside for CGGO is possible

As of August 23, CGGO oversaw a portfolio of 83 holdings. Excluding the Capital Group Central Cash Fund (CMQXX), which accounted for 8.1% of the net assets, the principal ten positions had a 36.5% weight, with Microsoft (MSFT) occupying the top spot with a 7.4% weight. The $1 trillion league has a palpable impact on CGGO's total returns in its current version as it accounts for close to 14% of the portfolio (including MSFT, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and NVDA). No coincidence CGGO's weighted-average market capitalization is rather bloated at about $460.5 billion.

The essential question worth answering here is regarding CGGO's growth & value balance. To analyze that, since we are dealing with a portfolio with a sizable overseas exposure, I replaced the original tickers with U.S.-quoted securities (e.g., quoted on the Pink Sheets, etc.) where applicable. Unfortunately, the results I have arrived at do not speak in favor of buying into CGGO at this point.

The growth story we see underneath the surface is rather strong; small wonder for a fund targeting "global growth equity." First, CGGO has minimal exposure to companies with negative forward revenue growth rates (only around 7.6%) and negative forward EPS growth rates (5.2%). Portfolio-wise, revenues are forecast to increase by 10.7%, while earnings are poised for even stronger growth, with a 15.4% rate.

Quality is mostly solid as around 80% have a Quant Profitability rating of B- or better. Companies with red flags on the profitability front like Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) and Citigroup (C) (illustrated by the D and F ratings) account for only 1.3%. Also, most holdings have healthy capital efficiency as the weighted-average Return on Equity stands at 35%, with the Return on Assets at 11.3%, as per my calculations.

Nevertheless, value exposure is much more important these days. And here, CGGO has an Achilles heel. The 4.7% earnings yield I mentioned earlier is adequate, yet delving deeper, a few issues come to light. For example, about 71% of the holdings have a Quant Valuation rating of D+ or worse. Another problem is the Price/Sales ratio of 7.4x. Put another way, as it seems NVDA cannot recharge the growth rally, CGGO is a risky place to be.

Finally, the following table compiles the key data for the ten major holdings.

Company Original Ticker Adjusted Ticker Weight Market Cap ($ billion) Valuation Grade Profitability Grade EY Revenue FWD EBITDA FWD EPS FWD YTD Perf MICROSOFT MSFT (MSFT) 7.4% 2,430 F A+ 3% 10.37% 11.32% 9.12% 36.35% ASML HOLDING ASML (ASML) 6.1% 268 F A+ 2.9% 15.18% 14.42% 15.36% 23.92% NOVO NORDISK NOVO B (NVO) 4.8% 425.33 F A+ 2.3% 21.37% 22.76% 21.64% 40.42% CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL CMG (CMG) 3.7% 52.28 D- A 2.1% 13.64% 24.33% 27.41% 36.57% LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON MC (OTCPK:LVMUY) 3.2% 428.83 D- A+ 4.1% 13.22% 12.81% - 18.54% TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR TSM (TSM) 2.5% 449 D+ A+ 6.9% 11.51% 12.92% 13.79% 26.49% ALPHABET GOOGL (GOOGL) 2.4% 1,680 D A+ 3.6% 9.59% 9.16% 5.60% 50.03% NVIDIA NVDA (NVDA) 2.2% 1,170 F A+ 0.4% 30.45% 28.77% 39.43% 222.40% CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CNQ (CNQ) 2.1% 66.56 C- A 8.6% 3.42% 3.33% 6.52% 9.90% TRADEWEB MARKETS TW (TW) 2.1% 20 F B- 1.7% 10.76% 12.79% 14.99% 31.54% Click to enlarge

Created using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund; financial data as of August 24.

Investor Takeaway

CGGO attempts to capture growth opportunities in the U.S. and overseas. For an actively managed vehicle with significant non-U.S. exposure, its expense ratio of 47 bps looks adequate.

My analysis illustrated that the fund has succeeded in creating a portfolio with strong earnings and revenue growth rates, as well as robust quality, yet value exposure is questionable. CGGO's past performance was also not entirely flawless as its annualized return over the period discussed was weaker than ACWI's. As I believe risks for growth stocks remain elevated, CGGO earns only a Hold rating today.