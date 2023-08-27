Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoundHound AI: Buy Point

Aug. 27, 2023 8:46 AM ETSoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN)1 Comment
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SoundHound AI's stock is volatile due to AI hype.
  • The company reports solid growth and has a decent backlog, but the momentum isn't large enough to match the constant hype.
  • SoundHound AI's stock is more appealing when it dips towards $2 and the market cap reaches $500 million.
Soundhound Inc headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Just about every company has a price where the stock is attractive to investors and one where investors should dump the stock. This case is very clear for a development voice AI software company like SoundHound AI (

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
43.63K Followers
Stone Fox Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor founded in 2010. 
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.

Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.

Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 9:03 AM
Premium
Comments (3.14K)
Long term hold for me at $2.42. Managed to buy some shares at $2.01- I missed the dump to $1.80 but will continue to look for discount price under $2. Institutional ownership at a paltry 21%. It has a long way to go but I’m sticking with it. Very small position.
