Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of August 2023

Photon-Photos

Welcome to the August 2023 edition of the 'junior' lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2024 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.

August saw lower lithium prices but another huge month of news and progress from the lithium juniors.

Lithium price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the 99.5% China delivered lithium carbonate (99% min.) spot price was down 15.86% and the China lithium hydroxide (56.5% min.) price was down 14.93%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (3.9% min) price was down 7.98%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was down 10.77% over the past 30 days.

Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate (6%, CIF China) average price of USD 3,265/t, as of Aug. 25, 2023.

China lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 217,500 (~USD 29,844) (source)

Trading Economics

Rio Tinto forecasts lithium emerging supply gap (chart from 2021) - 60 new mines the size of Jadar needed

Rio Tinto

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read: "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2023" article. Highlights include:

Top battery-maker CATL's profit soars 63% amid EV sales boom.

BloombergNEF - EV battery sizes increasing may lead to battery supply chain shortages.

BMI - Lithium industry needs over $116 billion to meet automaker and policy targets by 2030.

Mali adopts new mining code that boosts state interests.

Albemarle and Livent are expecting lithium spot prices to recover from the weakness seen in recent months.

New CATL electric car batteries to add 400km range in 10min.

Ford and SK announce new massive battery cathode factory in Quebec's Becancour battery valley.

BMI - 401 gigafactories planned to be in operation by 2030, representing almost nine terawatt hours of annual production capacity.

Junior lithium miners company news

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY) (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV ("Covalent Lithium") between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. More details here at: Progress at the Mt Holland lithium project.

On August 25 Wesfarmers released their 2023 Annual Report. Page 85 stated:

Covalent Lithium is a 50/50 joint venture between Wesfarmers and SQM. Together, Wesfarmers and SQM are investing over $2 billion in the joint venture, which is expected to produce battery-quality lithium hydroxide in Australia in 2025... When fully operational, the mine and concentrator are expected to produce approximately 380,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate each year. The bulk of the spodumene concentrate will be refined at an integrated refinery, being built at Kwinana... When fully operational, the refinery is expected to produce 50,000 tonnes of battery grade lithium hydroxide... In December 2022, the first lithium ore was mined at Mt Holland. This first ore was crushed in May 2023, and spodumene concentrate production is expected to commence late 2023, for sale in the 2024 financial year. To capitalise on the high demand for lithium, Covalent Lithium is currently undertaking a feasibility study to double the production capacity at the Mt Holland mine and concentrator.

Mt Holland Project update May 30, 2023 (source - page 84)

Wesfarmers

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2023 - Mt Holland spodumene production, ramp up to 380,000tpa.

H1, 2025 - Kwinana LiOH refinery planned to begin and ramp to 45-50ktpa LiOH.

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTCPK:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia. Mostly funded to production.

On July 28, Liontown Resources announced:

Quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 June 2023... Cash at bank as of 30 June was $305.4 million, with $118.8 million drawn down from $300 million Ford finance facility in the quarter. $181.2 million remains undrawn under Ford Facility as of 30 June.

On August 3, Liontown Resources announced: "Liontown moves forward with DSO opportunity." Highlights include:

"...70,000 tonnes of DSO material has been stockpiled to the end of July following commencement of mining operations at the Kathleens Corner and Mt Mann open pits in January 2023.

Targeting early revenue with an initial sale of 250,000 to 300,000 tonnes of >1% grade DSO prior to first concentrate production.

Customer engagement is well advanced, with first shipment targeted by end of calendar year 2023."

On August 7, Liontown Resources announced:

Liontown strategy and project update - 2023 Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum... Liontown's flagship project is now less than 12 months to achieving target of first production in mid-2024, with mining and construction progressing to schedule and materially in line with the capital expenditure estimate... Liontown has received a joint Letter of Support from the international Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) of Australia, South Korea and the U.S. The letter accompanies three individual Letters of Support/Interest, indicating total non-binding and conditional finance interest for up to A$300 million to support delivery of the Kathleen Valley Project... Liontown has progressed the "partner" pillar of its downstream strategy through an agreement with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation ...The agreement will support a jointly-funded study that explores the feasibility of using Liontown's spodumene, or a future lithium sulphate product produced in a Western Australia based plant, to produce lithium hydroxide in Japan...

On August 17, Liontown Resources announced: "Liontown awards Underground Mining Services."

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2023-24: Kathleen Valley Project construction

Q1, 2024: Commissioning with production set to begin mid 2024

2023-25: Study with Sumitomo Corporation to produce lithium hydroxide in Japan.

Leo Lithium Limited [ASX:LLL]

Leo Lithium is developing the Goulamina Lithium Project (50/50 JV with Ganfeng Lithium) in Mali with a total Resource of 211 Mt @ 1.37% Li2O, targeting a production start in mid 2024.

On July 31, Leo Lithium Limited announced: "Quarterly report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023." Highlights include:

Project Development

"Significant Mineral Resource upgrade increases the total Goulamina resource base by 68.7 Mt to 211 Mt at 1.37% Li2O.

Resource upgrade elevates Goulamina to the world's fourth largest global spodumene deposit.

Scope for further exploration potential as the resource remain open along strike and at depth.

Construction activities on track, with engineering and drafting approximately 80% complete.

Acquisition of mineral concessions to nearly triple the Goulamina Project area.

First run of mine ore has been produced and stockpiled in preparation for Stage 1 production.

Project remains on schedule for first spodumene product in June Quarter 2024."

Corporate

"Ganfeng placement secured for A$106 million to fully fund Stage 1 to first product; and Cooperation Agreement to increase Stage 2 capacity to 500ktpa for total capacity in Stage 1 and 2 of 1Mtpa.

Leo Lithium held cash at 30 June of A$67.1 million, and the Goulamina JV held cash of US$60.5 million.

Post quarter end trading halt on 18 July 2023 and voluntary suspension from 20 July 2023 as ongoing incomplete discussions with the Government of Mali on correspondence sent to the Company."

On August 23, Leo Lithium Limited announced:

Request for Continuation of Voluntary Suspension. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Company advises that: 1. The Company requests an extension to its voluntary suspension pending an announcement in relation to ongoing incomplete discussions with the government of Mali on correspondence that it has received...

You can view the company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Investors can read the Trend Investing article on Leo Lithium here.

Eramet [FR:ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAY) (OTCPK:ERMAF) - 'Targets DLE production by early 2024'

Eramet is in a JV 'Eramine Sudamerica' (50.1% Eramet, 49.9% Tsingshan) which owns the Centenario-Ratones Lithium Project in Argentina. Eramet targets to start DLE production by Q2 2024.

On July 26, Eramet announced: "2023 Interim Financial Report..."

On July 26, Eramet announced: "Refocused and more robust, Eramet stays the course in a challenging market environment." Highlights include:

"Adjusted EBITDA[i],[ii] at €339m, down significantly compared to a record H1 in 2022: Strong decline in selling prices for all of the Group's markets, notably manganese alloys (refined alloys down nearly 50%) and class II nickel (ferronickel down more than 30%). Major logistical incidents in Gabon, now resolved, resulting in a significant decline in volumes of manganese ore produced (-27% at 2.6 Mt). Strong growth in nickel ore volumes in Indonesia (+79% at 16.4 Mwmt) Input costs at high levels, particularly reductants. Implementation of a cash saving and cost reduction action plan, in addition to productivity actions and the optimisation of production (volume, grade).

Net income, Group share positive at €98m.

Negative Free Cash-Flow in a context of growth capex, resulting in net debt of €712m and adjusted leverage[iii] of 0.7x; extension of the maturity with the successful inaugural rated issue of sustainability-linked bonds.

Start of lithium production in Argentina in Q2 2024 confirmed, with a completion rate for the construction of the plant at 60% at end-June 2023.

Final Investment Decision expected in H2 2023 for the first stage of Phase II of the Centenario project (representing additional 30 kt-LCE).

Signature in July of a joint marketing agreement for lithium carbonate from 2025, enabling to secure an advance payment of $400m from 2023[iv].

Further progress in CSR, with a commitment made by Eramet to have all of its mining sites assessed by 2027, including Weda Bay (Indonesia), complying with the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) standard.

The outlook for 2023 is set against the background of a persisting difficult macroeconomic context. Adjusted EBITDA is revised downwards to close to €900m in 2023..."

On July 26 Market Screener reported: "Eramet says it secured $400 mln lithium deal with Glencore..."

On July 27, Eramet announced:

2023 Half-year results... The Group forecasts to deliver close to €900m of Adjusted EBITDA in 2023, supported by a strong intrinsic performance in H2...

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2, 2024 - Start of lithium production in Argentina.

Investors can read the recent Trend Investing article on Eramet here.

POSCO [KRX:005490] (PKX)

POSCO owns the northern Sal de Vida (Hombre Muerto salar, Argentina) tenements bought from Galaxy Resources (now Allkem). POSCO targets to start DLE production by H1, 2024.

On August 7, Market Screener reported: "Posco encounters surge in short selling as battery stock volatility rises."

On August 14, Market Screener reported:

POSCO Holdings Inc. reports earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. POSCO Holdings Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was KRW 20,121,370.89 million compared to KRW 23,010,054.28 million a year ago. Net income was KRW 689,732.92 million compared to KRW 1,588,430.45 million a year ago...

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2023 - Plan to commission production of POSCO/Pilbara Minerals JV LiOH facility in Korea.

H1, 2024 - Target to commence production at Hombre Muerto and ramp to 25ktpa LiOH.

Delta Lithium [ASX:DLI](formerly Red Dirt Metals)

On July 31, Delta Lithium announced: "June quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Completed Idemitsu Australia $46.4M Strategic Investment Agreement.

Record metres drilled in the June quarter, comprising 82,589 metres completed (45,342m at Mt Ida, 37,247m at Yinnetharra). 8,894 samples currently with lab. Better drill results during the quarter include; Mt Ida Lithium Project: 90.1m @ 0.95% Li 2O from 650.8m in IDRD229W1. 44.5m @ 1.2% Li 2O from 357.3m in IDRD178. 34.9m @ 1.3% Li 2O from 398.3m in IDRD077. 27.2m @ 1.2% Li 2O from 430.4m in IDRD077W1. Yinnetharra Lithium project: 43m @ 1.22% Li 2O from 66m in YNRD082. 20m @ 1.29% Li 2O from 28m in YRRD011. 33m @ 1.9% Li 2O from 218m in YRRD118. 19m @ 1.6% Li 2O from 190m in YRRD114. 29m @ 1.5% Li 2O from 205m in YRRD120.

Continued progress approval to commence mining at the Mt Ida Lithium Project expected in the 2H CY2023.

Drilling results at Yinnetharra has now confirmed multiple mineralised pegmatites with commercial scale opportunity and strikes exceeding 1600 metres length.

The company continues to recruit key people with extensive mine building and lithium experience to the team.

Completed cooperation agreement with Mid West Ports in relation to supporting shipments out of Geraldton from 2H 2024."

On August 8, Delta Lithium announced: "Drilling update for Mt Ida Lithium." Highlights include:

"The Mt Ida Lithium Project in the Goldfields region of Western Australia, remains on track for approval to mine later this year. Initial Maiden Resource Estimate of 12.7Mt @ 1.2% Li 2O reported in October 2021. Granted Mining Lease, heritage and Mining Proposal submitted with objective to potentially commence a DSO Lithium mining operation before Christmas 2023.

Newly reported drilling results include: 27m @ 1.3% Li 2O from 848m in IDRD245. 21.2m @ 0.5% Li 2O from 561.1m in SPRD045. 20.9m @ 1.4% Li 2O from 675.4 m in IDRD036N2. 17.8m @ 1% Li 2O from 477.9m in SPRD041N2.

5 Rigs demobilised leaving 3 rigs continuing with exploration, engineering, metallurgy and hydrology holes, whilst the Resource Update is prepared."

On August 21, Delta Lithium announced: "Excellent Yinnetharra initial metallurgical results and drilling update." Highlights include:

"...Early first pass un-optimised metallurgical test results have been received, indicating high grade spodumene Li2O concentrates can be produced at high recovery rates with low impurities from surface: Sample 1 from M1 pegmatite produced a 6.3% Li2O concentrate at 77% recovery rate. Sample 2 from M47 pegmatite produced a 6.4% Li 2O concentrate at a 61% recovery rate..."

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

ioneer ltd. announced in September 2021 the sale of 50% of its flagship lithium boron project to Sibanye Stillwater for US$490m.

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2023 - Possible permitting approval.

H1, 2023 - Commencement of construction of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium Boron Project.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2023 - Possible off-take or project financing announcements.

2025 - Target to commence production (assumes project funding soon)

You can read the latest Trend Investing Critical Elements Lithium article here.

Atlantic Lithium Limited [LSE:ALL] [ASX:A11] (OTCQX:ALLIF)

Atlantic Lithium is progressing its Ewoyaa Project in Ghana towards production. Piedmont Lithium has a 50% project earn-in share.

On July 28 Ghana Business News reported:

Ministry says Ghana government has not granted licenses to any company to exploit lithium... there are various explorations of the mineral currently ongoing, and that the Ministry had submitted a policy proposal for the regulation, exploitation, and management of Ghana's green minerals, including lithium, which is being scrutinised by Cabinet. The overarching goal of the policy is to ensure that the exploitation of these critical minerals inure to the benefit of the people of Ghana, the true owners of these resources, the statement said.

On July 31, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced:

Quarterly activities and cash flow report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023. Landmark Definitive Feasibility Study reaffirms Ewoyaa's status as an industry-leading near-term spodumene concentrate producing mine... Cash on hand at end of quarter was A$15.3 million.

On August 7, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced:

Statement re media speculation. Atlantic Lithium remains confident of the grant of the Mining Lease to advance the Ewoyaa Lithium Project...

On August 8, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced: "Resource and exploration drilling results. Drilling returns high-grade infill and extensional intersections Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa." Highlights include:

"...Newly reported assay results infill mineralisation at the Ewoyaa South-2 deposit, part of the 35.3 Mt @ 1.25% Li 2 O Ewoyaa Mineral Resource Estimate1 ("MRE" or the "Resource"), and extend mineralisation to depth at the Ewoyaa North-East deposit, outside of the current Resource..."

On August 15, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced: "MOU signed for by-product Feldspar Study."

On August 17, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced:

Partner commits to Ewoyaa development funding. Piedmont Lithium exercises option to acquire initial 22.5% interest in Atlantic Lithium's Ghana Portfolio and commits to sole fund the first US$70 million of Ewoyaa's total development expenditure and 50% of any additional development expenditure required to build Ghana's first lithium mine...

Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF)

Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have "the largest lithium resource in Europe" with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.

On July 28, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report June 2023." Highlights include:

"Cris Moreno appointed as Managing Director and CEO, and Dr. Francis Wedin transitions to Executive Chair, to ensure the right skills are in place to lead the delivery of Phase One of the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project.

Binding Term Sheet executed with SLB for provision of drilling services for a minimum of 15 production and re-injection wells, for production of renewable heat and lithium from Vulcan's Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project.

Vulcan's Lithium Extraction Optimisation Plant (LEOP) enters final stages for mechanical completion. Once operational, this plant will produce the first tonnes of domestically produced lithium chemicals in Europe.

Vulcan and Stellantis mark their fourth agreement together, with a joint project to develop renewable energy supply for the Mulhouse automotive plant in France.

Land packages acquired for key Phase One production/re-injection sites, to increase Vulcan's current brine production.

EUR 66m (A$109m) institutional placement successfully completed, supported by existing major shareholders, for preparatory works towards Phase One project execution.

Initial market sounding for debt financing conducted by BNP Paribas with international commercial and development banks was completed, with positive feedback.

Government-backed Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) confirmed in-principal support from France, Italy and Canada. The French ECA confirmed that Vulcan will be eligible as a Strategic Project of national importance, based on Vulcan's lithium offtake agreements with French OEMs.

Bridging Phase engineering is ongoing for Phase One, working towards securing an EPCM contractor, which will include an updated execution schedule, CAPEX/OPEX, due to be completed in Q4 of this year."

On August 17, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Commissioning commences at Vulcan's Lithium Extraction Optimisation Plant."

Upcoming catalysts include:

End 2026 - Target to commence commercial production at the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project in Germany, then ramp to 40,000tpa.

Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)

On August 8, Standard Lithium announced: "Standard Lithium announces positive Preliminary Feasibility Study results for its South West Arkansas Project." Highlights include:

"Lithium brine project in southwestern Arkansas. PFS indicates base case production of 30,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") battery-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("LHM"); upside case of 35,000 tpa

20-year plus operating life. Upgraded mineral resource averaging 437 mg/L underpins a minimum 20-year operating life.

Robust project economics. Base case after-tax NPV $3.1 billion and IRR of 32.8% and upside case after-tax NPV $3.7 billion and IRR of 35.4%, assuming production of 30,000 tpa and 35,000 tpa, respectively, and both assuming discount rate of 8% and a long-term price of $30,000/t for battery-quality LHM.

Competitive operating costs. Average annual operating costs of $4,073/t of LHM over the operating life.

CAPEX of $1.3 billion. Total capex estimate of $1.3 billion includes conservative 20% contingency.

Increased lithium grades support larger resource. Upper Smackover Indicated and Middle Smackover Inferred Resource of 1.4 Mt and 0.4 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"), respectively, with an average lithium concentration of 437 mg/L and maximum reported lithium grade of 597 mg/L."

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

AVZ Minerals owns 51% of its Manono Lithium & Tin Project in the DRC, after selling 24% of it to Suzhou CATH Energy Technologies for US240m. DRC-owned firm Cominiere has a 25% share.

On July 31, AVZ Minerals announced: "Activities report for the quarter ending 30 June 2023." Highlights include:

"AVZ's securities remained in suspension during the June 2023 Quarter pending a resolution and clarity of the mining and exploration rights for the Manono Lithium and Tin Project ("Manono Project").

Favourable ruling received from the International Chamber of Commerce ("ICC") Emergency Arbitrator against La Congolaise d'Exploitation Minière ("Cominière") in Paris...

Continued preparations to defend a case in the ICC brought against its subsidiary AVZ International Pty Ltd ("AVZI") by Jin Cheng Mining Company ("Jin Cheng"), a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Company Limited ("Zijin"), regarding a 15% interest in Dathcom purportedly acquired from Cominière by Jin Cheng.

AVZ received a combined request for ICC arbitration proceedings from Cominière and Jin Cheng against its wholly owned subsidiaries Green Lithium Holdings ("GLH") and AVZI...

Commencement of international arbitration proceedings against the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") pursuant to the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States in the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID") located in Washington, D.C.

Excellent results from Roche Dure extension drilling program."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2023 - Any further arbitration news in the Manono Project dispute with Zijin Mining Group.

Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1]

On July 28, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2023." Highlights include:

"CY2023 exploration program at the Manna Lithium Project commenced, including: +50,000m Reverse Circulation [RC] and Diamond drilling [DD] program planned (with the option to extend this program based on results). Large, high grade lithium bearing pegmatite extensions of the Manna deposit to be a key focus of this year's exploration campaign...

CY2023 exploration at Marble Bar Lithium Project (MBLP) commenced, including: Up to 20,000m of exploration drilling underway at MBLP. Heritage surveys completed across Pegmatite Corridor 2 and Twin Veins targets. Expanding the lithium resource at MBLP is a key focus of this year's campaign.

Initial ore sorting trials successfully completed at Manna, with results indicating a 90% increase in lithium grade with single pass, proof of concept trial.

Mining Lease application (MLA 28/414) has been lodged with Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS).

Land Access Agreement for Exploration and Prospecting signed with Kakarra Part B, the native title group for land underlying the Manna Lithium Project.

Strategic investment of A$4.6 million and collaboration agreement secured with Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX: KAI) over the Roe Hills Lithium Project, adjacent to the Manna Lithium Project."

On August 17, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Drilling underway at Manna. 50,000m resource expansion drilling campaign commenced."

You can read a recent Trend Investing article on Global Lithium Resources here.

European Lithium Ltd [ASX:EUR] (OTCQB:EULIF)

On July 31, European Lithium Ltd. announced: "Quarterly report quarter ended 30 June 2023." Highlights include:

"The Company entered into a binding term sheet with Obeikan Investment Group to build and operate a hydroxide plant in Saudi Arabia for the Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project).

Complex work was conducted covering an environmental impact assessment [EIA] determination procedure that forms a fast-track-eligibility approval process covering the application of the final mining decree. We anticipate the application for pre assessment will be lodged at the beginning of the 3rd quarter 2023. This marks an important milestone towards operational readiness to build the mine and concentrator at the anticipated location.

Public Hearing to issue nine additional mining licenses was conducted by the Mining Authority.

Further internal studies have been conducted to assess the technical and commercial impacts of relocating the hydroxide plant to Saudi Arabia, based on the Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] results for the Wolfsberg Project presented in December 2022 by lead consultant DRA Global (DRA)...

Dorfner Anzaplan (Dorfner) continued to work on optimizing the concentrator flow to increase spodumene concentrate levels with the aim to reduce energy consumption.

A public hearing was conducted by the Mining Authority as part of the process to approve the Zone 2 drilling program.

EUR continues collaborating with a research group from the University of Graz to develop local lithium hydroxide production from recycled Lithium-Ion batteries.

GREENPEG (EU-funded) supported infield and underground work continues.

E47/4144 located in the northwest of Australia continues to progress through the WA Mining Act regulatory application process.

Initial desktop evaluation work was conducted on granted tenement E45/4532 at Munni Munni South.

EUR advances towards completion of business combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp. that at conclusion will own the Wolfsberg Project via a newly-formed company, "Critical Metals Corp." which is expected to be listed on NASDAQ.

Commencement of on-market buyback of EUR shares (subsequently completed in July 2023).

EUR completes the acquisition of 100% of the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project (together, Austrian Lithium Projects) located in the Styria mining district of Austria."

On August 9, European Lithium Ltd. announced:

Update on NASDAQ Listing, Sizzle Lodges Amendment to F-4... Tony Sage, Chairman, commented, "The latest F-4 amendment was lodged on Monday, 7 August. When declared effective by the SEC, the board of Sizzle will convene a shareholder meeting to approve the transaction. We will work to finalise the NASDAQ listing process shortly thereafter."...

On August 15, European Lithium Ltd. announced: European Lithium receives grant of new mining licenses doubling Wolfsberg Project footprint."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2023 - Potential Sizzle Acquisition Corp. merger and formation of Critical Metals Corp. ("CRML") with NASDAQ listing.

Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)

No news for the month.

You can read the recent Trend Investing article here.

Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN]

Galan is developing their flagship Hombre Muerto West ("HMW") Lithium Project located on the west side edge of the high grade, low impurity Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.

On July 28, Galan Lithium announced:

Galan acquires title to Catalina Tenure in Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina... However, following on from negotiations with the Salta private owner, an agreement has been reached whereby the Company will own 100% of the Catalina project, both in Salta and Catamarca, upon the issue of 9,756,098 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Galan. The uncertainty around the private ownership and potential mine development of the tenure has now been resolved through this important acquisition.

On July 31, Galan Lithium announced: "Quarterly activities report June 2023." Highlights include:

Hombre Muerto West (HMW)(100% Galan):

"HMW Total mineral Resource increases to 6.6Mt contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) @ 880 mg/l Li; 72% in Measured category with no cut-off grade.

Phase 1 DFS delivers compelling economics from an initial 5.37ktpa LCE operation at HMW; targeting a high quality, 6% concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9% Li 2 O or 31.9% LCE) in H1, 2025.

Phase 1 on its own delivers a post-tax NPV 8% of US$460m, IRR of 36% and free cash flow of US$54m per year, facilitating Galan's funding for further expansions.

CAPEX before contingency of US$104m and OPEX of US$3,963/t of recoverable LCE contained in concentrated lithium chloride product; Phase 1 costing in the first half of world lithium cost curve.

Approximate 2 year payback from commencement of production.

Phase 1 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in the Phase 2 DFS (20ktpa LCE) due in Sep'23; Phase 2 production expected in 2026.

HMW pilot plant confirms production of a premium quality (6% Li) lithium chloride concentrate product; lithium chloride samples ready to distribute to potential off-take partners.

Phase 1 preparation works (new camp, top-soil removal etc) on track for lithium chloride production in H1, 2025; main pond 1 clearing 80% complete."

Greenbushes South (100% Galan):

"Drilling complete at Galan's Greenbushes South Lithium Project, located only 3km from the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine; awaiting assay results.

Developing land access agreements for future drilling campaign at Greenbushes South."

Corporate:

"Strongly supported A$31.5m institutional placement completed in May'23.

Catalina provincial (Catamarca and Salta) tenure issue resolved and consolidated; area not previously included in HMW Resource estimate

Cash at the end of quarter ≈A$45 million."

On August 2, Galan Lithium announced: "Newly consolidated catalina tenure provides foundation for potential increase in hmw resource & production."

On August 8, Galan Lithium announced: "Full HMW Phase 1 construction permits granted."

On August 9, Galan Lithium announced: "Replacement - Newly Consolidated Catalina Tenure..."

On August 21, Galan Lithium announced: "HMW full Phase 1 construction commences - lithium production expected by H1 2025."

Upcoming catalysts include:

September 2023 - Phase 2 DFS (20ktpa LCE)

2025 - Target to ramp to 5.4ktpa LCE of lithium chloride production.

Latin Resources Ltd [ASX:LRS] (OTC:LAXXF)

LRS' flagship is the 100% owned Salinas Lithium Project in the pro-mining district of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Salinas Project has a maiden Indicated & Inferred JORC Mineral Resource estimate of 45.2Mt @ 1.34% Li2O at the Colina deposit.

On August 10, Latin Resources announced:

Positive DMS test work demonstrates success at Pilot Plant Scale. Dense Media Separation ("DMS") test work yields impressive 93.1% stage recovery to a high-quality spodumene concentrate grading 5.5% Li2O. Results to provide valuable inputs for PEA and DFS studies.

You can read the Trend Investing article that discusses Latin Resources here.

Patriot Battery Metals [TSXV:PMET][ASX:PMT] (OTCQX:PMETF)

Patriot Battery Metals own the Corvette Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec. Corvette has a Maiden resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O.

On July 30, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot announces the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas at CV5, Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada." Highlights include:

"CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite is firmly established as the largest lithium pegmatite mineral resource in the Americas and the 8th largest globally.

109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 inferred, (0.40% Li 2 O cut-off grade)...

O and 160 ppm Ta O inferred, (0.40% Li O cut-off grade)... Significant growth potential - the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite remains open along strike at both ends, and to depth along a significant portion of its length.

Maiden (first) mineral resource estimate includes only the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite and does not include any of the other known spodumene pegmatite clusters on the Property - CV4, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, and CV13.

... More than 20 km of prospective trend remains to be explored for lithium pegmatite at Corvette."

On July 31, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

C$109 Million Strategic Investment and Memorandum of Understanding with Albemarle Corporation... Albemarle will subscribe for an aggregate of 7,128,341 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$15.29 per Common Share, representing a 7% premium to the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on July 31, 2023... At the closing of the Strategic Investment, Patriot will enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Albemarle to assess partnership opportunities to study the viability of a downstream lithium hydroxide plant integrated with the Property and located in Canada or the United States, including options in the Province of Quebec. The MOU includes an exclusivity period for an initial nine months which may be extended...

On August 3, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot Battery Metals announces closing of a C$109 million strategic investment with Albemarle Corporation..."

On August 11, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Patriot receives Best Emerging Company Award at Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum in Australia...

On August 20, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Patriot Provides Operations Update for its Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada... The Company has successfully resumed its mineral exploration and development programs as of early August 2023, as the wildfires in the region gradually abate. This includes on-site community engagement, environmental baseline field work, camp construction, road access upgrades, surface exploration, and core drilling. It is important to note that the wildfires have delayed the Company's on-site activities during the summer months, but fortunately, no equipment or property at the Property, camp site and laydown or at the Mirage Lodge have been lost.

Investors can read the Trend Investing article here.

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On July 28, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier Lithium files year-end March 31, 2023 financial results."

On August 10, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier Lithium provides additional drilling results indicating Bolt pegmatite is up to 75m wide." Highlights include:

"The Company completed 3.806m in 15 drill holes delineating Bolt.

DDH PL-111-23 and PL-112-23 indicate that the Bolt pegmatite has a horizontal width of up to 75m wide.

DDH PL-111-23 intersected 109.5m of pegmatite averaging 0.96% Li 2 O. Including 29.0m from 148.0 to 177.0m averaging 1.14% Li 2 O. Including 34.2m from 192.0 to 1226.2m averaging 1.17% Li 2 O.

O. DDH PL-112-23 intersected 90.1m of pegmatite averaging 0.72% Li 2 O. Including 26.6m from 176.3 to 202.9m averaging 1.51% Li 2 O."

O.

Investors can read the Trend Investing article here and the recent CEO interview here.

Azure Minerals Limited [ASX:AZS] (OTCPK:AZRMF)

On July 31, Azure Minerals Limited announced:

Quarterly activities report for period ended 30 June 2023. Company-defining quarter with numerous +100m-wide zones of lithium mineralisation intersected at the Andover Project... Well-funded to continue major exploration campaign with cash at quarter-end of $17.4million.

On August 4, Azure Minerals Limited announced: "209m high-grade lithium intersection at Andover. 209.4m @ 1.42% Li20 in hole ANRD0017 and a second hole intersected: 183.1m @ 1.25% Li20 in hole ANDD0228." Highlights include:

"...Mineralisation now extends for more than 1,800m along strike and down dip from surface to vertical depths in excess of 400m.

Mineralisation in AP0011 pegmatite remains open along strike to the west and is thickening down-dip.

Diamond drilling is expected to commence testing pegmatites AP0015, AP0016 and AP0017 in Target Area 2 (see Figure 1) within the next week."

On August 7, Azure Minerals Limited announced:

Exploration target Andover Lithium Project. The Exploration Target for the Andover Lithium Project encompasses Target Areas 1, 2, and 3 ("Target Areas") (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). The estimated range of potential mineralisation is: 100 - 240 million tonnes grading at 1.0 - 1.5% Li2O*.

On August 21, Azure Minerals Limited announced:

Drilling delivers large volumes of lithium mineralisation at Andover. 167.6m @1.31% Li20 in ANDD0238. 100m @ 1.52% Li20 in ANRC0011...

On August 21, Azure Minerals Limited announced: "Azure Launches $120 million Two-Tranche Placement and $10 million SPP."

On August 22, Azure Minerals Limited announced:

Firm commitments received for a $120 million Two-Tranche Placement... Following settlement of the Placement, the Company will be well-capitalised with a pro forma 30 June 2023 cash balance of ~$137 million (before costs) and is in a strong position to accelerate exploration and resource drilling at Andover as the Company advances towards announcing a maiden lithium Mineral Resource targeted in Q1 2024.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTCQX:EMHLF)(OTCQX:EMHXY)

On July 31, European Metals Holdings announced:

Quarterly activities report June 2023... The Company's total cash is $ 8.9 million as at 30 June 2023. The Company has paid an initial cash call from Geomet in July 2023 of $5.65m and anticipates paying a further cash call of approximately the same amount in August 2023. The Company has entered into an agreement with EBRD in respect to a €6 million (approximately $9.8 million) placement, expected to complete in August 2023.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2023 - DFS.

You can read a recent Trend Investing update article on EMH here.

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LCE) (OTCQX:CYDVF)(Formerly Cypress Development Corp.)

Century Lithium Corp. is focused on developing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting.

On August 9, Century Lithium Corp. announced:

Century Lithium updates progress on testing With Koch Technology Solutions... "Century Lithium is delighted to see the progress made in our collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions" stated Bill Willoughby, President, and CEO of Century Lithium. "Our team, with KTS's input has successfully incorporated and operated the equipment at our Pilot Plant with significantly improved results."

On August 21, Century Lithium Corp. announced: "Century Lithium reports on testing with Saltworks and production of battery grade lithium carbonate." Highlights include:

"Repeated production of high-purity (99.87%) battery-grade lithium carbonate.

Improved lithium concentrations in DLE eluent.

Reduced volume of solution in downstream treatment and recycling.

Potential to eliminate evaporation from the post DLE process flowsheet.

Active testing underway to further improve DLE eluent grade."

Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)

Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for direct lithium extraction and rapid lithium processing.

On August 15, Lake Resources NL announced:

Lake Resources completes intermediate milestone to achieve DFS with successful extraction and injection tests at its Flagship Kachi Project... First successful salar brine injection test in Catamarca.

On August 22, Lake Resources NL announced: "Further drilling at Flagship Kachi Project reveals large lateral and vertical expansion of lithium-bearing brine."

On August 23, Lake Resources NL announced: "Lake Resources reports important progress towards DFS completion in December for Flagship Kachi Project."

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

LPI owns 100% of the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile, plus plans to demerge its Australian assets into a new company called Western Lithium Ltd.

On July 27, Lithium Power International announced: "Activity report for the quarter ended June 2023." Highlights include:

"Sale completed for LPI's wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, Western Lithium Ltd (WLI), to Albemarle Lithium Pty Ltd.

Deal for 100% of WLI's shares, with proceeds comprising all cash-for-shares amounting to A$30 million..."

American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (AMLI) (acquired Plateau Energy Metals Inc.)

No news for the month.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars. Also the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ignace REE Lithium Property in Ontario, Canada.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

E3 Lithium Ltd. [TSXV:ETL] [FSE:OW3] (OTCQX:EEMMF) (Formerly E3 Metals)

E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has a M&I Resource of 16.0Mt.

On August 3, E3 Lithium Ltd. announced: "E3 Lithium announces direct lithium extraction Skid Arrival and field pilot plant construction complete..."

On August 23, E3 Lithium Ltd. announced:

E3 Lithium advances lithium production testing and provides field pilot plant commissioning update... E3 Lithium is pleased to report that commissioning of its DLE field pilot plant is progressing. The Company anticipates beginning operations soon and will update the market when commissioning is complete.

You can read the company's latest presentation here.

Nevada Lithium Corp. [CSE:NVLH] (OTCQB:NVLHF)

Nevada Lithium has an arrangement to own 100% of the Bonnie Claire Project in Nevada, USA; with an Inferred Resource of 18.68 million tonnes LCE.

On August 9, Nevada Lithium Corp. announced: "Nevada Lithium updates 2023 Exploration Program progress at 100% owned Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada, USA." Highlights include:

"Core drilling program designed to follow-up on the successful 2022 program...

Expand upon the recent production of marketable battery grade lithium carbonate with the production of marketable battery grade lithium hydroxide and other marketable products (see the Company's news release dated February 27, 2023).

Examine the potential for lithium bearing brines at Bonnie Claire through the extension of select core holes past 2,000 feet (610 meters) to the geological "basement" combined with results from planned 3D seismic surveys."

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

On August 1, Bloomberg reported:

Rio Tinto looking at possible lithium deals, Stausholm says. CEO says he 'wouldn't mind' having Canadian lithium project...

On August 1, Canadian Mining Journal reported:

Rio Tinto inks earn-in deal for lithium project in Rwanda. Rio Tinto (ASX, LON:RIO) is making its first foray into Rwanda by signing an earn-in investment and joint venture agreement with African-focused Aterian (LON: ATN) to develop lithium and by-products at the junior's HCK lithium license. The world's second largest miner has the option to invest up to US$7.5 million in two stages to earn up to a 75% interest in the license, which covers 2,750 hectares in southern Rwanda. Rio has agreed to make cash payments to Aterian totaling US$300,000 to reimburse it for previous operational expenses incurred.

Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (OTCQB:LISMF)

On August 10, Lithium South Development Corp. announced:

Production Well Program update... Phase One will locate wells P1 and P2 on the Alba Sabrina claim block, and well P3 on the Natalia Maria claim block. Phase Two will site an additional three production wells within a zone across the Norma Edith and Via Monte claim blocks. The LIS technical team is reviewing geological and regulatory details prior to a Phase Two decision...

You can view a recent Trend Investing Lithium South CEO interview here.

Alpha Lithium [NEO: ALLI] (formerly TSXV: ALLI) [GR:2P62] (OTCPK:APHLF)

On August 14, Alpha Lithium announced: "Alpha Lithium updates and improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina." Highlights include:

"US$1.7 billion (CDN$2.3 billion) after-tax NPV8 with an IRR of 25.6%.

US$8.2 billion (CDN$11.0 billion) of cumulative free cash flow over a 35-year mine life.

3.7-year after-tax payback period from start of production.

Significant upside potential remains from over 60% of salar not yet drilled or included in this PEA."

On August 21, Alpha Lithium announced:

Alpha Lithium Files Significantly Improved Resource Estimate for Tolillar Salar, Argentina... Alpha increased the "indicated resource" by 70% to 3.6 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") and increased their "inferred resource" by 20% to 1.4 million tonnes of LCE.

Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF)

Avalon has three projects in Ontario, Canada, and five in total throughout Canada. Avalon's most advanced project is the Separation Rapids Lithium Project in Ontario with a M& I Petalite Zone Resource of 6.28mt grading 1.37% Li2O, plus an Inferred Resource of 0.94mt at 1.3%. Avalon has a JV with SCR-Sibelco NV ("Sibelco") (60% Sibelco: 40% Avalon) to develop their lithium assets.

On August 10, Avalon Advanced Materials announced: "Avalon announces a substantive 20% increase in deposit size at its flagship Separation Rapids joint-venture lithium project." Highlights include:

"Open Pit with a Measured and Indicated category of 9.39Mt averaging 1.34% Li 2O with the start of an underground resource of 0.68 Mt averaging 1.43% Li 2O.

10.08Mt averaging 1.35% Li2O in Measured and Indicated, a 20% increase in size as compared to 2018 results.

2.81Mt averaging 1.38% Li2O in the Inferred category, a 57% increase in size as compared to 2018 results...

Exploration Potential of an additional 3 Mt to 6Mt of resource, grading between 1.0% and 1.4% Li2O which could relate to an increase in Li2O by 30,000 to 80,000 tonnes."

Snow Lake Lithium (LITM)

On August 10, Snow Lake Lithium announced: "Snow Lake announces completion and release of S-K 1300 technical report summary of initial assessment of the Snow Lake Lithium Project." Highlights include:

"Projected base case post-tax net present value (" NPV ") using a seven percent discount rate of US$1.19 billion and projected post-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 170%, with a payback period of 14 months.

") using a seven percent discount rate of US$1.19 billion and projected post-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 170%, with a payback period of 14 months. Updated mineral resource estimate for the Project in accordance with S-K 1300 of: Measured resource of 748,632 tonnes grading 1.13% Li2O. Indicated resource of 6,560,006 tonnes grading 1.10% Li2O. Inferred resource of 1,007,119 tonnes grading 0.99% Li2O.



Projected total initial capital expenditure of US$50 million in year 0, US$96 million over the balance of the 9-year mine life, with the majority being spent in year 1, and US$10 million in closure costs, for a total of US$146 million.

Initial mine plan contemplates open pit and underground mining, with direct shipping ore ("DSO") in year 0 to fund capital expenditures in year 1 to complete the construction of the processing facility to produce a 6% spodumene concentrate.

Metallurgical test-work to date confirms the amenability of the deposit to conventional dense media separation ("DMS") and flotation for production of a 6% spodumene concentrate."

Green Technology Metals [ASX: GT1]

Green Technology Metals [ASX:GT1] ("GT1") has several very promising lithium projects near Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada.

On July 31, Green Technology Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023." Highlights include:

"Mineral Resource base increased to 22.5MT at 1.14% Li2O1, with the inclusion of Root Bay maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.

High-grade assay results continue to be received from Root Bay demonstrating the consistency of high-grade mineralisation across the Root Bay deposit.

A$20m investment at A$0.92 per share from new strategic partner LG Energy Solution ("LGES"), becoming a substantial shareholder at a significant premium.

Offtake Term Sheet executed with LGES for 25% of Seymour Project for first 5 years of production, with full form offtake agreement expected to be completed in August.

Large scale field exploration program underway across 56,000-hectare land holding to generate new priority drill targets.

Success at Root Bay with a new spodumene discovery 1.4km along strike of the Root Bay Deposit, extending the potential mineralised trend to over 2.7km.

Dense Media Separation [DMS] test work completed for Seymour with results pending."

On August 7, Green Technology Metals announced: "Root Bay continues to demonstrate consistent high-grade lithium mineralisation." Highlights include:

"...Best drill result at Root Bay returned at 17.6m @ 1.77% Li2O from 195.5m (Hole RB-23-1045).

Further significant high-grade results include: RB-23-1026: 17.4m @ 1.60% Li20 from 110.8m. RB-23-1027: 16.0m @ 1.71% Li20 from 100.9m. RB-23-1073: 17.0m @ 1.55% Li20 from 296.0m. RB-23-1043: 14.6m @ 1.76% Li20 from 223.6m. RB-23-1030: 13.5m @ 1.65% Li20 from 181.7m. RB-23-1071: 12.9m @ 1.62% Li20 from 317.5m...

An updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Root Bay is planned to be released early Q4 2023."

Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1] [FSE:4XJ] (OTCQB:WRSLF)

On August 1, Winsome Resources announced: "Substantial high-grade intersections continue to grow Adina." Highlights include:

"Assays have been received from "step-out" drilling to the east and west of previous drilling at Adina Main, with results now available from regular spaced drilling of over 1km of the 3.1km of known mineralisation at Adina.

Substantial, high grade lithium mineralisation continues to be intersected in both Main Zone and Footwall Zone. Results detailed in Table 1 and include: 1.37% Li2 O over 61.2m from 8.9m (AD-23-024, Main Zone), 1.98% Li 2 O over 35.4m from 251.2m (AD-23-021, FW Zone), 1.62% Li 2 O over 20.4m from 345.2m (AD-23-023, FW Zone), 1.59% Li 2 O over 27.6m from 32.4m (AD-23-024A, Main Zone), 1.24% Li 2 O over 33.3m from 227.3m (AD-23-024A, FW Zone), 1.35% Li 2 O over 30.8m from 67.5m (AD-23-075, Main Zone), 2.18% Li 2 O over 24.1m from 268.5m (AD-23-075, FW Zone), 1.62% Li2 O over 14.0m from 194m (AD-23-99, FW Zone).

Mineralised intersections continue to include discrete ultra-high grade zones, with the above intersections containing zones such as: 2.14% Li2 O over 7.0m from 29.0m & 2.60% Li 2 O over 8.1m from 62.0m (AD-23-024, Main Zone), 1.97% Li2 O over 16.6m from 32.4m (AD-23-024A, Main Zone), and 2.66% Li 2 O over 10.3m from 88.0m (AD-23-075, Main Zone).

Assays still awaited from near surface drill testing of Footwall Zone.

Drilling rigs mobilising to site this week following lifting of restrictions, next phase focussing on higher grade zones to inform maiden Mineral Resource."

On August 23, Winsome Resources announced: "Winsome strengthens presence in Quebec opening Val-d'Or office."

On August 24, Winsome Resources announced:

Winsome to increase stake in Power Metals Corp. Winsome advances process to increase its stake in Power Metals Corp ("PWM") to 19.59%...

You can view the Aug. 2022 Trend Investing article on Winsome Resources here, when it was at A$0.26.

Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX)

On July 31, Atlas Lithium Corp announced:

Atlas Lithium expands Anitta Pegmatite Trend to 2.3 kilometers; confirms near-surface mineralization with trenching... This has allowed the expansion of Anitta to an area now measuring approximately 2.3 kilometers in length by 500 meters in width...

Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV:LTH] (OTCQB:LTHCF)

On July 31, GlobeNewswire reported:

Lithium Ionic announces closing of Underwritten Financing... for aggregate gross proceeds of $28,750,334 (the "Offering").

On August 11, GlobeNewswire reported:

Lithium Ionic files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Mineral Resource Estimate at Bandeira and Outro Lado, Minas Gerais, Brazil...

On August 24, GlobeNewswire reported:

Lithium Ionic reports initial drill results from Itira incl. 1.19% Li2O over 9m and 1.64% Li2O over 6m; and infill drill results from Bandeira incl. 1.44% Li2O over 7m and 1.59% Li2O over 6m, Minas Gerais, Brazil...

Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL]

On July 27, Lithium Energy Limited announced: "Highest lithium concentrations encountered at Solaroz Lithium Project in Hole 6." Highlights include:

"Assay results of 594mg/l returned for drillhole 6 (SOZDD006), the highest lithium concentration grade encountered to date at the Solaroz Lithium Project...

SOZDD006 results will be used to review the existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 3.3 Million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), with the potential to upgrade the MRE in terms of resource size and confidence (to a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource category).

Drilling is underway at Hole 7 (SOZDD007), which is a step-out drillhole to test the Northern Block of concessions on the Olaroz Salar, outside the area encompassing the initial maiden MRE."

On July 31, Lithium Energy Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report - 30 June 2023." Highlights include:

Solaroz Lithium Brine Project (Argentina)

"...Framework Agreement with Lanshen to construct a DLE demonstration plant on Mario Angel concession to produce 3,000tpa battery grade lithium carbonate - Lanshen will fund the cost of manufacturing and commissioning with Lithium Energy entitled to purchase if acceptance criteria are satisfied.

Scoping Study being finalised for the production of battery grade lithium carbonate from Solaroz, via both conventional pond evaporation and DLE technology..."

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF)

No news for the month.

You can read a Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Lithium Springs Limited [ASX:LS1]

On August 7, Lithium Springs Limited announced:

Maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate at Brazil Lake Lithium Deposit 10Mt @ 1.20% Li 2 O... in Nova Scotia, Canada... The deposit hosts an independent JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate of 10Mt @ 1.20% Li 2 O (0.33% cut-off) across three (3) spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes. All pegmatite dykes remain open along strike with potential for significant resource growth.

Battery recycling, lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK](OTCQX:RCKTF)

No significant news for the month.

Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On July 28, Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023."

On August 1, Neometals announced: "Battery Recycling 'Hub' Engineering cost study results." Highlights include:

"Successful completion of the Engineering Cost Study ("ECS") for the hydrometallurgical refinery ('Hub') section of a 21,000tpa (~50tpd) Primobius lithium-ion battery ("LiB") recycling facility.

The Hub refines "Black Mass"1 produced from Primobius' shredding ('Spoke') plant, producing crystalline nickel, cobalt and lithium products, amongst others, for use in making new LiBs.

Hub ECS total capital costs of €274M (including 15% contingency) and annual operating cost of €56M have been estimated to +/-25% accuracy.

Fully integrated Spoke2 and Hub capital cost are estimated at €377M3, with annual operating costs estimated at €83M3 or €3,9733 per tonne of LiB fed into the Spoke per annum.

Lithium product is the largest revenue stream and expected to be lowest cost quartile.

Hub ECS completion allows Primobius to demonstrate the economics of its integrated LiB recycling plant packages to existing customers, partners and new customers."

On August 22, Neometals announced: "Mercedes-Benz Battery Recycling Plant purchase order." Highlights include:

"...Mercedes recycling plant installation is scheduled to commence in Q4 2023, immediately after building completion.

The Primobius 10tpd Spoke is 'product ready' and can now be supplied to existing licensees and new customers. The Mercedes Hub is scheduled to be 'product ready' in the SepQ 2023."

Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On August 10, Nano one Materials announced: "Nano One provides quarterly progress update and reports Q2 2023 results."

On August 21, Nano one Materials announced: "Nano One successfully completes second SDTC Project receives final contribution of $803,000."

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: 5E Advanced Materials Inc [ASX:5EA] (FEAM), ACME Lithium Inc. [CSE:ACME] (OTCQX:ACLHF), American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:AMLM), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] (OTCQB:AZLAF), Atlantic Lithium [LON:ALL] (OTCQX:ALLIF), Azimut Exploration [TSXV:AZM] (OTCQX:AZMTF), Bastion Minerals [ASX:BMO], Battery Age Minerals [ASX:BM8], Bradda Head Lithium Limited [LON:BHL] (OTCQB:BHLIF) (OTCPK:CDCZF), Brunswick Exploration [TSXV:BRW] (OTCQB:BRWXF), Bryah Resources Ltd [ASX:BYH], Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Champion Electric Metals Inc. [CSE:LTHM] [FSE:1QB1] (GLDRF), Charger Metals [ASX:CHR], CleanTech Lithium [AIM:CTL] (OTCQX:CTLHF), Compass Minerals International (CMP), Cosmos Exploration [ASX:C1X], Critical Resources [ASX:CRR], Cygnus Metals [ASX:CY5], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Foremost Lithium Resources & Technology [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Future Battery Minerals [ASX:FBM] (OTCPK:AOUMF), Greentech Metals [ASX:GRE], Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF), Grounded Lithium [TSXV:GRD] (OTCQB:GRDAF), HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. [TSXV:HX] (formely Dajin Lithium Corp. [TSXV:DJI]), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS) (OTCQB:GEMSF), International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:IBATF), International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] [FSE: IAH] (OTCQB:ILHMF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], Jindalee Resources [ASX:JRL] (OTCQX:JNDAF), Jourdan Resources [TSXV:JOR] (OTCQB:JORFF), Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM:KOD), Larvotto Resources [ASX:LRV], Lepidico [ASX:LPD] (OTCPK:LPDNF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (LRTTF), Li-FT Power [CSE:LIFT] [FSE:WS0] (OTCPK:LFTPF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCPK:LXENF), Lithium Plus Minerals [ASX:LPM], Loyal Lithium [ASX:LLI], Megado Minerals [ASX:MEG], Metals Australia [ASX:MLS], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], Midland Exploration [TSXV:MD] (OTCPK:MIDLF), MinRex Resources [ASX:MRR], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), New Age Metals [TSXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV:NRM] (OTCQB:NRVTF), Oceana Lithium [ASX:OCN], Omnia Metals Group [ASX:OM1], One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Patriot Lithium [ASX:PAT], Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCQB:PWRMF), Power Minerals [ASX:PNN], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Pure Resources Limited [ASX:PR1], Q2 Metals [TSXV:QTWO], Quantum Minerals Corp. [TSXV:QMC] (OTCPK:QMCQF), Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), Solis Minerals [ASX:SLM], Spod Lithium Corp. [CSE:SPOD] (EEEXF), Stria Lithium [TSXV:SRA] (OTCPK:SRCAF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] (OTCPK:NILIF), Tantalex Lithium Resources [CSE:TTX], [FSE:1T0], Tearlach Resources [TSXV:TEA] (OTCPK:TELHF), Tyranna Resources [ASX:TYX], Ultra Lithium Inc. [TSXV:ULI] (OTCQB:ULTXF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] [FWB:0UL] (OTCPK:ULTHF), Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Xantippe Resources [ASX:XTC], X-Terra Resources [TSXV:XTT] (OTCPK:XTRRF), Zinnwald Lithium [LN:ZNWD].

Conclusion

August saw lithium chemical spot prices and spodumene spot prices significantly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Covalent Lithium (50% SQM/50% Wesfarmers) Mt Holland spodumene concentrate production is expected to commence late 2023.

Liontown's Kathleen Valley Project targets DSO production to start end 2023, first spodumene production in mid-2024.

Leo Lithium/Ganfeng Lithium Goulamina first spodumene product on target for June Quarter 2024.

Eramet says it secured $400m lithium deal with Glencore. Lithium production in Argentina targeted to start in Q2, 2024.

Delta Lithium Mt Ida Lithium Project drills 90.1m @ 0.95% Li2O from 650.8m, targets DSO production by end 2023.

Atlantic Lithium - Ghana Business News: Ministry says Ghana government has not granted licenses to any company to exploit lithium. Atlantic Lithium remains confident of the grant of the Mining Lease to advance the Ewoyaa Lithium Project.

Standard Lithium South West Arkansas Project PFS - Base case after-tax NPV $3.1B and IRR of 32.8% to produce 30,000tpa LiOH. CapEx of $1.3B.

Latin Resources achieves impressive 93.1% stage recovery from DMS.

Patriot Battery Metals announces massive Maiden Resource at Corvette of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O. C$109M Strategic Investment and MOU with Albemarle Corporation.

O. C$109M Strategic Investment and MOU with Albemarle Corporation. Frontier Lithium drills 109.5m at 0.96% Li 2 O at Bolt pegmatite, PAK Project.

O at Bolt pegmatite, PAK Project. Azure Minerals drills 209.4m @ 1.42% Li20 and 183.1m @ 1.25% Li20 at their Andover Project.

Rio Tinto looking at possible lithium deals, 'wouldn't mind' having Canadian lithium project. Rio Tinto inks earn-in deal for lithium project in Rwanda.

Alpha Lithium Tolillar Project updated PEA results in an after-tax NPV8% of US$1.7B with an IRR of 25.6%.

Snow Lake Lithium Project Study results in a post-tax NPV7% of US$1.19B and IRR of 170%. LOM CapEx of US$146M, over 10 years.

Winsome Resources drills 1.37% Li2O over 61.2m from 8.9m at Adina.

Lithium Springs Limited - Maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate at Brazil Lake Lithium Deposit 10Mt @ 1.20% Li 2 O, Nova Scotia, Canada.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.