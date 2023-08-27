krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

OXM's business model is highly attractive, selling primarily directly to consumers, with a strong e-commerce offering and a range of desirable brands.

The company's margins are impressive relative to its peers, with no risk to maintaining its superiority.

The acquisition of Johnny Was will enhance this further, with attractive characteristics that align with the wider Group.

The apparel industry is incredibly competitive and so represents a risk to OXM's growth and margins. This has only increased over time.

At a FCF yield of 5% and a discount to its peers, we believe OXM is attractively priced.

Company description

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is a global apparel company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company operates within the consumer discretionary sector and is recognized for its diverse portfolio of lifestyle brands, catering to various customer segments.

Brands (OXM)

Share price

OXM's share price has underperformed the market during the last decade but has generated respectable returns, owing to an improvement in financial performance in the second half of this period.

Financial analysis

Oxford Industries financials (Capital IQ)

Presented above is OXM's financial results.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

OXM's revenue has grown well during the last 10 years, with consistent growth in the lead-up to the pandemic, followed by an accelerating following this.

Business Model

OXM owns and operates a diverse portfolio of lifestyle brands across different segments, catering to a range of customer preferences and demographics. The company's brands cover various lifestyle categories, including casualwear, resort-wear, active lifestyle, and luxury. This multi-brand approach has allowed OXM to develop scale and production expertise, sharing competencies and infrastructure across its brands. As the following graph illustrates, the company is heavily weighted toward Tommy Bahama but has good diversification, nonetheless.

Revenue profile (OXM)

The company operates its own retail stores for certain brands, providing a direct-to-consumer channel and enhancing customer engagement. Further, OXM has invested heavily in expanding its e-commerce offering, allowing it to reach a large group of potential customers, while also protecting its competitive position by providing additional convenience to its customers. This omnichannel approach maximizes the value proposition to its customers, enhancing its business model relative to peers who specialize (such as e-commerce-only brands). Unlike many of its peers, the company is not reliant on the wholesale channel but has developed a strong relationship with its customers. This is highly valuable as it reduces the impact of cyclicality that comes with the wholesale channel, as well as allowing for higher margins.

Each brand has a distinct identity and resonates with specific consumer segments. This targeted approach helps build brand loyalty and fosters customer engagement. Further, this reduces competition from mainstream brands, as its specific focus allows for specialization.

As the following graphs illustrate, Management has performed well by maintaining and enhancing the interest in its brands. The fashion industry is extremely competitive and tastes/trends change consistently over time. For this reason, maintaining consumer interest is incredibly difficult. This also suggests inherent strength in the brands, with consumers regularly coming back for more over time.

Tommy Bahama (Google) Lilly Pulitzer (Google) Johnny Was (Google)

Management has shown a clear willingness to conduct M&A to grow its brand portfolio, most recently acquiring Johnny Was. The company's current M&A criteria are as follows:

Strategic Rationale (OXM)

We like the set of criteria from Management, as it's clear the objective is to be accretive to the wider group while targeting businesses that can fit the business model and keep the business within the OXM sphere of expertise. This likely sounds obvious to many but the number of failed M&A transactions globally illustrates that more Management teams need to define their criteria to be held accountable. As the following illustrates, the company's profile is incredibly impressive and very much aligned with how OXM operates.

Johnny Was (OXM)

When considering this alongside the interest in the brand (included above), this brand has the potential to grow well in the coming years while being accretive to the group. Not only this, but it contributes to further diversification benefits, enhancing its resilience.

Pro-forma revenue profile (OXM)

Apparel Industry

OXM faces high competition in the apparel industry, such as from the likes of PVH (PVH), Ralph Lauren (RL), and V.F. Corp (VFC), among many other smaller brands.

The apparel industry is highly competitive, with numerous brands vying for consumer attention. Social media has contributed to an enhancement of this, as marketing has developed a "grassroots" nature, and being able to "go viral" becomes increasingly important to developing a brand. Further, e-commerce in conjunction with this has allowed many low-cost producers to gain market share through far-east supply chains. These factors have contributed to greater competitive threats, with the potential to soften OXM's potential growth trajectory.

In addition to this, there has been the rise of fast fashion. Similarly to the above, this trend has contributed to increased competition but also changing consumer spending trends. Fashion is becoming homogenized around specific trends, namely popular designs from luxury fashion houses (that are boosted by social media and copied by fast fashion). There is a risk that this degrades OXM's competitive position, although we are less concerned

The fashion industry is highly susceptible to changing economic conditions, as a threat to consumer finances usually contributes to softening discretionary spending. We are currently experiencing such a situation, with high inflation and elevated interest rates. We believe OXM is partially resilient against this, as its target market is high-earning consumers, many of whom are navigating the current conditions without a material impact. The acquisition of Johnny Was will only act to enhance this further.

Target market (OXM)

Competitive Positioning

We believe OXM is positioned well competitively to gain market share and achieve healthy growth in the coming years. The primary reasons are:

Brand quality. OXM's brand portfolio has generally performed well, even if growth has not been blockbuster, owing to its strong business model. The ability to maintain consumer interest is a key selling point. Brand Positioning. Its catering to niche markets and specific demographics (namely wealthy individuals), has allowed the business a more consistent growth trajectory and greater resilience against cyclicality. Management team and business model. The operational aspects of the business are clearly handled well, with optimization allowing for strong margins. Further, the willingness to develop the portfolio through M&A has been highly successful, contributing to an improvement in growth. Focus on Women. Women control or influence 85% of consumer spending, making the segment extremely lucrative and more robust again cyclicality.

We also see opportunities to enhance the company's performance, namely from:

Global Markets. International expansion can offer growth opportunities, particularly with its stronger brands. Digital Transformation. Continuing to embrace digital channels, such as social media (partnerships with influencers, additional marketing spend, etc.), and e-commerce is crucial to maintaining and developing its competitive position.

Margins

OXM's margins have improved impressively post-pandemic, with EBITDA-M reaching 19% in LTM. This has been driven by strong demand and the ability to pass on inflationary pressures, which will now be supported by the acquisition of Johnny Was.

With economic conditions continuing to weigh on the business, the risk is that margins contract somewhat in the coming 12-24 months. We are not overly concerned but suspect EBITDA-M may have peaked.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

OXM's balance sheet is fairly uneventful. The company is conservatively financed and has maintained a consistent inventory turnover. This underpins the quality of Management.

Outlook

Outlook (Capital IQ)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Analysts are forecasting healthy growth in the coming years, with slight margin dilution. This looks to be a reasonable estimate, leaning on the side of conservatism.

Industry analysis

Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods Stocks (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of OXM's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (27 companies).

OXM performs relatively well in our view. Growth is comparable to the industry, with superior profitability performance owing to the margin improvement experienced. The go-forward revenue growth outperformance is a reflection of the Johnny Was acquisition.

Margins are the company's key strength and are noticeably above the industry. Even with the risk of margin dilution, we suspect the business will be able to maintain this superiority.

Valuation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

OXM is currently trading at 7x LTM EBITDA and 7x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

Given the margin improvement and acceleration in growth in recent years, as well as the acquisition of Johnny Was, we believe there is good justification to suggest a small premium to its historical average is justifiable (or at least parity). This suggests the company is undervalued by 15-20%.

Further supporting this is an improvement in its NTM FCF yield, increasing to 5.3%. This is an impressive return for a retailer and incredibly consistent as illustrated by the 4.6% average. This can support healthy distributions and future M&A.

Additionally, OXM is trading at a discount to its peer group, despite its strong financial performance and healthy commercial positioning. This discount looks exaggerated, particularly on an EBITDA basis. This said, the gap closes on a NTM FCF basis, so we would be hesitant to suggest the company is significantly undervalued.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Margin contraction. Visibility over margin development in the near-term is limited given the uncertain economic conditions.

Growth slowdown. Similarly to the above, the uncertain economic conditions make it difficult to assess the ability to maintain near-term growth, increasing the chances of a surprise slowdown.

Final thoughts

OXM is quietly attractively positioned, with strong management, great economics, and a solid growth trajectory. We do expect its performance to cool in the coming 12-24 months but suspect it will continue to outperform its peers. At a FCF yield of 5% and a discount to its historical average, we consider the stock a buy.