Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:SRRK) develops growth factor targeted therapies for various diseases. Its pipeline looks like this:

SRRK PIPELINE

Lead candidate apitegromab is a selective inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin. It is in a phase 3 trial targeting Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA. Its approach, the company claims, is different from the traditional approach of trying to inactivate activated and mature myostatin. Instead, apitegromab targets precursor myostatin, blocking its activation in the muscle. This approach, it claims, reduces unwanted side effects by leaving other members of the TGFβ superfamily alone, as has been demonstrated in in-vitro studies.

In a phase 2 proof of concept trial called TOPAZ, positive interim data was seen in 2020 in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA over a 12-month treatment period. 12-month follow up topline data was also observed in 2021. This study informed the design of the SAPPHIRE study, now ongoing, which is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 clinical trial to further investigate apitegromab in non-ambulatory people with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA. The last patient will be enrolled in Q3, and the study has a primary completion date of June 2024. From TickerBay.com, here’s the efficacy data:

The efficacy data from the Phase 2 TOPAZ trial extension period showed sustained and continued improvement with apitegromab for non-ambulatory patients with Types 2 and 3 SMA receiving an SMN therapy. The mean change from baseline in Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale-Expanded (HFMSE) scores at 24 months was 4.0 points (95% CI: 1.5, 6.5) for the pooled non-ambulatory patients. Additionally, the Revised Upper Limb Module (RULM) scores continued to increase at 24 months, with a mean change from baseline of 1.9 points (95% CI: 0.8, 3.0) for the pooled non-ambulatory patients. These results indicate a sizable and sustained improvement in motor function for non-ambulatory patients with SMA receiving apitegromab.

And the safety data:

The safety data from the Phase 2 TOPAZ trial extension period showed no serious safety risks identified over 24 months of treatment with apitegromab. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were headache, pyrexia, upper respiratory tract infection, cough, and nasopharyngitis. No deaths or serious adverse reactions were observed with apitegromab. A total of 14 serious TEAEs were reported over the 24-month treatment period, but they were assessed as unrelated to apitegromab by the trial investigator.

SMA is a well-differentiated market with a number of disease-modifying gene therapies. From TickerBay:

One of the first drugs approved for SMA treatment is nusinersen, marketed as Spinraza. Nusinersen is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) that works by modifying the splicing of the SMN2 gene, which produces a protein that is critical for motor neuron function. Spinraza is administered through intrathecal injection and has shown significant improvements in motor function in patients with SMA. Another approved treatment for SMA is onasemnogene abeparvovec, marketed as Zolgensma. Zolgensma is a gene therapy that delivers a functional copy of the SMN1 gene, which is deficient in SMA patients. It is administered as a one-time intravenous infusion and has shown remarkable results in improving motor function and survival in infants with SMA. More recently, the FDA approved risdiplam, marketed as Evrysdi, for the treatment of SMA. Risdiplam is an orally-administered drug that works by increasing the production of the SMN protein. It has shown significant improvements in motor function and survival in patients with SMA.

The way apitegromab works is quite different from these therapies. The SMA market is differentiated, so SRRK investors need to account for that before they buy this stock for its SMA program. SRRK claims longer duration of treatment effect for its molecule, and improved and sustained muscle function. The key differentiation, it says, is that current therapies “ prevent further degeneration of motor neurons but do not directly address muscle atrophy.”

The second candidate is SRK-181, a “selective context-independent, anti-latent TGFβ-1” which, in preclinical studies, has demonstrated that targeting precursor, or latent, form of the TGFβ1 can render resistant tumors vulnerable to anti-PD1 inhibitors. It is currently in phase 1 trials evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and efficacy of SRK-181 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Financials

SRRK has a market cap of $349mn and a cash balance of $249mn. Research and development expense was $26.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, while general and administrative expense was $12.2 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway running well into 2025.

Most of the company is held by institutions and PE/VC firms. Key holders are Artal Group, FMR LLC and T Rowe Price. There are a number of open market purchases by insiders, and a few sells.

Risks

Despite its solid data, SRRK is not valued much by the market. Its enterprise value is barely $166mn, which signifies lack of market enthusiasm. Trading volume is also really low. Moreover, SRRK seems to have a problem retaining its top management. In the last couple of years, there have been multiple changes at the topmost level of its management.

Bottomline

SRRK does look interesting, purely from a clinical data point of view. Investors should keep in mind these few risk factors I just described before considering a position.