I Am Loading Up On These 8% Yielding REITs

Aug. 28, 2023 8:05 AM ETEPR, EPR.PR.C, EPR.PR.E, EPR.PR.G, HR, O, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ, WELL12 Comments
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REIT dividend yields are now historically high.
  • Some high-quality REITs offer ~8% dividend yields.
  • We highlight two such opportunities that we are accumulating.
High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

Over the past 18 months, REITs (VNQ) have seen their share prices crash even as their dividends remained stable or even increased:

As a result, dividend yields are now historically high with some high-quality REITs yielding as

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
60.2K Followers

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more! 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPR; O; HR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 8:49 AM
Premium
Comments (2.25K)
Top notch article. EPR I'll still take a pass on. I did my own due diligence before on this one.

Now, your HR review definitely peaked my interest with the data you provided. Will look into this one more. Thank you for a great read.
g
grcinak
Today, 8:34 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.61K)
Jussi, more often than not, I find value in your articles. I also subscribe and like your YouTube channel. But:

Regarding EPR, any article that fails to quantify the company's exposure to AMC is lacking. According to another SA author, there is a viable case that AMC will ultimately be unable to raise capital need to cover its significant and forthcoming debt obligations, with a real likelihood of impending bankruptcy:

seekingalpha.com/...

Perhaps some discussion of the consequences to EPRs exposure to AMC, and potential effects on EPR's bottom line may be of interest to your followers.

The statement, "We think that the market will still take a while to realize that theaters are here to stay, but as more Barbie and Oppenheimer-like blockbusters come out..." is speculative in my opinion, and does not not really reflect the sad situations facing Disney, Paramount, etc., the Screenwriters strike, or other industry challenges.

Your thoughtful analysis relative to EPR's AMC liabilities would be appreciated.
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (28.84K)
@grcinak Thanks for sharing.

Note that EPR has already renegotiated its lease with AMC in a way to mitigate risks in case of bankruptcy. It did that during the pandemic. Moreover, EPR's recent lease renegotiation with Regal proves that this risk is quite a bit overblown in my opinion. EPR actually end up hiking its rents on Regal properties.

If I can help with anything else, I am here for you.

Jussi
s
shermer
Today, 8:25 AM
Premium
Comments (37)
Who decides the A,B,C facility ratings? (one of the healthcare buildings pictures above in Laguna Hills, CA is def not an A, and always has many many empty offices)
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:42 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (28.84K)
@shermer Not all properties in a portfolio are ever Class A or B. But HR is famous for focusing on the highest quality medical office buildings.
s
shermer
Today, 8:45 AM
Premium
Comments (37)
@Jussi Askola ty. Who/what decides what the rating of a building is? Who assigns the rating ?
JonBowen profile picture
JonBowen
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (24)
Oof…
paulformal profile picture
paulformal
Today, 8:12 AM
Comments (574)
Pharmacies are closing stores. Movie Theaters are hurting. At this time, I’d rather play it safe with diversified Vanguard realty & not chase yield. Good luck to all
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:42 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (28.84K)
@paulformal movie theaters are recovering strongly. Barbie... Oppenheimer... EPR is the triple net lease landlord, not the operator. It also does not own pharmacies
It is a Top profile picture
It is a Top
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (3.41K)
@paulformal
"Pharmacies are closing stores. Movie Theaters are hurting."

EPR doesn't own all the pharmacies or the movie theaters.

I believe it you look at the individual pharmacies and the movie theaters that EPR owns they did a good job of select ones that are doing well now.
LuukWierenga profile picture
LuukWierenga
Today, 8:07 AM
Premium
Comments (168)
Based on AFFO EPR has a 63% pay-out ratio, not 75%?
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 8:43 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (28.84K)
@LuukWierenga I made a few additional adjustments.
