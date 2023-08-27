Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Lincoln National Remains One Of My Highest Picks.

Aug. 27, 2023 9:37 AM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I have a successful track record of investing in insurance companies and believes that Lincoln National (LNC) is a good investment opportunity.
  • LNC has faced challenges due to re-evaluations of its insurance policies, but the author believes that the company will recover and its valuation will improve.
  • I expect LNC to have a potential upside of 24% to 69% per year, making it an attractive investment with a positive thesis.
Group of business persons talking in the office.

VioletaStoimenova

Dear subscribers,

To say that I've been investing in insurance prolifically would be an understatement. Over the past few years, I've almost made a career out of covering quality insurance (and sometimes not so much quality). I've made profitable trades and investments in

Comments (5)

D
Dividend Digging Armadillo
Today, 10:22 AM
Premium
Comments (1.21K)
Wolf Report,

Thanks for your analysis of LNC.
Within the last year, one started building a position in ManuLife (MPC). Please compare LNC with MPU?
Do you favour building a position in both companies, or just LNC? I do have a small position in Invesco I may consider switching from INV into MPC or LNC. Thanks for response.

Dividend Digging Armadillo
Baja Oklahoma
O
Optician52
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (253)
In at 23 and change plus CC premiums and a divvy !
Thanks for the detailed analysis !
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 9:48 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.16K)
Thanks for update. Long common and preferred (LNC-D). Any thoughts on the preferreds?
z
ziggyzig
Today, 9:46 AM
Premium
Comments (3.3K)
So, what would happen to your thesis if the FED raises two more 1/4 points ?
