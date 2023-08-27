Andrey Grigoriev

Investment Summary

FutureFuel Corp (NYSE:FF) has niched itself towards both manufacturing and selling diversified chemicals and bio-based fuels. The use of these products is on the rise and presents a large TAM to tap into. The last report did showcase some struggles for the company to grow its topline, though, as the revenues dropped by 28% YoY to $85 million. The market did not like these disappointing results, and the share price corrected over 20% following the news. As most investors know by now, if companies in any way disappoint or lower guidance, it is often met with a significant downgrade in valuation. We saw this happen to many major tech companies worth billions of dollars.

As for my view on FF, I think they will remain in a sort of consolidation phase right now as market prices become once again more favorable and more investments are made into production and customer acquisitions. It is reassuring to see that the biodiesel production is right now at full capacity, at least. The company seems to be increasing its investments, though, as the capital expenditures are at the highest levels since 2019 at $6.8 million. The shift towards renewable fuel sources in recent years I think has spurred this on and whilst it's optimistic to see, it needs to translate to better earnings as well. The additional investments seem to have further increased the inventory levels as well, which have increased over 100% in the last 12 months to $67 million in total, indicating more production capabilities might be a target for FF in the medium term.

Quarterly Result

The last report showcased that FF is still quite reliant on favorable market prices to deliver solid results for investors. The unfavorable impact that the timing of the selling of Renewable Identification Numbers had on the results did slightly skew the report, but the trend seems to remain that demand won't return to previous highs for some quarters at least.

The company is included in the specialty chemicals industry where it focuses on bio-based fuels as we have discussed, but also on bio-based specialty chemical products. The operations and distributions are in the United States and the demand was impressive up until the start of the pandemic as many companies became worried about overextending themselves with both orders and investments. In 2018 for example the revenues reached $291 million, and it didn't exceed that until 2021. This harmed FF and their revenues plummeted to $204 million for 2020. But since they have recovered very nicely, 2022 yielded nearly $400 million in revenues. However, recent misses on earnings reports are making it hard for investors to maintain interest in the company. With an over $16 million miss on the last report, the share price plummeted and the p/s now sits at around 0.43 which would be very appealing to most investors. However, uncertainty about continued growth is overshadowing the low valuation. They need to be able to execute on growing its operations, and that relies on a good pricing environment in order to generate earnings that can be deployed for those expansions.

On the quarterly comparison, I think it does some injustice to FF. Instead, looking at the last six months, we see a clear trend upwards for the bottom lines as the EPS sits at $0.26 compared to the negative $0.35 the company posted last year. Historical growth is still somewhat muted for FF, as the revenues have only averaged a 0.91% YoY growth in the last 10 years. I want to see stronger momentum if FF is going to be considered a buy for investors. Otherwise, the company just looks like a value trap, unfortunately.

Looking specifically at the revenues for the company, we can see that the biofuel revenues are making up the vast majority but have been declining around 30% on a yearly basis. This comes from a softer pricing environment but also slightly lower volumes. Looking at the segment profits, the biofuels have significantly dropped to a negative $15 million as well, down from a negative 3 million last year. It's still a relatively new market and I wouldn't expect massive margins right off the get-go, but some further improvements would be nice to see at least. Last year, the softer pricing environment for biofuels seemed to have together with the unfavorable sale of separated RINs. The next quarter will have to showcase a strong increase in profits for biofuels, as FF is also running its capacity at the highest possible level. That shows optimism about the market conditions, and I want to see them translate that into profitability before suggesting a buy here. From my title, I suggest waiting for more consistent growth and that is exactly what FF might be able to do if they are capable of better prices and higher operational capacities, but until that appears visible on an earnings report it remains a hold.

Risks

In the Q2 FY2023 report from the company, a discernible concern emerges regarding the potential consequences of a prolonged or worsening COVID-19 environment on FF operations and its corresponding cash flows. Within this narrative, a focal point of vulnerability becomes evident, primarily revolving around the demand dynamics within the FF customer base. A particularly significant sphere of impact would be the demand for chemicals, a crucial sector for the company's revenue streams. Biofuels, for example, are in high demand when the economy is doing very well and shipments and transportation are strong, but when demand lowers so does the need for fuel and prices become less competitive, which could potentially hurt the company's revenues. The biofuels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from now until 2028 which should be visible in the top line for FF in that period. The global biofuel market is valued at over $200 billion, and FF is not generating enough revenues to be a major player here yet. With TTM revenues of just under $400 million, the company has a lot of room to grow still. It seems that FCF has been struggling for the last few years but is finally on the rise again. However, there needs to be some certainty about their persistence I think before we suggest that FF is anything but a hold right now. A recovery to the consistency that FF had before the pandemic I think is highly sought after by investors. In the last 5 years, they have averaged a top-line growth of 5.2%, and I would like to see a higher one than that posted consistently on a YoY basis to make FF a potential buy.

While FF has displayed solid resilience and experienced a decent recovery in demand since the initial onslaught of the pandemic in early 2020, it's imperative to acknowledge that this resurgence hasn't yet fully retraced the path to pre-pandemic levels. Going all the way back to 2013 for example, the revenues exceeded $400 million, and I think that is the next target to beat for FF. The intricate interplay of global uncertainties and economic ebbs and flows continues to exert its influence, resulting in a demand landscape that remains somewhat below the benchmarks set before the pandemic's onset. The lower demand for fuel that the pandemic brought and the decrease in travel severely harmed the results for FF, but we are seemingly on a recovery as fuel usage remains high, but emissions from new vehicles are at a record low. Seeing as FF provides bio-based fuel, I think they will have a very large market to continue and serve for years to come, and I am not worried about the long-term picture.

Financials

A highlight of FF continues to be the balance sheet, which boasts a strong cash position and no debt still.

The cash position for FF sits at $166 million right now and is only a slight decrease of $9 million from the end of December 2022. With nearly a majority of assets in cash, the company is in a very liquid position, which should let them be able to freely make investments into new ventures and projects. This should result in them having stronger production levels and once demand and more favorable pricing returns, hard FF is in a good position to capitalize from it. Even taking on some debt to fund it doesn't seem that bad. Without debt, the company is in a position where it would make sense to do so as well.

Valuation & Wrap Up

FF has a diversified business model, but a focus still on manufacturing and selling bio-based fuels to an American market. The company had a steady uptrend until the pandemic hit, which impacted the business quite negatively as revenues dropped and FCF became negative for both 2020 and 2021.

I am looking for a recovery in the top and bottom lines before entering into a position. There is still a need to prove that they can capture demand for bio-based fuels, and if they need to take on debt to fuel expansion, then so be it. I am looking at FF as a potential growth story, but they seem to be lacking some of the incentives to make it such a story. For these reasons, I am rather rating FF a hold than a buy right now.