Joa_Souza

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) witnessed the impact of the Brazilian stock market's euphoria earlier this year, mainly through August. The company's shares soared by nearly 100% in June after reaching their lowest point in March. However, after reaching its peak, Braskem shares have since experienced a decline of approximately 30%.

Data by YCharts

Behind these fluctuations, some factors extend beyond the company's fundamental performance. Currently, three business groups are vying for control of Braskem: Unipar, the Apollo fund in collaboration with the Arab state company Adnoc, and J&F. Such a move could potentially yield benefits for the company's shareholders.

However, the sale is still uncertain, and potential hurdles might arise due to the fiduciary transfer of Braskem's shares and Petrobras' (PBR) stake in the company.

Furthermore, Braskem is currently navigating through one of the most challenging stages within the petrochemical economic cycle as the spreads of its products persist below historical averages.

Considering a 10-year historical outlook, the most relevant spreads for Braskem have consistently demonstrated relatively modest averages. As a result, the ongoing environment suggests that petrochemical margins will remain under pressure in the upcoming quarters.

Recent results

Braskem's financial performance in recent quarters has been lackluster. The most recent results for Q2 2023 underscore the challenges resin producers face in navigating the complex polyethylene and polypropylene cycles.

In Q2 2023, Braskem's recurring EBITDA contracted by 82% year-on-year to R$703 million. This sharp decline was primarily attributed to reduced sales volume, particularly in Brazil. The performance also reflected the oversupply in the global petrochemical sector and the impact of inventory changes in U.S. operations. The second quarter had depressed spreads, leading to historically low results for Braskem.

Braskem's IR

Furthermore, Braskem reported a net loss of R$771 million in Q2 2023, marking a 45% decrease compared to the loss of R$1.406 billion in the same period last year. Net revenue for the current year's second quarter totaled R$17.7 billion, reflecting a 30% decline compared to the same period in 2022.

The net financial result for Q2 2023 was negative at R$161 million, a reversal from the financial losses of R$3.393 billion reported for the same stage in 2022.

Breaking down the performance by segment, the following observations can be made:

Brazil

In Q2 2023, Brazil contributed over 63% of Braskem's revenue. The country's polyethylene (P.E.) spread rose by about 2%, driven by lower ARA Naphtha prices – down 13%. The polypropylene (P.P.) spread increased by 4% due to falling Naphtha prices.

Braskem lowered its Ethylene utilization in Brazil by 5 p.p. due to decreased resin demand. Resin sales fell by 11% compared to the previous quarter, particularly impacting P.E., P.P., and PVC demand from packaging, appliances, and hospital sectors.

Net revenue for Braskem dropped significantly to R$12.4 billion in Q2 2023 (a 10% drop from Q1 2023 and a 34% drop from Q2 2022). However, costs of goods sold only decreased by 7% in the previous quarter, providing some relief to margins.

Recurring EBITDA reached R$407 million, reflecting a 36% decrease from Q1 2023 and an 82% decrease from 2Q22. This resulted in an EBITDA margin of 3%, one of the lowest levels in recent years.

U.S. and Europe

The situation in the United States and Europe showed a slight improvement from the year's start, with a 10% rise in polypropylene (P.P.) demand attributed to a destocking process that had previously impacted the sector's demand.

The average utilization rate of P.P. plants remained steady at around 80% over recent quarters. Unlike Brazil, the U.S. and Europe operations are not integrated. This means polypropylene units source raw materials externally, not from other company units.

Sales for these regions were between 520,000 and 535,000 tons, leading to net revenue of R$4.2 billion from U.S. and European operations. This reflects a 10% decrease from Q1 2023 and a 37% decrease from Q2 2022. Gross profit was R$148 million, down by 75% compared to Q1 2023 and 88% to Q2 2022.

Reported recurring EBITDA reached R$119 million, marking a 77% decrease from Q1 2023 and a 90% decrease from 2Q22. As a result, the EBITDA margin was 3%, an 8 p.p. drop from 1Q23 and a 15 p.p. decrease from Q2 2022.

Mexico

The Mexico operation emerged as a positive highlight in the current year's second quarter, with a 14 p.p. increase in the utilization rate. This increase was attributed to Mexican oil company Pemex's (improved ethane supply, which exceeded contractual volume by averaging 36,000 barrels per day.

Consequently, sales volume climbed from 190,000 tons in Q2 2022 to 214,000 tons in Q2 2023, marking a 13% increase. Net revenue totaled R$1.2 billion (a decrease of 2% compared to Q1 2023 and 27% compared to Q2 2022), primarily due to lower prices for petrochemical products. Despite this, gross profit increased from R$16 million in Q1 2023 to R$107 million in Q2 2023, accompanied by a gross margin of 9%.

Finally, recurring EBITDA stood at R$199 million (a 42% increase compared to Q1 2023 and a 58% decrease compared to 2Q22), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 17%.

Burning cash

Braskem's financial report shows a cash burn of approximately R$655 million, in contrast to cash generation of R$2.404 billion. As of the second quarter of this year, the company's net debt reached R$1.870 billion, marking a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Braskem's IR

The financial leverage metric, net debt/adjusted EBITDA, stood at 7.9 times in June 2023. This represents a 70% increase over the average of the past five years and a 16.5 percentage point rise compared to the same period in 2022.

Despite this, Braskem has maintained a strong cash position of US$2.9 billion (equivalent to R$14.0 billion). This position ensures coverage of debt maturities for the next 74 months and a well-extended debt profile.

Braskem's IR

Negotiations regarding the sale of the controlling stake

Novonor (formerly Odebrecht), a controlling shareholder of Braskem, is still negotiating to sell its majority stake in the petrochemical company.

Although the negotiations are proceeding slowly, Braskem's executives have indicated that the exchange of information between interested parties continues. The petrochemical industry's inherent cyclicality has contributed to this process's volatility.

Petrobras is also a significant shareholder in Braskem, and there have been proposals to either maintain or remove it from the shareholder structure. This underscores the relevance of the state-owned company's position in Braskem's business. The new management at Petrobras has reaffirmed its interest in acquiring a further stake in Braskem.

No short-term catalysts

Braskem indicated that the company's second-quarter results reflected a persistently challenging global environment, which is unlikely to reverse in the upcoming quarter.

China is facing difficulties in reviving its growth momentum, while the United States is contending with a demand deterioration to some extent. Despite some positive signs in Europe, inflationary pressures persist, partly influenced by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Moreover, delayed sources of production capacity, impacted by the pandemic, are exerting further market pressure with heightened supply.

Roberto Bischoff, CEO of Braskem, emphasized the exceptional nature of this scenario during the earnings call, highlighting that while cyclical fluctuations are common in the industry, the present situation is compounded by aggravating factors.

These combined effects impact petrochemical spreads and prompt regions like North America, Asia, and the Middle East to export their products to emergent countries like Brazil. As the company's executives mentioned, the industry is in talks with the Brazilian federal government about foreign purchases. Braskem projected that the normalization of spreads might occur only in 2025.

Brazilian operations are expected to progress gradually in the year's second half. Braskem anticipates increased sales volumes for resins, offset by a chemical decline. Sales volume is forecasted to rise in Europe and the USA, but spreads will likely remain low. While more ethane supply is anticipated in Mexico, the polyethylene spread may decline.

Towards the end of the year, Braskem foresees a slight demand improvement from China driven by the country's stimulus package. Moving into 2024, the supply-demand equilibrium should remain tight, albeit with reduced pressure from new capacity, resulting in more balanced supply conditions. The potential for an upturn in the latter half of the following year is suggested. However, a comprehensive recovery of spreads and a cycle shift may extend into 2025, 2026, and 2027, ushering in a new industry cycle.

The bottom line

Valuing Braskem is complex due to its vulnerability to commodity price fluctuations. The delay in Novonor's control sale can be attributed to this intricacy, as Braskem's CFO emphasized valuing and transacting Braskem is challenging.

Considering Braskem's cyclical nature and current position in a low cycle, the Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio raises concern. The company's stretched leverage levels emphasize this metric compared to historical averages. Braskem trades at a multiple of 12.1x and a forward multiple of 10.9x - nearly 90% above the five-year historical averages.

When comparing Braskem to the industry, its Price-to-Book Ratio (P/B) stands at 2.4x, indicating an almost 50% premium over the sector average.

Data by YCharts

Although there's a probability that Novonor's exit could lead to an upside, potentially resembling June's levels when shares exceeded $12, I consider this too speculative of a bet. The company will likely continue experiencing the petrochemical economic cycle downturn's effects for several more quarters.

Given the absence of immediate catalysts that could trigger a substantial EBITDA recovery in the short-mid term, my perspective on the Brazilian petrochemical company remains neutral.