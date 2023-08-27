claffra

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital. In this article, I will analyze Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), a company that cut its dividends in 2020 during the pandemic. The company must show a healthy growth trajectory to become a dividend growth darling again.

The company is in the energy sector, which has enjoyed a great run since the war in Ukraine. The company supplies leading oil and gas companies with the equipment to explore and produce oil and gas. Therefore, as the demand for more energy from non-Russian sources increases, Schlumberger has a decent opportunity to capitalize on it.

I will analyze Schlumberger using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

To have a better familiarity with Schlumberger, Seeking Alpha's company overview states that:

Schlumberger engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems, reservoir interpretation, and data processing services for exploration data, and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Fundamentals

The revenues of Schlumberger have declined by almost 30% over the last decade. The decline in sales was due to the steep decline in commodities prices in 2014, which led to a sales decline in 2015 and 2016. The recovery continued until the pandemic, and then there was another slight decline in sales. The company now grows as there is more demand for energy production by Western countries trying to lower their reliance on Russia. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Schlumberger to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~13% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) during the same decade has declined much faster. Between 2013 and 2022, the EPS declined by more than 40%. The reason for the faster EPS is that the sales were lower, and the margins declined during that period. Operating margins reached a high of 20% in 2014, as the entire sector enjoyed high oil prices. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Schlumberger to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~22% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was cut in April 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. The payout ratio was high enough before the pandemic, and following the collapse of energy demand, the company opted to conserve cash due to the uncertainty. Since then, the company has increased the dividend twice, but is still only half the original payout. I see the path to dividend growth here, as the company has room to grow the dividend in line with the EPS growth. Moreover, with a payout ratio below 30%, there is more than enough wiggle room if there is some weakness in the EPS growth trajectory.

Data by YCharts

In addition to dividends, companies return capital to shareholders via buybacks. Buybacks support EPS growth by lowering the number of outstanding shares. Over the last decade, the number of shares of Schlumberger has increased, but at the end of 2022, the company announced that it would start buying back stocks again in 2023. In the first two quarters, the company allocated $200M for quarterly buybacks, thus supporting EPS growth.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The P/E (price to earnings) ratio of Schlumberger, when using the 2023 EPS estimates, stands at 18.9. Paying 19 times earnings for a company forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 20% makes sense to me. Energy companies usually trade for more conservative valuations. Still, with such a positive trajectory for a company, the current valuation makes sense to me—for example, the forward P/E ratio for 2025 stands at less than 13.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fast Graphs emphasizes that the company is attractively valued. The average P/E ratio at which Schlumberger has been trading for the last two decades is 28. The current P/E ratio of 19 is significantly lower. Moreover, the average growth rate of the EPS during the same period was 9%. While the average growth rate is impressive, the company is expected to grow more than twice as fast in the medium term. The company looks attractively valued, with the growth being faster than average and the valuation lower than average.

Fast Graphs

Opportunities

The war in Ukraine caused a steep reduction in Western acquisition of Russian oil and gas, presenting an opportunity for other oil and gas producers in the West. With the disruption in the usual supply chain, there is now a higher demand for oil and gas from Western. As the demand for Western oil and gas rises, Schlumberger can increase sales to Western oil and gas companies willing to take the Russian market share.

Offshore is experiencing a renaissance, with significant breadth and anticipated durability. Driven by the imperative of energy security, regionalization, and North American shale supply discipline, operators worldwide are looking to hasten discovery to renew supply, accelerate development cycle times, and increase the productivity of their offshore assets.

(Olivier Le Peuch – CEO, J.P. Morgan Energy Conference, June 2023)

An improved balance sheet is another opportunity for the company, as it offers several benefits. It enhances the company's financial stability, enabling better access to capital for investments in technology, innovation, and growth opportunities. Thus, the company can pay lower interest on its investment. Moreover, an improved balance sheet provides flexibility to navigate industry challenges and economic fluctuations while always keeping the option of acquiring a struggling competitor.

Our net debt was reduced by approximately $200 million sequentially to $10.1 billion, which is $900 million lower than the same period last year. Capital investments, including CapEx and investments in APS projects and exploration data, were $622 million in the second quarter.

(Stephane Biguet- CFO, Q2 2023 Conference Call)

Data by YCharts

Schlumberger has another significant opportunity in renewables, particularly in carbon capture and geothermal energy. By leveraging its expertise in technology and services and already having relationships with the energy majors, it can assist energy companies in developing and implementing advanced carbon capture solutions, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, Schlumberger's capabilities can be applied to enhance clean geothermal energy exploration and production.

Risks

The volatility of energy prices is the leading risk for Schlumberger. As Schlumberger provides tools and services for oil and gas projects, lower prices mean fewer new projects. Schlumberger is less affected by energy price fluctuations in the short term as it sells long-term projects. Therefore, its beta is not high. However, while its long-term relationships can help it in the short term, a long period of low energy prices will hurt its growth prospects.

Another prominent risk for companies in the energy sector is a recession. The Federal Reserve is doing its best to raise interest rates slowly to tame inflation while not causing a recession. However, if the American and world economies fail to achieve a soft landing, we see a hard landing that will include a recession and not a slowdown. In this case, we may see a steep decline in energy prices due to lower demand.

Competition is another significant risk for Schlumberger. The company has a comprehensive value proposition where it can support oil and gas companies with both products and services. However, other companies such as Halliburton, Hughes, and National Oilwell Varco have similar offerings. The combination of product and services make it stickier. Still, when it comes to new projects, we may see more competition and thus lower margins instead of increasing margins over the past several years.

Data by YCharts

Conclusions

To conclude, Schlumberger is a leading company in the energy sector. It works with all the industry's leading names, assisting them to find and maximize their production. The company is recovering its sales and EPS growth due to high energy demand and is slowly recovering its dividend. The company has several growth opportunities due to the higher demand for energy and its long-term vision regarding renewable energy.

While there are risks to the investment thesis, mainly regarding a possible recession and a more competitive business environment, I believe that the shares are attractive. The current valuation offers some margin of safety, even if the forecasted growth is not as fast as some analysts' consensus predicts. Therefore, I believe it shares a BUY at the moment.