Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 27

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 9/14 9/29 2.15 2.2 2.33% 1.93% 21 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 9/28 10/16 0.4 0.43 7.50% 1.80% 30 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 9/8 9/25 0.18 0.2 11.11% 2.66% 10 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 9/28 10/13 1.25 1.27 1.60% 2.86% 12 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 9/7 9/15 0.52 0.53 1.92% 3.54% 14 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 9/12 10/4 1.725 2 15.94% 1.21% 10 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 8/31 9/15 0.4075 0.4275 4.91% 2.30% 48 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 9/14 10/10 0.94 0.98 4.26% 8.98% 54 Peoples Ltd. (OTCPK:PPLL) 9/8 9/29 0.6 0.62 3.33% 3.53% 12 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 9/14 9/29 0.2 0.22 10.00% 3.56% 9 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 8/31 9/15 0.2 0.24 20.00% 1.72% 7 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 9/7 9/20 0.165 0.1675 1.52% 5.61% 10 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 0.29 0.15 -48.28% 9 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) 0.36 0 -100.00% 5 Click to enlarge

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 28 (Ex-Div 8/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 9/15 0.4675 67.96 2.75% 29 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 9/13 0.29 131.7 0.88% 9 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Aug 29 (Ex-Div 8/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 9/14 0.243 62.11 4.69% 11 The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 10/2 0.89 105.14 3.39% 13 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 9/15 0.445 22.9 7.77% 6 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) 9/29 0.32 33.23 3.85% 11 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 9/29 0.3375 26.3 5.13% 14 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 9/29 0.3825 31.86 4.80% 16 Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 9/15 0.7 52.02 5.38% 7 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 9/15 0.55 151.23 1.45% 14 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 9/15 0.92 95.16 3.87% 30 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 9/15 0.26 17.07 6.09% 10 CSX Corporation (CSX) 9/15 0.11 30.91 1.42% 19 Dover Corporation (DOV) 9/15 0.51 142.67 1.43% 68 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 9/21 0.98 429.57 0.91% 25 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 9/28 0.28 32.43 3.45% 13 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 9/28 2.75 320.15 3.44% 13 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 9/14 2.09 322.86 2.59% 14 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 9/15 1.12 323.46 1.39% 15 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 9/15 1.1 360.72 1.22% 14 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 9/15 0.41 44.7 3.67% 7 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 9/29 0.19 80.99 0.94% 11 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 9/21 0.8 110.32 2.90% 21 RLI Corp. (RLI) 9/20 0.27 128.9 0.84% 48 Stepan Company (SCL) 9/15 0.365 86.65 1.68% 55 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 9/15 0.1225 36.38 4.04% 13 Tennant Company (TNC) 9/15 0.265 82.01 1.29% 51 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 9/29 1.3 224.18 2.32% 16 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Aug 30 (Ex-Div 8/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Xylem Inc. (XYL) 9/28 0.33 101.17 1.30% 13 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 9/15 0.4 47.31 3.38% 7 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 9/15 0.55 227.6 0.97% 13 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 9/15 0.3 38.62 3.11% 8 Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 9/15 0.27 17.35 6.22% 29 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9/15 0.21 16.9 4.97% 11 Ashland Inc. (ASH) 9/15 0.385 84.74 1.82% 14 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 9/29 0.24 28.5 3.37% 10 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 10/2 0.29 41.53 2.79% 6 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 10/2 0.61 93.76 2.60% 25 Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) 9/11 0.25 50.57 1.98% 5 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 9/15 0.23 23.76 3.87% 22 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 9/15 0.09 6.09 5.91% 7 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 9/15 0.34 29.43 4.62% 12 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 9/15 0.195 57.5 1.36% 7 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 10/3 0.425 71.79 2.37% 13 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 9/15 0.55 102.3 2.15% 9 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 9/15 0.325 44.38 2.93% 12 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 9/15 0.31 32.33 3.84% 11 ITT Inc (ITT) 10/2 0.29 98.35 1.18% 11 Kellogg Company (K) 9/15 0.6 61.24 3.92% 20 LCI Industries (LCII) 9/15 1.05 123.06 3.41% 7 LCNB Corp. (LCNB) 9/15 0.21 15.88 5.29% 5 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 9/22 3 451.09 2.66% 19 Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) 9/15 0.2 28.72 2.79% 5 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 9/13 0.34 33.22 4.09% 12 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 9/18 1.52 284.58 2.14% 47 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10/2 0.62 423.3 0.59% 16 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 9/15 0.4275 74.3 2.30% 48 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 9/29 0.74 437.24 0.68% 8 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 9/15 0.2425 21.09 4.60% 13 M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 9/29 1.3 125.58 4.14% 7 MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 9/15 0.17 24.04 2.83% 6 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 9/15 0.32 34.22 3.74% 11 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 9/15 0.26 93.05 1.12% 8 Realty Income Corporation (O) 9/15 0.2555 56 5.48% 30 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 9/22 0.25 39.07 2.56% 11 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 9/29 1.265 179.42 2.82% 51 Polaris Inc. (PII) 9/15 0.65 110.68 2.35% 28 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 9/19 0.273 37.5 2.91% 21 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 10/2 0.24 18.54 5.18% 11 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 9/15 0.36 63.74 2.26% 7 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 9/15 0.18 44.96 1.60% 20 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 9/15 0.24 55.89 1.72% 7 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 9/15 3.25 1902.16 0.68% 18 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 9/15 0.48 54.01 3.55% 11 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 9/15 0.3 101.04 1.19% 11 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 9/15 0.14 122.4 0.46% 10 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 9/15 0.36 183.18 0.79% 11 Click to enlarge

Thursday Aug 31 (Ex-Div 9/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 9/14 0.86 178.16 1.93% 21 Albany International Corp. (AIN) 10/6 0.25 93.71 1.07% 5 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 9/15 0.29 38.38 3.02% 21 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 9/15 0.11 10.9 4.04% 7 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 9/19 1.14 178.46 2.56% 22 Linde plc (LIN) 9/19 1.275 381.59 1.34% 30 NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 9/15 0.2175 32.58 2.67% 38 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 10/2 0.34 98.84 1.38% 20 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 9/15 0.245 27.28 3.59% 42 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 9/15 0.19 20.21 3.76% 11 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 9/19 0.81 89.22 3.63% 56 Click to enlarge

Friday Sep 1 (Ex-Div 9/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 9/20 0.81 184.36 1.76% 13 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 9/25 0.27 49.13 2.20% 55 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 9/20 0.4 409.04 0.39% 7 STERIS plc (STE) 9/22 0.52 226.4 0.92% 19 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 8/31 0.43 11.1% Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 9/1 0.42 2.3% Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 8/30 0.28 1.9% Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 8/29 0.45 5.4% Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 8/31 0.35 0.9% ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 9/1 0.6775 4.9% Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 9/5 0.74 2.5% American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 9/1 0.7075 2.0% American States Water Company (AWR) 9/1 0.43 2.0% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 8/31 0.47 1.6% Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 9/1 0.625 4.5% BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 8/30 0.54 2.7% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 9/1 0.07 0.6% Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 9/1 0.2725 1.2% Chemed Corporation (CHE) 9/5 0.4 0.3% CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 8/31 0.4875 3.4% CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 8/31 0.42 4.3% ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) 9/1 0.17 3.7% ConocoPhillips (COP) 9/1 0.51 1.8% Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 9/1 0.85 1.3% Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 8/31 0.2 2.9% Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 8/30 0.25 1.6% Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 9/1 0.14 4.4% Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 9/1 0.23 3.2% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 9/1 1.07 4.5% FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) 8/31 0.35 1.6% First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 9/1 0.23 3.3% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 8/31 0.08 7.6% Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 8/31 0.08 1.0% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 8/31 0.02483 2.7% W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 9/1 1.86 1.0% The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 9/1 0.425 2.4% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 9/1 1.03 2.2% HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) 8/31 0.1 1.8% Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 9/1 0.16 1.1% IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 8/31 0.79 3.3% KLA Corporation (KLAC) 9/1 1.3 1.1% The Kroger Co. (KR) 9/1 0.29 2.5% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 8/31 0.0462 3.5% LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 8/31 0.14 1.0% Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 8/31 0.35 1.1% Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 9/1 0.28 1.2% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 9/5 1.25 5.2% Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 9/5 0.41 2.1% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 9/1 0.46 3.3% Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 9/5 0.28 3.4% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 8/31 1.38 1.0% Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 9/1 0.3125 1.6% National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 8/29 0.28 1.9% Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 9/5 0.68 1.1% ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 9/1 0.65 3.5% Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 8/31 0.41 1.7% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 9/5 0.41 4.5% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 9/1 0.865 4.4% Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) 8/31 0.2375 6.6% Phillips 66 (PSX) 9/1 1.05 3.7% Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 8/29 0.85 2.4% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 9/1 1 1.5% Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 9/1 0.35 4.6% Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 9/1 0.3 1.2% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 8/30 0.0242 2.4% The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 9/1 1.06 3.0% SJW Group (SJW) 9/1 0.38 2.3% Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 8/31 0.21 2.0% Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 9/1 0.62 3.9% Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 9/1 0.41 2.7% Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 8/31 0.05 5.7% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 9/1 0.59 1.8% Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 9/1 0.52 7.2% United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 8/31 1.62 3.8% Visa Inc. (V) 9/1 0.45 0.7% Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 8/30 0.255 0.7% Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 9/1 0.63 3.1% WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 9/1 0.78 3.7% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 9/5 0.57 1.4% Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 9/1 0.3071 3.3% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 9/1 0.375 0.8% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.