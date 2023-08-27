Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 27
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atrion Corporation
|
(ATRI)
|
9/14
|
9/29
|
2.15
|
2.2
|
2.33%
|
1.93%
|
21
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
(BANF)
|
9/28
|
10/16
|
0.4
|
0.43
|
7.50%
|
1.80%
|
30
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
9/8
|
9/25
|
0.18
|
0.2
|
11.11%
|
2.66%
|
10
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
9/28
|
10/13
|
1.25
|
1.27
|
1.60%
|
2.86%
|
12
|
First American Financial Corporation
|
(FAF)
|
9/7
|
9/15
|
0.52
|
0.53
|
1.92%
|
3.54%
|
14
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
(LRCX)
|
9/12
|
10/4
|
1.725
|
2
|
15.94%
|
1.21%
|
10
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
8/31
|
9/15
|
0.4075
|
0.4275
|
4.91%
|
2.30%
|
48
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
9/14
|
10/10
|
0.94
|
0.98
|
4.26%
|
8.98%
|
54
|
Peoples Ltd.
|
9/8
|
9/29
|
0.6
|
0.62
|
3.33%
|
3.53%
|
12
|
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SMMF)
|
9/14
|
9/29
|
0.2
|
0.22
|
10.00%
|
3.56%
|
9
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
8/31
|
9/15
|
0.2
|
0.24
|
20.00%
|
1.72%
|
7
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
9/7
|
9/20
|
0.165
|
0.1675
|
1.52%
|
5.61%
|
10
Decreases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Decrease
|
Years
|
Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
0.29
|
0.15
|
-48.28%
|
9
|
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
|
(HE)
|
0.36
|
0
|
-100.00%
|
5
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Aug 28 (Ex-Div 8/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
9/15
|
0.4675
|
67.96
|
2.75%
|
29
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
9/13
|
0.29
|
131.7
|
0.88%
|
9
Tuesday Aug 29 (Ex-Div 8/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
9/14
|
0.243
|
62.11
|
4.69%
|
11
|
The Allstate Corporation
|
(ALL)
|
10/2
|
0.89
|
105.14
|
3.39%
|
13
|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
|
(AY)
|
9/15
|
0.445
|
22.9
|
7.77%
|
6
|
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.
|
(BAM)
|
9/29
|
0.32
|
33.23
|
3.85%
|
11
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
9/29
|
0.3375
|
26.3
|
5.13%
|
14
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
9/29
|
0.3825
|
31.86
|
4.80%
|
16
|
Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|
(BOH)
|
9/15
|
0.7
|
52.02
|
5.38%
|
7
|
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
9/15
|
0.55
|
151.23
|
1.45%
|
14
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|
(CFR)
|
9/15
|
0.92
|
95.16
|
3.87%
|
30
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
9/15
|
0.26
|
17.07
|
6.09%
|
10
|
CSX Corporation
|
(CSX)
|
9/15
|
0.11
|
30.91
|
1.42%
|
19
|
Dover Corporation
|
(DOV)
|
9/15
|
0.51
|
142.67
|
1.43%
|
68
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
9/21
|
0.98
|
429.57
|
0.91%
|
25
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
9/28
|
0.28
|
32.43
|
3.45%
|
13
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
9/28
|
2.75
|
320.15
|
3.44%
|
13
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
(HD)
|
9/14
|
2.09
|
322.86
|
2.59%
|
14
|
Hubbell Incorporated
|
(HUBB)
|
9/15
|
1.12
|
323.46
|
1.39%
|
15
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
9/15
|
1.1
|
360.72
|
1.22%
|
14
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
9/15
|
0.41
|
44.7
|
3.67%
|
7
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
9/29
|
0.19
|
80.99
|
0.94%
|
11
|
QUALCOMM Incorporated
|
(QCOM)
|
9/21
|
0.8
|
110.32
|
2.90%
|
21
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
9/20
|
0.27
|
128.9
|
0.84%
|
48
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
9/15
|
0.365
|
86.65
|
1.68%
|
55
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
9/15
|
0.1225
|
36.38
|
4.04%
|
13
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
9/15
|
0.265
|
82.01
|
1.29%
|
51
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
9/29
|
1.3
|
224.18
|
2.32%
|
16
Wednesday Aug 30 (Ex-Div 8/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Xylem Inc.
|
(XYL)
|
9/28
|
0.33
|
101.17
|
1.30%
|
13
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
(AEM)
|
9/15
|
0.4
|
47.31
|
3.38%
|
7
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
9/15
|
0.55
|
227.6
|
0.97%
|
13
|
American National Bankshares Inc.
|
(AMNB)
|
9/15
|
0.3
|
38.62
|
3.11%
|
8
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(AROW)
|
9/15
|
0.27
|
17.35
|
6.22%
|
29
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
9/15
|
0.21
|
16.9
|
4.97%
|
11
|
Ashland Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
9/15
|
0.385
|
84.74
|
1.82%
|
14
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
9/29
|
0.24
|
28.5
|
3.37%
|
10
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
10/2
|
0.29
|
41.53
|
2.79%
|
6
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
(CHRW)
|
10/2
|
0.61
|
93.76
|
2.60%
|
25
|
Essent Group Ltd.
|
(ESNT)
|
9/11
|
0.25
|
50.57
|
1.98%
|
5
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
(FLO)
|
9/15
|
0.23
|
23.76
|
3.87%
|
22
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
9/15
|
0.09
|
6.09
|
5.91%
|
7
|
First Merchants Corporation
|
(FRME)
|
9/15
|
0.34
|
29.43
|
4.62%
|
12
|
Acushnet Holdings Corp.
|
(GOLF)
|
9/15
|
0.195
|
57.5
|
1.36%
|
7
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
10/3
|
0.425
|
71.79
|
2.37%
|
13
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
9/15
|
0.55
|
102.3
|
2.15%
|
9
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
|
(HY)
|
9/15
|
0.325
|
44.38
|
2.93%
|
12
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
9/15
|
0.31
|
32.33
|
3.84%
|
11
|
ITT Inc
|
(ITT)
|
10/2
|
0.29
|
98.35
|
1.18%
|
11
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
9/15
|
0.6
|
61.24
|
3.92%
|
20
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
9/15
|
1.05
|
123.06
|
3.41%
|
7
|
LCNB Corp.
|
(LCNB)
|
9/15
|
0.21
|
15.88
|
5.29%
|
5
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
9/22
|
3
|
451.09
|
2.66%
|
19
|
Middlefield Banc Corp.
|
(MBCN)
|
9/15
|
0.2
|
28.72
|
2.79%
|
5
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
9/13
|
0.34
|
33.22
|
4.09%
|
12
|
McDonald's Corporation
|
(MCD)
|
9/18
|
1.52
|
284.58
|
2.14%
|
47
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
10/2
|
0.62
|
423.3
|
0.59%
|
16
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
9/15
|
0.4275
|
74.3
|
2.30%
|
48
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
9/29
|
0.74
|
437.24
|
0.68%
|
8
|
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
9/15
|
0.2425
|
21.09
|
4.60%
|
13
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
9/29
|
1.3
|
125.58
|
4.14%
|
7
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
9/15
|
0.17
|
24.04
|
2.83%
|
6
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
9/15
|
0.32
|
34.22
|
3.74%
|
11
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
9/15
|
0.26
|
93.05
|
1.12%
|
8
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
9/15
|
0.2555
|
56
|
5.48%
|
30
|
Open Text Corporation
|
(OTEX)
|
9/22
|
0.25
|
39.07
|
2.56%
|
11
|
PepsiCo, Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
9/29
|
1.265
|
179.42
|
2.82%
|
51
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
9/15
|
0.65
|
110.68
|
2.35%
|
28
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
9/19
|
0.273
|
37.5
|
2.91%
|
21
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
10/2
|
0.24
|
18.54
|
5.18%
|
11
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
9/15
|
0.36
|
63.74
|
2.26%
|
7
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
9/15
|
0.18
|
44.96
|
1.60%
|
20
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
9/15
|
0.24
|
55.89
|
1.72%
|
7
|
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|
(TPL)
|
9/15
|
3.25
|
1902.16
|
0.68%
|
18
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
9/15
|
0.48
|
54.01
|
3.55%
|
11
|
UFP Industries, Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
9/15
|
0.3
|
101.04
|
1.19%
|
11
|
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
9/15
|
0.14
|
122.4
|
0.46%
|
10
|
Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
9/15
|
0.36
|
183.18
|
0.79%
|
11
Thursday Aug 31 (Ex-Div 9/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
9/14
|
0.86
|
178.16
|
1.93%
|
21
|
Albany International Corp.
|
(AIN)
|
10/6
|
0.25
|
93.71
|
1.07%
|
5
|
Cass Information Systems, Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
9/15
|
0.29
|
38.38
|
3.02%
|
21
|
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|
(HBB)
|
9/15
|
0.11
|
10.9
|
4.04%
|
7
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
9/19
|
1.14
|
178.46
|
2.56%
|
22
|
Linde plc
|
(LIN)
|
9/19
|
1.275
|
381.59
|
1.34%
|
30
|
NACCO Industries, Inc.
|
(NC)
|
9/15
|
0.2175
|
32.58
|
2.67%
|
38
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
10/2
|
0.34
|
98.84
|
1.38%
|
20
|
Old Republic International Corporation
|
(ORI)
|
9/15
|
0.245
|
27.28
|
3.59%
|
42
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|
(PEBK)
|
9/15
|
0.19
|
20.21
|
3.76%
|
11
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
9/19
|
0.81
|
89.22
|
3.63%
|
56
Friday Sep 1 (Ex-Div 9/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
9/20
|
0.81
|
184.36
|
1.76%
|
13
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
9/25
|
0.27
|
49.13
|
2.20%
|
55
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
9/20
|
0.4
|
409.04
|
0.39%
|
7
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
9/22
|
0.52
|
226.4
|
0.92%
|
19
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
8/31
|
0.43
|
11.1%
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
9/1
|
0.42
|
2.3%
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
8/30
|
0.28
|
1.9%
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
8/29
|
0.45
|
5.4%
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
8/31
|
0.35
|
0.9%
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
9/1
|
0.6775
|
4.9%
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
9/5
|
0.74
|
2.5%
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
9/1
|
0.7075
|
2.0%
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
9/1
|
0.43
|
2.0%
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
8/31
|
0.47
|
1.6%
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
9/1
|
0.625
|
4.5%
|
BOK Financial Corporation
|
(BOKF)
|
8/30
|
0.54
|
2.7%
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
9/1
|
0.07
|
0.6%
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
9/1
|
0.2725
|
1.2%
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
9/5
|
0.4
|
0.3%
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
8/31
|
0.4875
|
3.4%
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
8/31
|
0.42
|
4.3%
|
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CNOB)
|
9/1
|
0.17
|
3.7%
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
9/1
|
0.51
|
1.8%
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
9/1
|
0.85
|
1.3%
|
Coterra Energy Inc.
|
(CTRA)
|
8/31
|
0.2
|
2.9%
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
8/30
|
0.25
|
1.6%
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
9/1
|
0.14
|
4.4%
|
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
9/1
|
0.23
|
3.2%
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
9/1
|
1.07
|
4.5%
|
FirstCash Holdings, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
8/31
|
0.35
|
1.6%
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
9/1
|
0.23
|
3.3%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
8/31
|
0.08
|
7.6%
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
8/31
|
0.08
|
1.0%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
8/31
|
0.02483
|
2.7%
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
9/1
|
1.86
|
1.0%
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
9/1
|
0.425
|
2.4%
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
9/1
|
1.03
|
2.2%
|
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HTBI)
|
8/31
|
0.1
|
1.8%
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
9/1
|
0.16
|
1.1%
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
8/31
|
0.79
|
3.3%
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
9/1
|
1.3
|
1.1%
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
9/1
|
0.29
|
2.5%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
8/31
|
0.0462
|
3.5%
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
8/31
|
0.14
|
1.0%
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
8/31
|
0.35
|
1.1%
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
9/1
|
0.28
|
1.2%
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
(LYB)
|
9/5
|
1.25
|
5.2%
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
9/5
|
0.41
|
2.1%
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
9/1
|
0.46
|
3.3%
|
Monro, Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
9/5
|
0.28
|
3.4%
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
8/31
|
1.38
|
1.0%
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
9/1
|
0.3125
|
1.6%
|
National Instruments Corporation
|
(NATI)
|
8/29
|
0.28
|
1.9%
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
9/5
|
0.68
|
1.1%
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
9/1
|
0.65
|
3.5%
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
8/31
|
0.41
|
1.7%
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
9/5
|
0.41
|
4.5%
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
9/1
|
0.865
|
4.4%
|
Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(PSTL)
|
8/31
|
0.2375
|
6.6%
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
9/1
|
1.05
|
3.7%
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
8/29
|
0.85
|
2.4%
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
9/1
|
1
|
1.5%
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
9/1
|
0.35
|
4.6%
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
9/1
|
0.3
|
1.2%
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
8/30
|
0.0242
|
2.4%
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
9/1
|
1.06
|
3.0%
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
9/1
|
0.38
|
2.3%
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
8/31
|
0.21
|
2.0%
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
9/1
|
0.62
|
3.9%
|
Sensient Technologies Corporation
|
(SXT)
|
9/1
|
0.41
|
2.7%
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
8/31
|
0.05
|
5.7%
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
9/1
|
0.59
|
1.8%
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
9/1
|
0.52
|
7.2%
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
8/31
|
1.62
|
3.8%
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
9/1
|
0.45
|
0.7%
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
8/30
|
0.255
|
0.7%
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
9/1
|
0.63
|
3.1%
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
9/1
|
0.78
|
3.7%
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
9/5
|
0.57
|
1.4%
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
9/1
|
0.3071
|
3.3%
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
9/1
|
0.375
|
0.8%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AY, BAM, BAH, CASS, HD, LMT, LHX, O, PEP, PFE, SWK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
