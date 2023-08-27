JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In March, I was still barking on shares of Petco Health & Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF). This came as the company has seen growth come to a standstill post the pandemic. While reported sales rose amidst inflation, EBITDA is flat and the bottom line saw some deleveraging amidst higher D&A charges and interest expenses. On top of the decline in adjusted earnings, I found the company rather aggressive in the nature of the earnings adjustments, making me cautious.

While the company maintained the full year sales guidance following softer second quarter results, the EBITDA guidance is cut by around a hundred million, pushing up leverage concerns, but moreover eliminating all the realistic earnings here, as it is hard to see how Petco will improve the results in the near term.

A Boom - Bust

Petco Health and Wellness was founded in the 1960s, delivering a wide range of products and services for animals. With some 70 million households having a pet, the market opportunity surpasses a $100 billion, for the majority comprised out of food, but the market has evolved into care, insurance and other animal related services as well.

I was not impressed with the quality of the business, as the company posted negative organic growth in the years 2016, 2017 and 2018, and while modest growth was seen thereafter, it was the pandemic which provided a window of opportunity for the private equity owners to sell shares at $18 per share in 2021 to the public.

Pre-pandemic, in the year 2019, this was a $4.4 billion business which posted operating profits of $129 million, for very slim margins. During the pandemic year 2020, sales rose to $4.9 billion as EBITDA improved to $484 million, with adjusted earnings reported at $0.28 per share.

2021 sales rose further to $5.8 billion, as EBITDA came in at $591 million, and adjusted earnings were reported at $0.91 per share (or $0.72 per share if we exclude stock-based compensation expenses). This still resulted in a huge valuation multiple at the IPO price, as net debt was posted at $1.45 billion, for a 2.5 times leverage ratio based on peak earnings.

Originally guiding for 2022 sales at $6.2 billion and EBITDA at $637 million, this guidance was lowered during the year. In the end, revenues rose by 4% to $6.04 billion, but worrisome was a 1.5% fall in EBITDA to $582 million, with adjusted earnings down to $0.75 per share, which after stock-based compensation makes for realistic earnings of $0.55-$0.60 per share. Moreover, net debt was flattish at $1.45 billion, as no progress was made on that front.

While the company guided for 2023 sales between $6.15 and $6.27 billion, EBITDA was seen flat, resulting in a midpoint of the adjusted earnings guidance of $0.58 per share. This is even the case as the current year has an additional week, and net capital spending is required to fund these operations.

Another Shortfall

After having traded in a $7-$10 range since March, shares fell overnight to just $5 as the latest earnings report is a real cause of concern, with pandemic trends being fully on their retreat.

In May, Petco posted first quarter sales up 5% to $1.56 billion, but as operating profits were cut nearly in half to $28 million, and interest expenses essentially doubled year-over-year, the writing was on the wall with a small GAAP loss reported. This was the case, even as the company maintained the full year guidance, with risks to that guidance clearly on the rise of course.

Second quarter sales rose by 3% to $1.53 billion, with operating profits now down 52% to $24 million, and GAAP losses posted at $15 million. The company posted an adjusted profit of six cents, but nearly all the reconciliation is due to stock-based compensation which is not a cash expense, but is a real expense for investors as it causes dilution, certainly at lower levels. Moreover, net debt is flattish at $1.42 billion as the company provided a downward revision to the guidance.

While sales are seen flat, adjusted EBITDA is now seen at a range of $460-$480 million, at the higher end of the range a $100 million setback! This means that leverage ratios shoot up to 3.0 times, all while adjusted earnings are seen at just $0.24-$0.30 per share, which after accounting for stock-based compensation suggests a break-even result at best. This is driven by genuine margin weakness, as well as much higher interest expenses here, as debt is expensive in the case of Petco, as the market capitalization now comes in below the net debt load!

Still Barking

At these levels it feels very appealing to get involved with the shares, but investors have to keep in mind that net debt is very high and there is no real room to deleverage here given the lack of earnings.

This makes it hard to tackle the debt load, as the business is really struggling here, which makes me cautious to go bottom fishing. This is the case, as I typically like such situations, yet this remains a show-me story here, as the (leverage) risks are real here.