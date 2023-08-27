Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Toast Positioned To Dominate SMB Restaurant POS But Is Trading Rich

Aug. 27, 2023 10:59 AM ETToast, Inc. (TOST)FI, FOUR, SQ
Noah Eakin profile picture
Noah Eakin
2 Followers

Summary

  • Location additions accelerated from a quarterly average of 5,500 in FY22 to an unexpected record high of 7,500 in 2Q23.
  • Toast achieved positive free cash flow in the second quarter, meaning they are no longer burning cash on their balance sheet.
  • Toast’s restaurant specialization gives it an advantage over competitors who have a multi-industry focus.
  • Innovation in the software segment will produce additional growth and improve margins over time.
  • Toast trades richly at 10.2x price/gross profit, but I will become bullish if TOST stock drops to $18 at 8x.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Noah Eakin as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Anonymous Person Paying With Their Cell Phone

miniseries

This article was written by

Noah Eakin profile picture
Noah Eakin
2 Followers
I'm a senior at Penn State University studying business and political science. This summer, I interned at an investment management firm. During the school year, I work as a manager at Penn State's student-run consulting firm.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.