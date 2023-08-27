Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Noah Eakin as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

miniseries

Thesis

Although Toast (NYSE:TOST) should trade at a premium given its qualitative lead and location growth relative to competitors, I believe the stock trades too rich (10.2x price/gross profit) to give it a buy rating just yet (especially considering the rally following 2Q earnings). However, I do expect the company will come to dominate the SMB restaurant POS/operating system market in the next five years. Hence, I would turn bullish if the stock dipped to $18 at 8x price/gross profit compared to close competitor Shift4 (FOUR) who trades at 5.2x.

Toast's rapid and specialized innovation in the restaurant vertical gives the company a technological lead over competitors Clover and Shift4 in the small and medium-sized (SMB) restaurant market. Average quarterly location additions continue to increase due to Toast's effective go-to-market strategy that creates "flywheel markets" ripe for efficient referral-based expansion. Aside from SMB location adds, the company should continue to drive revenue and margin growth through software service expansion that streamlines restaurant operations and enlarges the serviceable available market to enterprises.

2Q23 Results: Toast Continues to Exceed Expectations and Reaches Positive Free Cash Flow

Toast beat expectations in the second quarter of 2023, adding 7,500 new locations and generating $978 million in revenue compared to management's prior guidance of 6,500 locations with a revenue midpoint of $935 million. As a result, management raised revenue and location guidance again for the remainder of FY23. For the first time, the company recorded both positive adj. EBITDA (+$50 million) and free cash flow (+$39 million). This marks an important turning point for the company as they stop burning cash on the balance sheet and begin to position themselves for the next milestone: achieving positive net income.

Since the company drives growth and takes share through differentiated R&D and sales and marketing (S&M), G&A automation and SaaS growth will be the focus of margin improvements in the future. Gross margins have improved steadily since 2021. Operating margins increased Y/Y in 2Q23 from (15%) to (8%), reflecting operating efficiencies as the company scales. Lastly, net margins improved from (30%) in FY20 to (10%) in FY22.

Company Overview

In my opinion, Toast is the gold standard of SMB restaurant operating systems. The company created a one-stop-shop for restaurant management by integrating its cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) system with software that streamlines business operations. Unlike competitors, Toast strategically designs software solely for the restaurant vertical rather than targeting multiple industries. Although this limits its total addressable market (TAM), I believe it best positions the company to compete for market share since competitors either attempt to design software that serves multiple industries (with unique operational needs) or divide their R&D resources among multiple verticals rather than one.

Figure 1: Toast Software Services

Company Filings

The Race for Market Share

The importance of gaining share over the competition supports why Toast has prioritized S&M and software innovation over profitability. In FY22, S&M and R&D expenses outpaced revenue growth at 68% and 73% Y/Y, respectively. For context, much of the SMB restaurant industry still relies heavily on paper-based processes or on-premises POS/operating systems. Reaching this part of the market before competitors is essential to future growth given how difficult it is to convince restaurants to switch POS/operating systems once they have already updated to a cloud-based system; adopting new systems often involves multiyear contracts, high upfront hardware costs, and employee training.

Under this strategy, the company has accelerated its share expansion, increasing the number of customer locations by 35% Y/Y to 93K in 2Q23 (11% of all US restaurants and 22% of SMBs). In FY22, Toast added an average of 5,500 locations per quarter. In comparison, 5,500+ and 7,500 locations were added in 1Q23 and 2Q23 respectively, and I believe the increasing number of flywheel markets (discussed next) will accelerate location growth even further.

Figure 2: Customer Location Counts 2Q22-Q23

Company Filings

Aside from restaurant specialization, various strategic initiatives support their market share gains. First, Toast's "hyper-localized" go-to-market (GTM) strategy sets up sales teams in communities across the country that foster personal relationships with restaurant owners. Growth in these markets accelerates over time for two reasons. Most importantly, "flywheel markets" (areas where Toast has over 20% market share) add locations faster and more efficiently due to referrals from community restaurant owners. In addition, tenured sales reps develop trusted relationships with owners and sharpen their understanding of the Toast product and the needs of restaurants they serve. This not only increases referrals but also average revenue per unit (ARPU) since sales reps are better able to upsell/cross-sell additional software modules to current and new customers. One-fifth of new locations come from referrals (higher in flywheel markets) and three-fourths come from local sales teams.

Next, the company utilizes both organic and inorganic growth to expand its serviceable available market (SAM). The company is attempting to gain share upmarket (i.e., the enterprise segment of the TAM) by designing or acquiring software and hardware that better meets the needs of enterprises. For example, the company created Toast for Hotels in response to frustration in the hospitality industry over the lack of integration between property management and hotel restaurants. This expanded Toast's SAM by 40K (+9%) hotels. Though Toast primarily relies on organic growth, it strategically acquires companies that will meaningfully propel its hardware and software product offerings. For example, the company acquired Delphi Display Systems at the beginning of this year to improve its hardware competency with quick service restaurants (QSRs), which account for around 400K restaurants in its TAM (D.A. Davidson, 5/2023).

Lastly, to ease barriers to adoption, the Hardware (e.g., kiosks, handheld devices, kitchen display systems, etc.) and Professional Services (i.e., installation services and customer support) segments of the business purposely run negative margins to reduce upfront transition costs for new clients.

TAM Expansion Internationally

Toast has invested in sales teams in Canada, the UK, and Ireland. Although these projects are immaterial to guidance, international expansion has the potential to expand their SAM-which sits around $15 billion-dramatically.

Revenue Model: Payment Processing and Software as a Service (SaaS)

The two segments of the business with positive margins are Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) and Subscription Services (SaaS). FinTech accounted for over 83% of FY22 revenue and 72% of gross profits. This segment includes both payment processing and Toast Capital. Toast currently earns around 45 bps on all gross payment volume (GPV) flowing through client restaurants. As a result, performance mostly depends on location growth, GPV per location, and consumer spending. I expect the net take rate (i.e., transaction fee margins) to remain stable due to price competition unless Toast can expand its value-added services (e.g., online ordering) and further optimize payment processing.

Toast Capital contributes greatly to FinTech margins, boosting the net take rate by 22% in 2Q23. It provides small ($5k - $300k), short-term loans (90 - 360 days) to client restaurants. This higher margin sub-segment has grown dramatically, contributing 15% to gross profits in 2Q23 compared to 8% for FY22. Access to client sales data allows Toast to effectively determine creditworthiness, and the company's exposure to default risk remains limited to a maximum of 15% of originated loans per quarter due to the structure of bank partnerships. Revenue retention is high with 70% of the 2021 cohort returning for another loan (BTIG, 6/2023). Toast not only benefits from servicing the loans but also the increased GPV growth that results from client business expansion.

In addition to adding new locations, software innovation should drive growth by increasing ARPU. The SaaS segment accounted for 12% of FY22 revenues and 28% of gross profits, consisting of the integrated software that streamlines operations. Aggressive R&D spending has funded the development of additional "modules" intended to support every aspect of a restaurant (e.g., invoice automation, inventory management, employee benefits, payroll, scheduling, reservations, loyalty programs, marketing, delivery, etc.). Toast added an upsell team in 3Q21 to persuade new and current locations to use more than the base version. As of 4Q22, 65% of locations used 4+ additional modules and 41% used 6+, reflecting SaaS ARPU growth of 60% (as of 1Q23) over the past 2 years. Toast currently offers 23 additional modules, compared to 15 in 2021.

Figure 3: % of Customers Using 6+ Elective Modules

Company Filings

Performance

Revenue growth has moderated over time, but I expect it to remain above 30% in the coming years due to consistent location growth and unmatched innovation. Sales grew 107% and 60% in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Management's FY23 revenue guidance estimates 41% growth to $3.84 billion at the midpoint, though the company consistently beats its own estimates. Sales numbers can be a bit deceiving since pass-through payment processing fees (also called "network fees") account for much of FinTech revenue. Instead, the annualized recurring run-rate (ARR)-calculated as an annualized sum of recent SaaS revenue and FinTech gross profits-better captures revenue volume in the key business segments. ARR grew 45% Y/Y in 2Q23 to $1.1 billion. GPV grew 38% Y/Y to $32.1 billion (totaling $110 billion in the last 12 months), in line with Y/Y location growth.

Company Filings

Competition

As of FY22, Fiserv's (FI) Clover/Carat, the market leader, served around 200k restaurants (plus ~360k non-restaurant merchants) with a GPV of $225 billion (Bank of America, 6/2023). Despite having more than 6x the number of merchants and more than 2x the GPV of Toast, Clover's revenue still lags behind Toast. This indicates that Clover has a lower ARPU, which leads me to believe that they are failing to fully leverage SaaS development for restaurant operations to the same extent as Toast. I believe Clover will find it difficult to compete with Toast's specialization in the SMB restaurant vertical given their attempt to serve multiple industries with the same platform. However, I think Carat poses a significant threat upmarket, serving 10 out of the top 15 QSRs (Bank of America, 6/2023). They have more experience and competency working with large enterprises and have already taken considerable share, which tends to be sticky for chains. Clover also has the cheapest "card present" transaction fees on the market.

Shift4's SkyTab has been in the news lately for its new S&M strategy that involves paying restaurants $1 per online order for the first 3 months accompanied by signing bonuses of up to $5k. This comes in response to public outcry against Toast for charging restaurant customers an additional $0.99 fee for online orders (a policy they quickly reversed in late July). Although Shift4's GPV reached over $70 billion in FY22 (Bank of America, 6/2023), SkyTab-Shift4's new restaurant POS/operating system-remains a fairly new player in the market (just released in 9/2022) and hence lacks brand recognition. Only ~10k SkyTab POS systems have been deployed as of FY22. In line with such, it appears that FOUR's in-house restaurant software development has fallen behind Toast, forcing the company to rely heavily on outside partnerships to provide business management apps on their system. Although Shift4 is a notable threat in the hotel market, their focus seems to be shifting away from the restaurant SMB market toward sports/entertainment, gaming, and travel. As for pricing, SkyTab provides hardware free-of-charge and a cheap monthly base subscription.

As of FY22, Block's (SQ) Food and Drink segment serviced $58 billion in GPV (Bank of America, 6/2023), primarily targeting the very small SMB (vSMB) subsection of the market. Toast primarily avoids vSMBs because upfront costs on hardware and installation (which Toast subsidizes with negative margins) have longer payback periods due to low GPV and SaaS sales. Restaurants with annual GPV below $500k often start with Block because it offers lower upfront and monthly subscription costs (including a very inclusive free version) and doesn't require a long-term contract. However, Block charges one of the highest "card present" transaction fees on the market, often leading restaurant owners to switch to POS systems like Toast once their GPV reaches a certain level. In addition, Block's software integrations are intended for a wide multi-industry audience, which I believe results in them falling short of the quality and quantity of Toast's product offerings for the restaurant industry.

Valuation

Using FY24 analyst consensus estimates from FactSet, TOST currently trades at 2.5x price/sales compared with its most similar competitor (in terms of maturity and target market) FOUR at 1.3x. However, as discussed above, pass-through payment volume in this business tends to inflate sales, making price/gross profit (P/GP) a better measure of valuation. FY24 estimates indicate that TOST trades at 10.2x P/GP whereas FOUR trades at 5.2x. Given that these companies both have high growth rates, it's appropriate to take future gross profit growth into account. Using FY24 Y/Y gross profit growth estimates, TOST trades at 0.28x P/GP/G (similar to a PEG ratio for companies without earnings) slightly ahead of FOUR at 0.17x with SQ in between at 0.22x. Although Toast has a much higher P/GP relative to competitors, its valuation appears more reasonable when accounting for growth. In addition, the market should continue to value Toast at a premium given its technological lead over competitors and aggressive market share gains in recent years. Nevertheless, I'm neutral on the stock given its high premium, especially after 2Q earnings. I believe a more reasonable price (though still at a premium) would be $18 at 8x P/GP. Future catalysts-such as higher-than-expected location additions, upmarket deals, M&A, SaaS ARPU beats, and new software releases-could change the fundamental trajectory of the story and hence may influence my valuation and rating.

Calculated Using FactSet Analyst Consensus Estimates

Risks

Toast may find it difficult to gain share upmarket due to the sticky relationships that enterprises have with legacy providers (NCR/Aloha, Oracle/Micros, and PAR/Brink) and cloud-based competitors (Clover). Toast's localized GTM strategy will not be effective at recruiting corporate customers, meaning they must roll out new S&M strategies upmarket that may or may not be successful. Enterprises' higher price-setting power could also reduce transaction fee margins.

No matter Toast's technological advantage, FOUR could take market share-thereby slowing Toast's location growth-through sign-on bonuses, online transaction rewards, free hardware, and cheaper monthly subscription fees.

The $0.99 online ordering fee controversy-that FOUR capitalized on with their marketing initiatives-and future software module pricing could hurt brand reputation and reduce referrals.

Toast is exposed to cyclical trends in the restaurant industry. Tougher economic periods may reduce consumer spending and hence GPV, the primary source of FinTech revenues. FinTech revenue and margins could also be negatively impacted by increased defaults on Toast Capital loans during such times.

Future SaaS ARPU growth may slow as SMBs reach their technology spend limits.

Conclusion

Toast has increased its number of clients dramatically in the last two years, much of which is attributable to its reputation as the best cloud platform for small restaurants to run and grow their business. Their innovation and strategic acquisitions have allowed them to break further into their TAM and increase ARPU. Although competition is fierce, it's likely that their specialization in the restaurant industry and stellar reputation will offset price pressure from FOUR and Clover. Given its hefty valuation at this time, I'm neutral on the stock unless it dips to $18 at 8x P/GP.