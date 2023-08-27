Torsten Asmus

Empire Petroleum's (NYSE:EP) Q2 2023 results were marginally better than I expected. It delivered positive $0.2 million in adjusted EBITDA, while I had expected it to end up with zero to negative $1 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

Empire's general and administrative costs went down in Q2 2023, while it also increased daily oil sales volumes by 6% compared to Q1 2023. However, Empire's cost structure is high despite some progress, and at $78 to $79 WTI oil in 2H 2023, it will likely still end up with a small amount of cash burn in the second half of 2023.

Empire's liquidity is still quite limited, although it recently received $2.5 million from the exercise of 0.5 million warrants. This may give it enough liquidity until the end of 2023, depending on commodity prices.

Recent Acquisition

Empire and EEF Acquisition (a subsidiary of Energy Evolution) recently acquired additional working interests in some of Empire's New Mexico properties. The acquired interests were owned by COERT Holdings 1 LLC. COERT is the sponsor for the Permianville Royalty Trust, and thus Permianville's filings provided more details about the acquired assets.

The full amount of the acquired interests appeared to be associated with 186 BOEPD in 2022 production, along with approximately 853,000 BOE in proved reserves.

The properties appear to have fairly high operating costs since they may have generated (based on the full acquired interests) around $1.1 million in free cash flow in 2022, but negative $1.5 million in free cash flow in 2021 at lower commodity prices. The 2021 results were also negatively affected by Winter Storm Uri and other operational issues.

In a mid-$70s oil environment, I would expect the acquired assets to end up quite close to neutral cash flow.

The total purchase price of the acquisition is $6.7 million, but EEF Acquisition is paying $5 million of that price and is receiving 90% ownership of the acquired interests. Thus, the impact on Empire's production looks quite minimal (under 20 BOEPD) at this time with a 10% ownership stake.

Empire has a three-year option to purchase the remaining 90% ownership interest for $5 million. Empire is also initially issuing 67,000 common shares in exchange for the purchase option and potentially is issuing up to another 84,000 shares (over two years) if the purchase option remains unexercised.

Q2 2023 Results

Empire's average daily total sales volumes went down by approximately 3% from Q1 2023 to Q2 2023, but its average daily oil sales volumes went up by around 6% during the same period. This resulted in the value of its production (independent of commodity prices) increasing by several percents from Q1 2023 to Q2 2023.

Empire also saw a reduction in general and administrative expenses. This (excluding stock-based compensation) went down to $9.75 per BOE in Q2 2023 compared to $15.23 per BOE in Q1 2023.

Empire's management team has been slimmed down in recent months, with Michael Morrisett serving as both President and CEO now, while the COO's responsibilities have been dividend among multiple people.

These changes should save Empire a bit of money, but its G&A expense still remains high for its level of production, while its lease operating expenses are also very high at $36.54 per BOE in Q2 2023.

The reduced G&A expense in Q2 2023 and the increased oil production improved Empire's adjusted EBITDA above what I had expected. I thought Empire's Q2 2023 adjusted EBITDA would end up around zero to negative $1 million, while it actually ended up at positive $0.2 million.

Notes On Liquidity And Valuation

Empire's liquidity declined to approximately $1.6 million by the end of Q2, 2023, including around $1.3 million in cash on hand and around $0.3 million in credit facility availability.

Subsequent to quarter end, Energy Evolution (which now owns approximately 26% of Empire's outstanding shares) exercised warrants for 500,000 shares at $5 per share, giving Empire another $2.5 million in cash. Empire is also scheduled to pay approximately $1 million in cash (net of its deposit) for its recent acquisition.

I estimate that Empire can generate slightly positive adjusted EBITDA ($0.5 million to $1 million per quarter) during the rest of 2023 at current strip prices. This may translate into a small amount (such as $1 million) of 2H 2023 cash burn.

Empire's credit facility existing commitment is scheduled to be reduced by $0.5 million each quarter. Thus, Empire is currently projected to end 2023 with approximately $1.1 million in liquidity, without any additional transactions.

I am maintaining my estimated value at $6 per share for Empire in a long-term $75 WTI oil environment for now, although I don't view its recent acquisition as being a positive. Empire needs to improve its cost structure, and the acquired assets appear to need better than mid-$70s oil to generate positive cash flow.

Conclusion

Empire Petroleum's reported $0.2 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2023, as its oil sales volumes increased by approximately 6% from Q1 2023 to Q2 2023. At current strip for 2H 2023, it may be able to generate $0.5 million to $1.0 million in adjusted EBITDA per quarter.

Empire has a high-cost structure, though, and appears to need higher than $70s oil to be able to generate positive cash flow. Empire's liquidity situation was helped by the exercise of 0.5 million warrants for $2.5 million, but it is still expected to end 2023 with a very modest amount of liquidity and may thus need to raise more funds later in the year.