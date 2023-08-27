Texas Cannabis, Delta-8 And Delta-9 With Paul Trowe

PromesaArtStudio/iStock via Getty Images

Paul Trowe talks about going from crypto to cannabis by founding Herban Bud in Austin, Texas (5:00). Breaking down cannabinoids and legal loopholes: THC, THCA, Delta 8 and Delta 9 (9:25) Texas, cannabis legalization and educating law enforcement and government (14:15). Maintaining integrity in a shady lane of the industry (27:00) Paul's thoughts on Bitcoin and Ethereum and why he's not currently invested in equities (34:15).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Paul, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. Welcome to Seeking Alpha. It's great to have you.

Paul Trowe: I can't tell you how happy I am to be here. I've been reading the articles forever. And the only news I actually listen to on the financial side is from Seeking Alpha. So it's really, really my honor. Thank you.

RS: That is really awesome to hear. I appreciate you saying that. And as somebody with your background, it means even more. It's always nice to hear that, but for somebody that really knows what kind of financial news that they should be paying attention to, it means a lot.

So I guess with that, that might be the perfect segue to share with listeners where you're coming from, share a bit with them about what you're doing now over in Austin and with Herban Bud?

PT: Sure. So I came from the video game industry, actually. I've been on the development side since middle school, beta testing games. My parents mandated that I go to college, thank God, got a degree, and then started testing video games with a degree at $9 an hour, quickly rose up the ranks, left, started my own company in 2000, sold that in 2006, had a two-year non-compete.

So I collected a consulting paycheck from the company I sold to for two years. Started another company, sold that one in 2016. Started a cryptocurrency arbitrage fund. Back in like 2015, ‘16, and ‘17, the price of different cryptocurrencies was different across the multiple exchanges.

In Korea, there was something, and I actually, I found this term by reading an article from Seeking Alpha, it's called the Kimchi Premium. Bitcoin was going for roughly 30% over the price of the U.S.

So we created a fund to invest in crypto on one exchange, sell it on a different exchange, which where we had to have people who live on the ground in those countries to do the KYC, the Know Your Customer compliance. And then we would send that money back and then rinse and recycle that. We did that for three years, made our investors a ton of money. I was one of the investors as well.

And then, Bitcoin is now, as you know, flat across all the different exchanges, so that fund dried up. And I was going to retire. And my friend, Heather said, “You know, Paul, when you were arrested back in 2005 for bringing your medicine into Texas, you now have the ability to make products as strong or stronger than they are in legal states like Colorado with hemp.” I said, “Heather, hemp doesn't get you high.” And she said, “Clearly, you're ignorant and you don't know what you're talking about and you should do some research.”

So I took two years and I went to every single CBD trade show and to every single marijuana trade show, visited countless farms, countless extraction facilities, met with some of the most brilliant minds out there, like Steve DeAngelo and Andrew DeAngelo, just everybody I possibly could to learn as much. And I'll tell you, it's a constant learning process.

But over those two years, I did learn about what's called the minor cannabinoids. Everybody knows what CBD is. Everybody knows what THC is, but nobody knows what THCA is or CBN or CBC.

So we're able to play with over 150 different cannabinoids from the hemp plant to get people high legally. And when I started this company, I had to think really long and hard about health and wellness, or the recreational side. And being the nerd from the video game industry that I am, I looked at the data and the data showed from even in states that had medical and recreational or what we call adult use. The adult use sales were dwarfing the medical sales by a factor of 2:1.

So I was like, okay, I'm like, we're not. And then on top of that, it felt like everybody I met was going onto the health and wellness side, like, oh, it's great for sleep. And truly it really is and I use it as medicine as well. However, we're targeting people that just want to get high legally, just like the alcohol companies, except that's poison. And cannabis is a plant and it's medicine at the very end of the day.

So we're doing it and we're doing it very, very well. And I'm really -- I can't be any more proud of my team. I started as a one-man company with $10,000. And this is a huge lesson for other entrepreneurs. I wanted the company to fund itself.

So I put $10,000 on a credit card. I made the best Delta-8 cartridges. This is back in 2021. I possibly cart with the best terpenes, which are the oils from the plant. And I went door-to-door to the different vape shops in Austin.

And I said here, try my carts and then try everybody else's carts. And ours will blow you away because we're the only ones using cannabis-derived terpenes at the time. Everybody's doing it now. And that's how I started. And then the business started funding itself after that. So the initial investment, initial capital outlay was only $10,000.

RS: And if you could share with listeners that may not know the basics of what Delta-8 is, what THCA is. I myself, I've been doing the podcast for a few years and have been learning more and more - not just the investment side of cannabis but the plant - for a few years. And until I went to Austin for South by Southwest, I did not really know the various laws and the getting around of the laws.

I knew what THCA is, so even somebody that spends a fair amount of time, certainly more on the investing side of things, but also just on the plant side of things and I didn't know the full nuance of it. So I'm sure that many listeners are like, what is all of this stuff? Can you lay it out kind of simply and basically, so we all know what we're talking about?

PT: Yeah, absolutely. What's taken over our company, I'd say 80%, the 80/20 rule is holding here for us, just like it did in the video game world. 20% of our products are creating 80% of our sales. THCA is one of the 150-plus cannabinoids in the plant.

Let me explain a cannabinoid. A cannabinoid is like an API in the pharmaceutical terms, an active product ingredient, then there's over 150. But when you look at the cannabis plant and you bring it into a lab, you can isolate all these different cannabinoids by themselves.

And that's what we were doing when we were selling Delta-8 THC. Delta-8 THC is THC, except Delta-9 THC is the only THC that's regulated by the government. So any other THC, and there's like 20 other THCs out there, are not regulated. So you can make a product as strong as you want or as less potent as you want with absolutely no regulation.

Now the reason why THCA has taken over is because THCA is the precursor to Delta-9 THC, the regulated cannabinoid. However, it has to be burned or heated at a certain temperature in order for that conversion to take place. And I'll give you an example.

If we take a THCA flower, you grow it naturally. When farmers in the field in Colorado are growing marijuana, they're not growing Delta-9 THC cannabis, they're growing THCA. And the sun, through its heat, turns the THCA into Delta-9. And that's what they call marijuana and that's what they sell.

Now when we grow the cannabis plant, we have to do it indoors and it has to be under a certain temperature, so that the THCA doesn't convert into Delta-9. And then we send that off to the lab to make sure that we're complying with federal and state law because there is no regulation around THCA, only Delta-9.

So the Delta-9 number stays under 0.3% of the weight, but the THCA number is somewhere between 29% and 31%, which is what they're buying in those regulated states. So we're selling legal marijuana that is only converted when they either put it in their bowl or they smoke it or they use their banger for their wax or concentrates.

And that's as dumbed down as I possibly could get because it is a little complicated. The process is called decarboxylation, or decarbing for short. It is when the conversion takes place.

RS: No, I think that's pretty good. And just to put a little bit more nuance in it, the whole reason that Delta-8 is legal and Delta-9 isn't is because of the language when they did the Farm Bill and the language which was specifically around Delta-9 and that's kind of the work around, the loophole.

PT: That's a huge loophole, exactly. And now the Farm Bill is up for a renewal every four years. So we're looking at – it'll probably hit committee in September to October, if the Republicans and the Democrats can agree, which we're hoping they don't agree because everything is so divided right now, as you know, then the existing Farm Bill will stay in effect until they're able to come to terms.

And if we're not lucky, if the new Farm Bill does pass, we'll just analyze the law and look for the next product because there's always another cannabinoid. Like when they started regulating Delta-8 THC, I started to get paranoid.

And one of my advisory said, “Paul," he's like, "there's so much to the cannabis plant that the government doesn't know about. So we're so way ahead of them in terms of regulation, there will always be another cannabinoid, don't stress out.” So I try to watch them.

RS: So I've talked about this a bit on the podcast. And when I share my experience of South by Southwest, it was my first time in Austin, my first time in Texas. And I love, love, love, loved it. But one of the things that struck me was, outside all of the cannabis talks and the psychedelics talks were typically police with dogs and I didn't see them outside of any other room.

And where I met your whole team, which was a pretty fabulous team. I met at the Last Prisoner Project party one night. And the vibe around that was also not very smoke friendly, even though it was all legal and done in a legal. It was outdoors and the whole bit, but it was very like it didn't feel like you were in Colorado or California where the stigma around smoking is much more, I think, prevalent.

So how do you find it to do this kind of business, to do cannabis business and to be pushing the envelope, even though you're totally legal, it feels like you're still pushing the envelope. How does it feel to do that in Texas? We talk a lot about the legal states, but we talk a lot less about what's going on in the states that haven't rolled out a legal program?

PT: It all comes down to educating law enforcement. I actually started the opposite way. I started with the District Attorney's Office because that's, at least in Austin, the District Attorney's Office is really the ones who are going to either decide to prosecute or not.

So I met Margaret Moore, who, at the time, was the District Attorney for Travis County, which is where Austin is. And she was at the LBJ Library with the CEO of Leafly (LFLY); the Texas Director for NORML, Jax Finkel ; and a Moderator from the University of Texas. And she said to the audience, “Tomorrow, my office will be announcing that we will not be pressing charges for anybody with 2 ounces of marijuana or less.”

So when she got off stage, I said, “Hey, Margaret, that's really impressive. What about carts?” I said because in Texas this one cart is a second-degree felony. I mean it's the same exact charge that I got in 2005, which is over 4 grams under 400, 10 years mandatory minimum.

And she said, no. She said, “We're not going to press charges for that either because one cart is, it's clearly for personal use. The only people we're going after are meth dealers, fentanyl dealers, heroin dealers. She's like, we don't want to put people in jail for a plant.

Now, if they have fentanyl and heroin and marijuana, yeah, we're going to make that arrest. It's a big crime, but we're trying to cut costs on our prison. We're trying to boost our economy. And the more we get that and legalize it, the more we can make on tax revenue."

I was like, “Oh, my God, I really want to take the story to other DAs.” So I met with the DA of Harris County, Kim Ogg, and had to educate her about cannabis. And now she also is not prosecuting for low-level marijuana offenses. So really, it all comes down to education and ignorance really, because just like what Heather said when I sat down with her, I was ignorant.

And I'd say a huge part of my job is education. And once they get the education and they know, then it's less scary because our entire lifetimes we were programmed drugs kill, you know DARE, dare not to use drugs. I grew up in that era, and we have to realize that sugar is a drug, alcohol is a drug.

Sugar is one of the worst drugs you possibly can find because it's so addictive and it's everywhere. So, you just have to break it down really. And it's tough. We had our bank account from Wells Fargo. I've had Wells Fargo accounts for 23 years. They found out we were selling hemp. They shut every single account down from all of my different companies.

I had a $150,000 line of credit on one of them, everything was shut down. Our credit card processor got shut down. Like there's pitfalls everywhere. And sometimes they don't want to – the banks don't want to be educated. They just don't want the risk. So, we find cannabis-friendly banks. Like in Austin, Texas, we use Horizon Bank. And they've got like four locations in the entire state.

RS: Are the Wells Fargo people, are they apologetic? Are they – or they're just like that?

PT: No, no, I got 22 letters, one letter for each account and every letter said the same exact thing, and they didn't put a reason there. They just said, we're closing your accounts. You have 30 days to get your money out. If you don't, we're going to seize it. And I'm glad we got the 30 days because PayPal has done the same thing to a lot of my friends' companies and they actually kept the money. And good luck suing PayPal. I mean, you know how lawsuits work, whoever has the most money wins.

RS: Where is it legal for you to ship to right now? How does that work?

PT: We can ship to all 50 states. It's up to the consumer or the retailer in those states, whether or not they want to sell it to a consumer.

RS: And how would you describe the difference between consuming Delta-8 and consuming Delta-9?

PT: That's a really great question. When I first found out about Delta-8, I thought it was like a miracle that we could get high legally, even though it's only 60% the strength of Delta-9. And what we had to do is we had to take the Delta-8 oil and cryo infuse it. They have these big ovens where you put all the flower and it melts the oil into the flower itself.

So you're smoking hemp flower or CBD flower with an oil infusion on top of it. So not really ideal, but that was groundbreaking for the time. Now we don't have to put any oil on our flower. It's organically grown indoors. It's expensive, but it's the real deal, and people are eating it up.

I'll tell you a really, really funny story. So we're selling our eighths to wholesalers for $20, $25. And then they turn around and sell it to the consumer for $50, and we're killing it at that price. And I made a bet with my team. I said, you know what I said? We're getting flower at this price and we're making $4 a unit.

So, we're not making a ton, but we're moving a lot of weight. I wonder if we came out with exotic flower, that's $5 more because $50 for 3.5 grams is really, really expensive. But they're buying it. I said, I'm going to make you guys a bet.

If we come out with exotic, an exotics line that just looks absolutely amazing and it has way more THCA that they're going to buy it for $5 more, and the retailer will, and then they have to sell it, they have to keystone the price. And everybody said, nobody's going to pay that. And now our exotics line is the fastest-moving line in the company.

RS: And you would attribute it just to more THCA or also like the whole packaging?

PT: The whole thing. We made a new label and we put a window on the jar. So when the consumer picks up the jar, they can see the bud actually in there. And then to our really big retailers, the ones that are ordering like $10,000, $20,000 a week, we give them like this little jar with a magnifying glass. It's called a Focus Smokus.

And there's a little light on there and we put a bud in there, so that the consumer can see all the trichomes on the bud. And it does work very, very well. And as a matter of fact, my sales manager owes me a dinner at Uchi, which is a really nice restaurant in Austin, because I won that bet on the exotics.

RS: Are you selling side by side with THC, with Delta-9?

PT: All over the country we are, actually. And because we're not operating under Marijuana Law or operating under Hemp Law, we have a completely different set of rules.

Here's one example. In Colorado, they have this thing called potency caps on edibles. You can't buy a gummy that has more than 10 milligrams of Delta-9 THC because of the Marijuana Law in Colorado, but because of Colorado Hemp Law and Federal Hemp Law, as long as the gummy has less than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC by weight, you can make as big a gummy as you want, as long as it doesn't go over 0.3%.

So we sell 15 milligram Delta-9 gummies, which is the perfect dose. And it's 50% stronger than what they're able to get in Colorado, California, Nevada, et cetera.

RS: Yeah, that is crazy. And by the way, I had an edible at that party and it was my first time having a Delta-8 edible. And it was a completely different experience. It was very surprising. And I would have thought the opposite, but that makes sense.

PT: And everybody's endocannabinoid system is different. Like, most people don't know that there's like, just like the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system in your body, there's something called the endocannabinoid system in your body.

So you can regulate that or substitute it with phytocannabinoids, which are the cannabinoids that we grow in the cannabis plant. And that's what really is the miracle of the medicine as well as feeling good because medicine is great and it's not bad that the medicine also feels good.

Look at, here's a great example. Hydrocodone works for pain and it works amazingly well. The reason why is because it takes all the pain away, but it also makes you feel good, which is why it's very addictive. It's physically addictive. Cannabis is not physically addictive because there's no receptor in the brain that says, I want – I need more THC.

RS: But the human endocannabinoid system is really wild. I mean, people that don't know a lot about that should go Google it themselves, because it's really quite fascinating and kind of proof that humans are meant to go hand in hand with cannabis.

PT: I have another story for you. Concentrates, we sell a THCA concentrate, that's 99.9% THCA, they're called THCA diamonds. And we're selling them for people that have a really high tolerance and they like to, dabbing is like when you take a concentrate and you put it on a special plate and it gets really hot and then it turns into vapor and it's way too strong for me, way, way. I have the lowest tolerance in the company.

But I suffer from scoliosis, disc degeneration, herniated discs, bone spurs, and arthritis, all in my lumbar region. And no doctor, without doing surgery, they want to do a spinal fusion, and I'm not doing a spinal fusion because it's like 50% success rate.

So the best thing that they could do for me is inject me with steroids. And you can't do that more than like three times because it becomes less effective. So one of my competitors actually said, “Paul, he said, you should eat the THCA raw because it's amazing.” I was like, what, I’m not really going to eat it raw? He's like, trust me, eat it raw.

And he showed me a video on YouTube where this woman was talking about how the undecarbed version of THCA is not only a super anti-inflammatory, but it also kills tumors, kills cancer, it's an anti-anxiolytic, so it kills anxiety.

So I don't do it now. But when I first started eating the THCA every day, I was taking 20% of the jar, so 200 milligrams every day, I was eating it out of the finished goods. And our finished goods, it's got the packaging and everything, right?

I was literally taking it off the shelf and eating it as a supplement. And because I was at a 8 to 9 out of 10 pain level, and I had to hire an operations manager to run the company because I couldn't get out of bed. And now every day, every morning, I just eat 200 milligrams of THCA and I have no pain at all.

I'm literally just taking a little tiny spoon. It looks like a baby spoon and just dipping into it, because we buy them by the pound. I just dip it into my own little stash at home and take it as a supplement every morning.

So what we're doing on the side, we're creating a separate company to patent a time-released THCA. And we already filed a patent, which is how I'm able to talk about it, to aid in those benefits.

And obviously, since it's going to be a pharmaceutical product, it has to go through our FDA. I can't be the CEO of the company because of second-degree felony and all those things. But it's really, really, exciting.

RS: Do consumers know to ask about this? Is this part of your role as educator, or like to go out there and tell people? Because I feel like, especially in the legal states, I don't hear. I guess part of this question, and sorry, this is going to make the question longer, but it seems to me that this part of the cannabis world maybe suffers like the CBD part does, which is that they really get brought down by the bad actors in that space, and there's so many that it's kind of hard to parse it out.

PT: Yeah. Yeah, it is. I mean, we get scammed on the daily. We'll get a certificate of analysis or a lab results on flower, and then we send it out and it's completely different. What I do as a standard process is when I get the lab results, I call the lab, I say, “Hey, here's a sample ID, I need to check the numbers with you.”

So if the numbers look the same, then I send it off to the lab. If the numbers aren't the same, like sometimes they even change the strain name, like they'll sell it to me as Strawberry Cough, but it's actually like Durban Poison or Girl Scout Cookie or whatever.

So they change the strain name, they change the percentages. They use Adobe Pro or Acrobat Pro to change the COA and then they ship that with the flower. And what I also noticed is a lot of them now are selling marijuana, like with high Delta-9, changing the lab results and just putting the number from Delta-9 onto the THCA.

And then they're selling it because they know that the price of the THCA is very high because it's so much in demand in all the 50 states, whereas marijuana is only legal in 36 states and the prices are very low because there's so much competition.

So I get scammed. It's crazy. At least two to three times a day this happens to me. And if we can't send the flower back to the farmer, we have to destroy it. So the struggle is real.

RS: And there's not one dependable outfit that you found that you can go to each time?

PT: One farm. Well, there's four major farms in the U.S. that are producing THCA. And I only got along with one of the farmers, and really nice guy. His name is Justin, 30 minutes, 35 minutes outside of Denver. I flew there. I wanted to kick the tires because we're buying so much. Really, really nice guy, young guy, his first company.

But they make a killer product, everything tests compliant. And like literally before our podcast, I texted Justin. I said, “Hey, Justin, I need another 30 pounds.” And he's like, “No problem, I'm hungover. Give me half an hour to get to the office, we'll get you squared away.” So I know I have at least 30 pounds coming in tomorrow because he overnights everything.

I've watched a lot of companies in my career, in my entrepreneurial career grow too fast. Now that's what kills them. So I'm just learning. I've never run a cannabis company. I've never run a CPG company in my entire life. I've done video games, everything is digital. So I'm learning so much and it's really benefit, and we're helping people, too. It's the best possible thing I could be doing right now.

RS: So how do you see yourselves growing with the industry? A, do you see the states just kind of rolling along until we reach 50 states? Do you see it coming from the federal level? And how does that affect what you're doing or does it?

PT: It does, it all does. Every single law albeit at the state level or at the federal level. I think federal will be the last to actually go through. I think we have 36 states now that either have adult use or medical use. And if we had a real democracy, then it would be legal at the federal level, but we don't, we have a republic.

So, the medical industry lobby, the people that are making OxyContin, well, like that's Purdue and it's not – it's illegal now. But the people who are making hydrocodone, the people that are making Xanax, all these drugs that are super addictive are being sold to everybody. They advertise on TV for crying out loud.

So the lobbying power from them dwarfs anything that we possibly have. We have no chance at the federal level. The NRA has a huge lobbying budget, it's like – our lobbying groups are NORML. It stands for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Law, The Marijuana Policy Project, and those are the two off the top of my head. I know there's more, but those are our two main lobbyists.

And I think Texas is going to be one of the last states to legalize marijuana, unfortunately, because of private prisons here, in Texas at least. In each state, it's different. At the federal level, I personally believe it's Big Pharma. In Texas, I personally believe it's private prisons.

RS: Do you feel that it goes federally legal once pharma is entrenched enough in the industry that they can make some money too?

PT: I do. As a matter of fact, there is one drug that...

RS: GW Pharma?

PT: Yes, it is GW Pharma. They came out with a drug called Sativex, it’s a CBD isolate. And they sell it for, what is it? It's $2,800 for a monthly supply to the insurance company, of course, because that's what insurance companies pay those big fees. And all it is, is CBD isolate. That's all it is.

And you can buy CBD isolate at a vape shop, or a CBD store for $10 or $15. But because it's a pharmaceutical product and it's accepted and it's paid for by the insurance companies, it's legal at the federal level. It's absolutely insane. Absolutely insane. So, to answer your question, yes. Once those from… sorry.

RS: So, you think Texas is going to be one of the last states to go legal? Because some people are kind of excited at what's going on down there, but you say it's going to take a while.

PT: In Texas, unfortunately, yeah. We have a lieutenant governor who is so anti-marijuana. He didn't let any legislation onto the Senate floor. In Texas, the Texas legislature chair only meets every two, three years. So, this time they tried to add, and there is a medical program in Texas, but it's a joke.

They tried to add chronic pain to the list of approved uses for medical marijuana in Texas. And since the lieutenant governor of the state doesn't allow, or doesn't approve of marijuana, he doesn't allow any of those bills to come to a vote.

And on top of that, the medical marijuana program in Texas is 0.5% Delta-9 THC. So, it's basically hemp. It's a little tiny bit, 0.2% stronger than hemp. It's really sad.

RS: So, as somebody with, I guess, enough financial acumen to do well in business and to be a follower of Seeking Alpha, what would you say investors should be looking at in the industry? Or aren't maybe looking at as clearly or as strongly as they could be?

PT: So, I'm also an investor. And when I invest in properties, like whether it be a cannabis company or a hedge fund, you have to look at all the risks and all the benefits.

And the reason why I'm not raising money for this company is because it's just way too risky. It's just way, way, way too risky. The law can change in Texas every few years or at the federal level whenever they need. So, as an investor myself, I would never invest in my company ever. It's just way too risky. But I didn't have any, I didn't have a problem rolling the dice on $10,000.

RS: What are you looking at when you're investing in public companies?

PT: I look at the team, first of all, especially being in crypto, all these companies are popping up. If you look at their LinkedIn profiles, they all come from different industries. They're all remote workers. They never worked together on a project before. And that's the hardest part.

I mean, on a development team, you have anywhere between 35 and 60 people, and it's like a dysfunctional family, but you're together for anywhere between 10 and 18 hours a day. With crypto companies, they never meet. And the problem I've seen is, it's still a dysfunctional family, just like in video games, except the remote issue causes way more problems, which is why companies like Cardano (ADA-USD) are struggling to come to market with a solid – I mean, they've got a solid product, but they’re just, they're not there yet.

So, I'm still mainly in Bitcoin and Ethereum. And I think Ethereum as a platform is absolutely amazing. And people are building projects on the Ethereum network. So, those are my two largest investments.

I don't invest in equities anymore. I used to. I was an equities investor all the way up through 2013. And I thought that was moderate risk. And when I dissect the crypto industry and what it takes to make a project and what it takes to make a token and what's called the Tokenomics, it just makes way more sense to me on an economic scale like with Bitcoin, for example. It's a limited supply.

I've never come across a currency in the entire world that has a limited supply. Every single central bank is printing more money to pay their debts, or to give tax relief or do whatever, which causes inflation. Bitcoin is completely the opposite. So, I tried to explain this to people starting in 2013 when I bought my first Bitcoin at $80. And at the time, I had a chronic pain issue so I was going to see my pain management doctor and I was like, Hey, Dan, you know, Bitcoin's at $110 every week, every month, every month, right? Hey, Dan, Bitcoin's at $300. Hey, Dan, Bitcoin's at $800. Hey, Dan, Bitcoin's at a $1,000. He's like, right. He's like, Paul, you convinced me. I want to buy a $100,000 worth of Bitcoin right now.

I'm like, well, you can't, because you have to do this thing called KYC and you have to have tiers of investing. You have to be an investor for a while. They're going to think you're money laundering if you just put $100,000 into Bitcoin. You have to follow the rules. So, yeah, it's just like cannabis. It's the more you educate these people on these products, the less scary it is. And I am completely transparent on my Facebook profile.

Over the years, people have yelled at me because I didn't tell them when to buy or sell. And I can't tell them when to buy or sell because I don't give financial advice. I'm not a financial planner. I'm not certified. All I could tell you is, say, Hey, I'm buying Bitcoin now. I'm buying Ethereum now. I'm selling Ethereum now. I'm buying, so and that's what I've done for the last, what, five years.

RS: Is Bitcoin -- are Bitcoin and Ethereum the only two that you feel like are going to stand the test of time?

PT: Me personally, yeah. There's tons of analysts out there that disagree with me, tons of them, but that's…

RS: That's what makes crypto races.

PT: Exactly, exactly. And there are some tokens that will go through the roof at a rate much higher than Bitcoin, but you have no idea if it's a rug -- do you know what a rug pull is?

RS: I do not.

PT: A rug pull is when they create a token, hype it up like a pump and dump, like an equity's pump and dump. And then the entire team sells all their coins all at the same time. And then everybody else, the entire public that's holding the token is stuck with the token being worth 0.000001 cent.

RS: A pump and crypto dump.

PT: Exactly. Exactly. In crypto, they call it a rug pull instead of a pump and dump.

RS: More evocative. Well, this has been a really interesting conversation. Paul, what else should listeners know vis-à-vis Herban Bud, or vis-à-vis investing in this particular lane of the space?

PT: Just the best thing they can possibly do is research on the cannabinoids. And when they buy a product, they should always, always, always look at the lab results. I'd say 99, I was struggling. I was going to say 98% and 99%, but I truly believe it's 99% of the companies out there don't show their lab results or they show fake lab results where they just don't put a QR code on their products so nobody can tell.

I don't go to stores. I don't go to the store to store thing anymore. We have salespeople to do that. But when I do go along, on a ride along or on a training session, I always pull just a random product off the shelf. I was like, hey, look, here's a THCP cartridge. THCP is 33x stronger than Delta-9 THC. I was like, okay, I'm like, let's just take a look at the lab results because they're selling a THCP 2 gram cart for $30. And that seems really not possible because THCP is $150,000 for a kilo. So, how are they doing that? Let's look at the lab report.

You look at the lab report and the lab report says no THCP, all Delta-8 because Delta-8 right now is $150 for a kilo. But since there's no regulation in the hemp industry, they can say whatever they want. And you have to have the money to sue them and nobody's being sued right now. And so, going back to your question, look at the lab report because the lab reports don't lie.

RS: Yes, and don't get a product where you can't look at a lab report.

PT: Exactly, exactly. Even the people at the smoke shops and the CBD stores, most of them don't even look at their own lab reports. And that's the one thing I try to drill into all my salespeople is, pull any product off the shelf, look at the lab report, because chances are, we're the only company that's showing the real results and showing what's actually in the product.

They want to hide that because they want their flashy packaging to sell because pretty colors and aluminum, print and like a temperament seal, all those little things, it's shiny and it's just like diamonds, it's like, oh my God, that looks so good, let me buy that, because they – and they believe it.

But when you look at the lab report, it shows something completely different. And when we go door-to-door, we try and drill into the budtenders, the owners and the store managers, hey, look at the lab reports. This is why our product is so much stronger. This is why it sells. And being transparent like that has really made us have a hockey stick growth. But it's, going back to the original point, like when we started, it's all that education.

RS: Do retailers appreciate that?

PT: They don't actually. It's a more work for them. They know what sells. They know the flashy packaging sells and they just, all they care about is money. And sure, we're a for-profit company as well, but we don't want to deceive people. Like honestly, I'm 52 years old. I've got like, what, 20 years left? I want it to be a good 20 years.

RS: As we talk about growing and scaling and trying to keep away the shadiness. What is your thought about the notion of, it's more on the public side and more on the Delta-9 side, but how do you feel about the notion of growing as like a monolith, a la like maybe like a Glass House (OTC:GLASF) where you're growing at such a big scale that you're trying to really own a big slice of the market? Do you feel like that makes sense from an agricultural perspective?

PT: As long as it's done strategically. Problem is, in 2018 when the Farm Bill legalized hemp, you had all these farmers going crazy and planting all this hemp. And the price of CBD isolate went from, I think it was like $25,000 a kilo, down to like a $100 a kilo. So, you can't just go willy-nilly and go crazy because something is legal. You have to use strategy. You have to – and a lot of these people are young. Hire people that gives – hire advisors. Hire people that have done this before and learn from them and be smart.

Like, I don't pretend to know anything about cannabis. I ask my advisors all the time. I ask people on Instagram, on LinkedIn. I never go to Reddit because those people are crazy. But LinkedIn is my best source for cannabis information and knowledge because there are people in Israel like Raphael Mechoulam who recently died. They call him the Father of Cannabis because he studied every single cannabinoid since the 60s.

So, if you go on LinkedIn and you just type in, you're probably on LinkedIn, go on LinkedIn and type in cannabis, and you'll see people selling pounds on LinkedIn and showing their COAs. So, just try and do it sustainably. Don't get blinded by the get rich quick because it doesn't exist.

RS: Yeah. There's, I mean, there's a lot more easy access for everything good and bad, but it is quite amazing the resource that LinkedIn and some other spaces are. I agree with you and specifically with the cannabis industry, it’s, I think the loveliest towards the cannabis industry.

PT: Yeah, we got our Instagram account. We had 5,000 something followers when we got shut down by them. Because I was in software all my life, I had friends at Facebook and I said, Hey Jason, can you help me out? He's like, Oh yeah, sure, we'll totally help you out. And then Facebook laid off 30,000 people and Jason's like, hey, we can't get your account back because they just laid off the entire team at Instagram. So, now everything is automated with AI. He's like, there's absolutely no pull whatsoever. So, we had to start over with a new Instagram.

RS: That's crazy.

PT: It's really silly. So, the only platform really that's kind of friendly is LinkedIn.

RS: Paul, I really appreciate this conversation. Really appreciate you making the time. I hope we do it again sometime and we'll be looking out for Herban Bud. Like I said, I met your team and it was a really nice team and I'm happy to talk to you today and we're looking for good things.

PT: Thank you, Rena. I really, really appreciate your time. You're familiar with Last Prisoner Project, right?

RS: Yes, definitely.

PT: That's my story. I mean, I almost went to prison. Because of white privilege and because I sold one of my video game companies, I was able to throw $175,000 at my secondary felony charge. But in Texas, for example, black people and white people consume cannabis at the same rates, but in Texas prisons, it's 80% black people and 20% white people. So, there's a huge racial disparity. So, when I met Kim, Kim started in production. Did you meet Kim at the…?

RS: I met Kim. She's awesome. Yeah.

PT: Yeah. So, Kim's a part owner in the company. Because she gets it. She's like, Paul, she's like, I live with this every day. She's like, I got the talk when I was young. And I was like, okay, I'm like, it's you and me, baby, let's do it together. So, we're looking for those types of people.

We just brought on my sales manager from Florida, who happens to be my cousin, who is also in the same position, who almost went to prison. So, it's those types of people that were -- that get it, that want to get people high legally, legitimately, and at the same time, make a few dollars for our pocket.

We don't make any bones about that. And on top of that, of course, we have to donate to Last Prisoner Project. We donate to NORML. And of course, all the lobbyists that help us change the laws. We just escaped the Texas Legislature. They were trying to ban Delta-8, they were trying to ban T8, they were trying to ban everything. And luckily, the Attorney General got impeached. Ken Paxton got impeached and everything else got put aside and they put his impeachment first. So, we got lucky by the skin of our teeth.

RS: Sometimes it swings both ways. I spoke to Kim at that Last Prisoner Project for probably at least a half an hour. She dropped a lot of knowledge on me and I can see why you want her as part owner. I was going to ask, speaking of Last Prisoner Project and NORML and giving to causes, would you advise people to give money where they can to support the cause as best they can? How would you advise people to donate and where?

PT: Always, always. There's a pie that I use for investing, right? So, out of the pie, some of it goes to Last Prisoner Project, because not only do they help people appeal their conviction and get out of jail, but they also put money in people's commissary while they're in prison. And that's a huge relief. I met this girl, Stephanie, at that party who was in prison for 9 years. She got out of prison, and the first thing she saw was a billboard advertising marijuana. Right. So, part of my pie goes there. A part of my pie goes to lobbying like, and a part of my pie goes to NORML and a part of my pie goes to, what is it? It's called CARE, but I forgot what the acronym stands for. But, it's just, you got to give back. Because if you don't give back, then you really shouldn't have what you have in the first place.

RS: Yeah. Amen. All right, Paul, feel good. Hope to talk to you soon and look forward to this conversation coming out. Thanks for taking the time.

PT: Rena, again, I'm a huge, huge fan of Seeking Alpha. When Ellie put this on my desk, I felt like a little 14-year-old kid jumping up. And I didn't do it because of my back issues, but I wanted to play a little 14-year-old kid jumping up and down. I was like, oh my God, I'm going to be on Seeking Alpha. I follow you guys. That's like the only legitimate financial news network out there. So, thank you.