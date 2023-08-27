Gam1983

We present our note on Experian (OTCQX:EXPGY) (OTCQX:EXPGF), the world’s leading global information services company with a Buy rating. We find Experian’s high-quality business model, structural growth, mix, and geographical exposure very appealing. We will provide a brief overview of the company, discuss the last quarterly results, analyze key value creation drivers, and lay out our investment case and valuation.

Introduction To Experian

Experian is a global consumer credit reporting and data analytics firm headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Experian offers B2B and B2C services. It collects, aggregates, synthesizes, analyzes, and sells data and analytics to help banks, mortgage lenders, credit card companies, retailers, etc. originate and score credit, manage credit risk, minimize risk of fraud, and enhance customer experience. Moreover, it offers direct consumer credit monitoring helping people understand and improve their financial position, protect against fraud, and make sure their data is correct. B2B represents 73% of FY2023 revenue with 52% in Data and 21% in Decisioning, while B2C represents 27% of FY2023 revenue. In terms of geographic exposure, 67% of the company’s FY2023 revenue comes from North America, 15% from LatAm, 12% from UK and Ireland 6% from EMEA and Asia Pacific. Over the last decade the group has achieved mid-single digits organic revenue growth and EBIT modest margin expansion, and a double digit / mid-teens ROIC. Experian is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of £25 billion.

Q1 FY2024 Results And FY2024 Guidance

Experian reported Q1’24 numbers broadly in line with sell-side analyst consensus. Organic revenue growth came in at 5%, with stronger growth in B2B, while the highest growth was achieved in Latin America at 13% reflecting strong momentum in the region. Growth in North America was slightly below consensus due to weaker volume trends linked to US Core Bureau activities and mortgages.

Experian expects organic growth in the range of 4-6%, and analyst consensus is around the midpoint of the guidance. The company expects modest margin improvement on constant FX, capex of 9%, and >90% operating cash flow conversion.

High Quality Business Model

Experian is a market leader in an oligopolistic industry with major non-technological network effects and a significant growth pathway. Experian has an expanding database with credit data on more than 1.5 billion people and 201 million businesses. Credit reporting agencies’ databases become more valuable as the size of the database grows, effectively widening the moat of the business. Moreover, the services offered are highly needed and customers are sticky. With just a handful of major players, industry competition is not fierce as clients tend to use most or all of the providers. Credit reporting agencies enjoy scale benefits with great incremental economics and operating leverage, low capital intensity, a high degree of cash generation, and high returns on capital. The total addressable market remains significantly underpenetrated, especially in developing markets. Experian estimates a total market opportunity of $150 billion, with a TAM of $40+ billion in the consumer services business, a TAM of $55+ billion in credit, fraud, and identity, and a range of additional vertical opportunities such as health, verification services, etc.

Exposure To Attractive Verticals And Strength In Latin America

Experian has exposure to various attractive verticals. One such vertical is “Health” which helps automate and integrate multiple processes around patient ID, credit checks, insurance collection, claims management, etc. significantly reducing manual work and time, and removing friction. The majority of hospitals in the US use Experian but there is room for upselling. The estimated TAM is around $9 billion, and Experian could double revenue over the midterm. We would like to point out Ascend, an analytical platform leveraging decades of anonymized data used to train client software to build models, do backtests, analyze, and make forecasts; and Powercurve, a customer lifecycle management tool that leverages machine learning to make customer decisions. We also see an opportunity to drive future growth in workforce solutions, where Experian is much smaller than its peer Equifax.

In addition, Experian’s geographical exposure is an additional growth driver. Experian owns Serasa (acquired in 2007 and 2012), Brazil’s top credit reporting agency. More than three-quarters of the population of Brazil use the platform, and the name is synonymous with credit bureau in the country. Brazil has a household debt rate of 34%. We expect that number to increase as the country’s income level converges to developed markets. Moreover, growth in Brazil should be driven by upselling and pricing.

Valuation

Experian has underperformed both TransUnion (+33%) and Equifax (0%) year to date, and the sector has experienced a multiple contraction. We apply an EV/EBITDA multiples approach to value Experian. We forecast $7.2 billion of revenue in FY2024, an EBITDA of $2.5 billion, and an EPS of $1.42. Over the last 5 years, Experian (as per SP Market Intelligence) has been trading at an average EV/EBITDA of 17.2x. We apply a target multiple of 16x and arrive at an EV of $40 billion. Removing net debt and making other EV adjustments we arrive at a target equity value of $36.6 billion, or £29.1 billion, implying 15% upside. While this is not a hefty discount, at the current valuation investors would be paying a good price for a great business that will compound well into the future.

Risks

Downside risks include but are not limited to a deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop and a credit market slowdown, slower growth in consumer services, increasing competition, adverse regulatory changes regarding data privacy and antitrust / competition, FX and political risk in Brazil, lack of innovation, etc.

Conclusion

We believe Experian is a high-quality business with solid underlying fundamentals and attractive earnings growth at a decent valuation. We recommend building a long position in Experian shares.

