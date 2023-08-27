Graco: Hold Thesis Unchanged
Summary
- Recent performance reported by Graco has been positive, with sales, profits, and cash flows rising year-over-year.
- The Industrial and Process segments of the company performed well, with revenue growth of 3.3% and 12.9% respectively.
- Net income and operating cash flow also increased, but the stock is still considered pricey and rated as a 'hold'.
Even if you don't own shares of the company in question, it's always great to see performance of a business that you follow improve. This is especially true during such uncertain times like what we are experiencing today. Significant amounts of economic uncertainty surrounding interest rate policy, inflation, and other factors, have proven to be painful for many companies across many industries. But some firms have continued to hold up well even in spite of these issues. One example can be seen by looking at Graco (NYSE:GGG), a business that offers a wide variety of products to its customers such as systems and equipment that are used for the purpose of moving, measuring, mixing, controlling, dispensing, and spraying, fluid and powder materials. Naturally, this is the kind of company that does well in an environment when spending on infrastructure is high. And from the data that we are seeing right now, things are going nicely. However, this still does not make the company an attractive prospect.
Solid performance doesn't change a thing
In late February of this year, I found myself writing a rather neutral article on Graco. In that article, I talked about how revenue, profits, and cash flows, for the company had been growing over the prior few years. The company boasted a robust balance sheet that included cash that far exceeded debt. However, even though these attributes were positive, shares were still too pricey for me to recommend. Instead, I ended up rating the company a 'hold', which is a rating that indicates my belief that shares should see upside or downside that more or less matches the broader market for the foreseeable future. Since then, that is pretty much what has happened. While the S&P 500 is up 11.5%, shares of this industrial provider have risen 10.8%.
The most recent data provided by management covers the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. That would probably be a great place to start. Revenue for that quarter came in at $559.6 million. That represents an increase of 2% over the $548.5 million the company reported one year earlier. Sales would have been higher by about $3 million, but foreign currency fluctuations negatively impacted the company. It is important to note, however, that the sales growth the company did experience does not mean that sales growth for all aspects of the company came in positive. For instance, the Contractor segment of the company actually saw revenue drop slightly from $265.7 million to $255.6 million. Most of that drop came from weakness in the Americas, with volume changes and price changes negatively impacting sales by 5% and foreign currency fluctuations hitting the company by another 1%.
On the bright side of things, the firm's two smaller segments performed well. The Industrial segment, for instance, saw revenue pop up 3.3%, rising from $158.3 million to $163.5 million. But the real winner was the Process segment. This is the portion of the company that produces and sells pumps, valves, meters, and accessories to its customers, all for the purpose of moving and dispensing things like chemicals, water, gas, and more. Sales under this segment shut up 12.9% from $124.5 million to $140.5 million. This increase, according to management, was driven by strong demand in the automatic lubrication, vehicle service, and semiconductor product markets.
I cannot speak for the automatic lubrication side of things. However, I can tell you that the other two areas definitely experienced strong demand. Just recently, I wrote an article about Group 1 Automotive (GPI) that showed that the number of new vehicles being produced has been instrumental in driving new vehicle margins down. And in another article, I covered OPENLANE (KAR), which focuses on the sale of used vehicles. It experienced growth in service-related revenue even as some parts of the automotive retail space have suffered. As for the semiconductor side of matters, NVIDIA (NVDA) recently announced blow out financial results for its most recent quarter and came out with killer guidance for the third quarter of this year.
The increase in revenue for the business brought with it higher profits as well. Net income, for instance, shot up from $117.4 million to $134.3 million. Operating cash flow rose even more, skyrocketing from $103.7 million to $191.5 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an increase from $144.3 million to $169.3 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business expanded from $165 million to $174.6 million. As you can see in the chart above, results experienced during the second quarter were part of a larger trend. That chart shows that, for the first half of 2023 as a whole, revenue, profits, and cash flows, all came in stronger than they did the same time of 2022.
Unfortunately, management has not provided guidance when it comes to the rest of the 2023 fiscal year. But if we annualize results experienced so far, we would expect net profits of $556 million. Adjusted operating cash flow would be $632.2 million, while EBITDA would come in at $724.7 million. With these numbers, I can easily value the company. As you can see in the chart above, I priced the company using the aforementioned forecasts. But I also priced it using the actual results from 2022. Like most companies that are growing, the firm does look cheaper on a forward basis. But in neither scenario what I call shares cheap. Relative to other players, meanwhile, the stock does look to be more or less fairly valued. In the table below, I compared it to five similar firms. In all three cases, three of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect, with one of them being tied with it if we are looking at the price to earnings approach.
|Company
|Price / Earnings
|Price / Operating Cash Flow
|EV / EBITDA
|Graco
|23.0
|20.2
|17.1
|Nordson (NDSN)
|27.6
|21.2
|18.2
|Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
|18.0
|67.8
|30.5
|Snap-on Inc. (SNA)
|14.8
|15.8
|10.1
|Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)
|23.0
|19.5
|15.9
|Mueller Industries (MLI)
|6.8
|5.7
|3.8
Even though the stock does look a bit lofty, I would make the case that perhaps shares do deserve to trade at a tiny premium to what some other players in the market might trade at. And this is because, in addition to the company's historical track record, it does have cash that exceeds debt that totals $396.5 million. That provides a tremendous amount of stability. Normally, having this kind of cash on hand can make management teams trigger-happy. And sometimes, that results in them buying back stock at what is a lofty price. The good news in this case is that management has not bought back much in the way of stock. During the first six months of this year, management bought back about $7.8 million worth of stock. However, this was more than offset by the issuance of $52.1 million worth of new stock. Given how shares are priced, making use of stock in this manner, even while cash is significant, is a solid move.
Takeaway
If you look at the picture from a purely fundamental perspective, Graco is doing really well for itself and its shareholders. In the long run, I suspect this trend will continue. However, I wouldn't exactly call the company a great prospect for value-oriented investors. Shares do look pricey and, as a result, I have decided to keep the company rated a 'hold' for the time being.
