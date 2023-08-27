Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Realty Income: Steep Plunge Refreshed Another Massive Buying Opportunity

Aug. 27, 2023 2:00 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation investors were likely stunned as O collapsed toward the lows last seen in October 2022, giving up the gains it built up in 2023.
  • The downward spiral in O is likely linked to the recent surge in the 10Y Treasury yield, as investors braced for a still-hawkish Fed, pricing in prolonged interest rate headwinds.
  • Realty Income's robust business model suggests that its dividend payouts aren't expected to be at risk. As such, I expect income investors to return and defend the recent hammering.
  • I make the case for why O's battering could be peaking as the market has priced in further weakness, worsened by the challenge facing the commercial real estate market.
  • Maintain Buy, but investors shouldn't expect a rapid recovery as seen in October 2022. Patience is much appreciated.
  • Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Markets Face Worst Week Of Losses Since 2008 As Coronavirus Fears Spook Investors

Scott Heins

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) investors have suffered another meltdown, as the selling carnage forced a battering that took O back toward lows last seen in October 2022.

As such, despite posting a robust second-quarter or FQ2

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.38K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Trade In Mexico profile picture
Trade In Mexico
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (2.58K)
Solid companies like Apple buy back their shares. Didn't O just sell more shares? IMO, selling shares and paying a dividend seems similar to how some schemes operate, taking in new cash from investors and then paying out investor.....When companies use this ATM like business model, the stock will typically keep taking hits whenever this is announced.
Mo_Hawk profile picture
Mo_Hawk
Today, 2:49 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (255)
@Trade In Mexico can you explain the possibilities for REITS for recapitalization if they dont sell more shares? I think it’s standard in REIT sector
bob_va profile picture
bob_va
Today, 3:03 PM
Premium
Comments (718)
@Trade In Mexico — exactly how REITs and BDCs capitalize their growth - by issuing new shares.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.