Realty Income: Steep Plunge Refreshed Another Massive Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Realty Income Corporation investors were likely stunned as O collapsed toward the lows last seen in October 2022, giving up the gains it built up in 2023.
- The downward spiral in O is likely linked to the recent surge in the 10Y Treasury yield, as investors braced for a still-hawkish Fed, pricing in prolonged interest rate headwinds.
- Realty Income's robust business model suggests that its dividend payouts aren't expected to be at risk. As such, I expect income investors to return and defend the recent hammering.
- I make the case for why O's battering could be peaking as the market has priced in further weakness, worsened by the challenge facing the commercial real estate market.
- Maintain Buy, but investors shouldn't expect a rapid recovery as seen in October 2022. Patience is much appreciated.
- Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) investors have suffered another meltdown, as the selling carnage forced a battering that took O back toward lows last seen in October 2022.
As such, despite posting a robust second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release in early August, investors weren't amused, as the yield-driven volatility is back to haunt O holders. As a reminder, I highlighted such an opportunity in October 2022, as the capitulation created a highly remarkable setup that was hard for dip buyers to miss. Accordingly, O bottomed out in mid-October before buyers returned in force with a spectacular recovery toward its January 2023 highs.
As such, the recent stunning collapse that dissipated those gains has likely shocked holders. I looked closely at the FQ2 earnings scorecard of the leading retail-focused net-lease commercial REIT and found no significant concerns.
Portfolio occupancy rates remained high at 99%. The company's rent capture rate for re-leased units was robust at 103.4%. Realty Income's balance sheet also didn't show significant red flags as its adjusted EBITDAre leverage ratio remains within the target range at 5.4x.
In addition, most of Realty Income's debt profile is fixed at 92% with a weighted average interest rate of 3.79%. Its debt maturity profile is also well-managed, with only 10% of its debt maturing in 2023-24. As such, its rock-solid financials and risk profile gave management more confidence to telegraph a more optimistic investment outlook, raising its acquisition guidance to $7B.
Therefore, it seems strange that the market has decided to de-rate O further downward despite reporting robust fundamentals, with its rock-solid dividend payouts not in imminent danger of being slashed. Despite that, I believe it's crucial for investors to assess why the market has decided to hammer O to determine whether the support zone defended by dip buyers in October 2022 could hold.
I believe Realty Income's forward dividend yields (5.5%) are expected to remain robust. Seeking Alpha Quant's dividend safety indicator also didn't highlight the risks of an impending cut. However, income investors need to assess the relative appeal of O compared to what they could obtain from investing in Treasuries. I noted that the steep decline in O coincided with the upward inflection in the 10Y yield, which broke above the highs last seen in October 2022 before closing at 4.24% over the past week.
As such, I believe the de-rating in O is likely associated with the surge in yields, as seen in the recent collapse of the O/10Y chart above. Therefore, investors must assess whether they have confidence that the Fed is likely at or close to its peak rate hikes, as market operators anticipated a still-hawkish Fed.
In other words, I believe the market has already priced in the FOMC maintaining the rates at a high level for longer than previously anticipated. As such, unless the incoming inflation data suggests that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his team need to step up their inflation fight by a few more notches, it's not likely to get worse from here.
As such, O could stage another sharp recovery if the Fed moves toward cutting rates earlier than expected, despite Powell's cautious positioning in his recent Jackson Hole speech.
While I don't expect O to regain its January highs anytime soon after the massive collapse, buying sentiments could improve if dip buyers return to defend the current levels robustly.
With O mired in a medium-term downtrend, I assessed that investors must be cautious in anticipating a rapid recovery similar to the surge in October 2022. Investors are likely baking in a prolonged downturn in commercial real estate while expecting interest rates to remain higher for longer.
However, the recent capitulation in O brought fresh memories of its previous October collapse, suggesting investors' pessimism could be peaking again.
Rating: Maintain Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)