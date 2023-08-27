Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer: Despite Big Risks, Tempting +9.0% Yield

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy Transfer offers a tempting +9.0% yield.
  • However, there are big risks investors need to consider.
  • In this report, we review the business, distribution, risks and valuation, and then conclude with our strong opinion on investing.
Oil gas refinery or petrochemical plant.

If you are an income-focused investor, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) offers a tempting 9.6% yield. Especially considering the stable fee-based income, the healthy distribution coverage ratio and the ongoing volume growth trajectory. However, there are variety of big

Further, to help offset some of the partnership-specific risks, you might consider owning Energy Transfer within the constructs of a prudently-diversified portfolio, such as the 27 top ideas in our High Income NOW portfolio. The holdings are available to members of our Big Dividends PLUS service, and the strategy currently offers an aggregate 9.9% yield.

Comments (8)

s
sthomson
Today, 6:36 PM
Investing Group
Comments (60)
I liked the article, although I don’t get much alpha sine most of what you wrote is known. Agree with the other comments on the moat. Is there something about the debt that is particularly troubling or just the magnitude? Are the recent acquisitions better than the past (they seem so to me)?
t
tigerstl
Today, 6:34 PM
Premium
Comments (107)
ET's real risks relate to pipeline tariff renewals, potential pipeline disaster events and the uncertain long term growth of pipeline volumes. ET has a very strong strategic fundamental position currently, but it serves at the pleasure of the major oil & gas producers that like to keep transportation costs as low as possible, especially during downward energy price cycles.
g
gasolineking
Today, 6:22 PM
Comments (519)
No economic moat to the business? Try getting permits to build all of the pipelines that ET currently owns. In addition, I have to believe that ET is trading well below replacement cost.
g
gret
Today, 6:33 PM
Premium
Comments (3.59K)
@gasolineking read my mind

The keystone boys would like some of that non moat business
e
ebeads2003
Today, 6:12 PM
Premium
Comments (289)
Good article. Thanks
S
2020Situation1
Today, 6:09 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (43)
I am not sure about not having a moat. It’s unlikely that their pipelines can be replaced, especially in this political environment. I see scarcity leading to improving values.
