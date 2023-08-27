piranka

Agricultural commodities have been the best-performing niche of the broad commodities space so far this year. The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund ETF (DBA) is higher by more than 7% in 2023 while DBC, commodities, is down 1%. That relative strength has helped firms that work to process and sell agricultural commodities and commodity products.

I have a buy rating on Bunge (NYSE:BG) for its low valuation, strong momentum, and solid earnings revision profile after a decent Q2 report. Moreover, the company is diversifying its operations via a key acquisition.

Ag Commodities Outperforming in 2023

StockCharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, Bunge is a food and agribusiness company with integrated operations across the globe with more than $60 billion in sales. The firm serves all levels of food production: producing and selling fertilizer to farmers, buying, handling, and selling oilseeds and grains, crushing oilseeds to make meal and oil for the livestock and food processing industries, and producing edible oils and related products for foodservice customers and consumers.

The St. Louis-based $17 billion market cap Agricultural Products and services industry company within the Consumer Staples sector trades at a low 8.7 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a 2.4% trailing 12-month dividend yield. With its Q2 2023 earnings date in the rearview mirror, implied volatility is low at 22% while the stock carries a modest short interest percentage of 2.6%.

Back in early August, BG reported Q2 operating EPS of $3.72, easily beating the consensus estimate of $2.66. Revenue, meanwhile, verified at $15.1 billion, a 16% year-on-year decline, which was a substantial $1.3 billion miss. Still, solid profits resulted in an increase in full-year EPS guidance of $11.75. Its beat in both the Processing and Merchandizing segments indicates strong execution and risk management, supported by effective hedging strategies. The second half could be a struggle, though, per the firm’s conservative guidance with margin pressure mounting in Q3 – that is a key risk to monitor, and we will get an update in early October at its shareholder meeting.

Bunge is thought to be in a prime position to benefit from rising global demand for renewable energy and materials used in polymer production – which should boost the firm’s processing and merchandising segments in the coming years.

While other authors have commented on it, BG’s acquisition of Viterra comes after 7 years of Bunge eyeing the company. The move is expected to provide some earnings improvement with $250 of synergies and a $2 billion buyback initiative. Viterra offers diversification along with a complementary footprint with scalability, with particular support for growing crop trading margins. The deal, set to close in the middle of next year, is not seen as being a major regulatory concern, though antitrust agencies in Argentina could pose issues.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling more than 13% this year with continued pressure on EPS in 2024. By 2025, though, per-share profits should recover to near $12. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is slightly less sanguine compared with BofA’s outlook aside from the out-year profit picture.

Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to increase at a steady pace over the coming quarters. With earnings multiples in the high single digits, the price investors are willing to pay is somewhat depressed. Moreover, Bunge’s forward EV/EBITDA ratio is significantly less than that of the broader market while its free cash flow yield is high.

Bunge: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we apply a below-market 12 operating earnings multiple (near its 5-year average), given that the company is past its peak profit period in the cycle but not yet near trough earnings, and assume $11.75 of EPS, then the stock should trade near $141. I will also be on the lookout for the Viterra acquisition being accretive to Bunge’s free cash flow in the years ahead.

BG: Compelling Valuation Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, BG sports much better share price momentum and stronger EPS revisions along with a more favorable set of valuation metrics. The sore spot is below-average earnings growth ahead, but I assert the stock is priced for that.

Peer Comparison

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, November 1 BMO. Before that, volatility could come about around its shareholder meeting slated for Thursday, October 5.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

After a lengthy period of consolidation, BG shares took off starting in late June. Notice in the chart below that the stock rose from $90 to above $116 in short order. A consolidation took place in August, but buyers stepped up to the plate in advance of a move toward long-term support at the $107 price point.

Now, with the stock in the low $110s and above key support, I assert that the next stop may be the early 2022 peak of $128. This current pullback off the recent high makes sense given the extreme high in the RSI momentum index at the top of the chart. Even with the retreat, the RSI trend remains higher. What’s more, even if we see a sustained corrective move, there’s high volume by price starting at $107 from the year-long consolidation from mid-2022 through this past June.

Overall, the chart is constructive, and buying here with a stop under $87 makes sense. More risk-averse investors can put a stop under $105 (below the rising 50-day moving average). Speaking of moving averages, the shorter-term 50-dma is above the 200-dma and both trend indicators are rising - something we want to see.

BG: Shares Rise Above Resistance, Eyeing the 2022 Peak

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on Bunge stock. Shares are undervalued in my view despite a lackluster near-term EPS growth outlook. Technicals are solid and momentum is likewise healthy.