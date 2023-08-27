Galeanu Mihai

Small-cap CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) has just released its Q2 2023 Earnings results and has reported record-high orders, revenue, gross profit and backlog. Since my first article on the company, the stock has lost 9.01% in value, although its top and bottom line fundamentals have strengthened, and the backlog gives us confidence in an upward-growing performance. Over the last year, the stock has rewarded investors with returns of 22.64%.

The company has raised its forecast for FY 2023 for the third time. The company has undergone significant management and strategic changes, and one of the main drivers for growth has been the increase in short-term sales projects. I maintain a long-term bullish stance on this stock with a solid backlog and positive outlook for FY 2023.

Company updates

My earlier analysis provided an overview of CECO, highlighting a significant strategic shift. The company deliberately increased its focus on short-sale cycle projects, particularly those with higher profit margins. This shift has led to notable improvements in overall sales and gross profit figures. These short-duration projects are primarily concentrated within the Industrial Air and Industrial Water portfolio segments. Over the past two years, CECO has successfully elevated its short-cycle sales from 20% to 30%, with an anticipated goal of achieving a more balanced 50/50 business mix.

CECO has successfully acquired Transcend Solutions, which is anticipated to strengthen the company's position in the field of liquid separation and filtration solutions for the energy transition. Energy transition portfolio, contain its legacy projects that have long-cycle projects tend to be unpredictable and challenging to replicate. This marks the second acquisition of the year.

CECO is expanding its revenue generation in high-growth markets, including the Middle East, India, China, and Southeast and East Asia. CECO announced an increase in its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, reflecting its confidence in its future outlook.

Financials and Valuation

CECO has consistently grown its orders since the second half of 2020, demonstrating a stable growth trajectory. In Q2 2023, financial highlights included the highest-ever quarterly bookings, revenues, and gross profit in the company's history. We can see that adjusted EPS has decreased YoY by $0.03 and that free cash flow, although positive, has been reduced by $9.1 million.

CECO's sales pipeline has been steadily growing, reaching a value of over $2.5 billion, which indicates the high demand for CECO's wide range of products and services. Additionally, CECO has announced that it has set a new record for its backlog, which now stands at $391 million. This marks an increase of 35% compared to the previous year and clearly indicates a strong pipeline of future business opportunities for CECO.

Valuation

When examining this company's value, we can see that it has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-book ratio of 2.36, and an enterprise value-to-sales ratio of 1.41. Analysts say the average price target has risen from $16 to $21 since my last article earlier this year. Despite not receiving much attention, the stock has a Buy rating 4.4 from Wall Street analysts. Over the past year, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 and has shown substantial revenue and EPS growth in the double digits. Additionally, management has expressed confidence in fundamental development for the rest of the year due to a significant backlog and healthy demand.

Risks

Investors should be cautious despite promising growth in revenue and profit margins. In the past, the stock has been known to fluctuate and not perform consistently. During the second quarter, interest expenses increased due to higher interest rates and debt balance, which could impact the company's financial performance. This issue is ongoing due to the acquisitions made between 2013 and 2015, resulting in a higher leverage ratio from year-end levels. However, the leverage ratio remains within a comfortable range.

In addition, the fact that the company operates globally makes it vulnerable to economic shifts on a global scale. This includes changes in inflation rates, interest rates, and fluctuations in demand, all of which may impact its financial performance.

Final thoughts

CECO Environmental delivered an impressive financial performance in Q2 of 2023, setting new records for revenue, gross profit, and backlog. Although cash flow decreased and the leverage ratio rose to 1.9x, investors should take note of the strong backlog and improved guidance for FY 2023. These factors inspire confidence in continued growth over the next two quarters. With notable efforts towards long-term efficiency and expansion, I maintain a bullish stance on CECO stock.