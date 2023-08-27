Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: How Good Is It At The Nine-Year Low?

Aug. 27, 2023 10:54 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)4 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Disney's shares have hit a nine-year low, trading almost 60% below the all-time high.
  • The company's recent performance has been uneven, with declining profits and anemic growth in its media and entertainment segment.
  • Disney may explore a potential deal with Amazon to better monetize its ESPN asset.
  • However, the company's valuation is still high considering its problems.
sunset of shanghai disney

Wirestock

Article Thesis

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has seen its shares slump to a nine-year low, which is why it makes sense to take another look at the company. While the valuation has come down, it is not especially low, and due to the

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.18K Followers
Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He is an active author on Seeking Alpha since 2014.    
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 1% of bloggers (as of August 1, 2023). 

Jonathan is interested in income stocks and value stocks primarily but does also follow some growth stocks. 

If you want to reach out to Jonathan, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

E
Elarotsap
Yesterday, 11:21 PM
Premium
Comments (876)
No one hates Disney more than Disney itself. And that's why DIS is dead money, at best.
CptnBlackBeard profile picture
CptnBlackBeard
Yesterday, 11:19 PM
Comments (47)
Rumor is that the upcoming Snow White movie is already getting some backlash due to the actress and woke storyline
N
NZK91G
Yesterday, 11:09 PM
Premium
Comments (827)
Still a 67 PE. Nowhere near a good deal.
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
Yesterday, 11:07 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (54)
It's hard to see a world where Disney outperforms the S&P 500 over the next decade as the business is far too challenged both operationally and financially. Something is fundamentally broken within the company. The return on streaming spend is absolutely abysmal and content in general has become a money-pit. Bob Iger is great but he can't keep coming back to fix things, it's not sustainable. Until the culture within the company shows signs of changing, this is a radioactive stock.
