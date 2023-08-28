Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

In early June, I reminded British American Tobacco or BAT (NYSE:BTI) investors that it was timely to "catch the falling knives" as I gleaned a robust bottoming process as buying sentiments improved. Accordingly, BTI bottomed out as buyers attempted an initial recovery toward its mid-July highs.

However, buyers couldn't muster a sustained upward recovery before selling pressure intensified, as BTI fell back toward its June lows by mid-July. Some investors could argue that the market anticipated weakness in its mid-year update in late July 2023. Accordingly, disappointing revenue performance in the US impacted the company's performance. Given the macroeconomic slowdown in the US, I'm not surprised as the premiums trend normalized further.

However, BAT's underperformance relative to its industry was also a source of concern in the first half, as the company's combustible volume underperformed. Despite that, the company has maintained a strong position through Vuse, strengthening its market leadership in the non-combustible market. BAT's non-combustible revenue accounted for 16.6% of its overall revenue base, up from 14.8% in the previous year.

As such, BAT remains confident of the growth trajectory of its new products category, reportedly on track to meet its £5B in revenue by 2025. However, investors will likely focus on BAT's margin profile over the medium term as it transitions from combustible products. Market operators are likely assessing whether BAT's new products growth could spur meaningful margin accretion, even as combustible volume is expected to continue its secular decline.

Revised analysts' estimates suggest BAT's reported adjusted EBIT margin (based on S&P Cap IQ data) could have bottomed out in the first half sequentially. Accordingly, BAT's adjusted EBIT margin fell from 46.8% in H2'22 to 44.8% in the first half of the current fiscal year. Despite that, it remains well above last year's low of 42.7%, suggesting that BAT's margin decline isn't expected to worsen.

Looking further toward FY25, BAT is expected to maintain margin accretion, reaching 46.1% in 2025. As such, I believe investors assessing the opportunity in BAT need to be convinced of the execution risks despite boasting a wide moat underpinned by strong barriers to entry advantages and BAT's massive international scale.

Notwithstanding the constructive analysts' estimates, the price action in BTI suggests buying sentiments remain relatively tepid despite its valuation discount against its peers. With a forward EBITDA multiple of 7.1x, it remains far below its 10Y average of 11.3x. Coupled with a robust forward dividend yield of 8.9%, it offers holders a significant defense against downside risks as it transforms its business.

However, investors assessing BTI's entry opportunity must be aware of its potentially underperforming growth profile as suggested by the "D+" growth grade assigned by Seeking Alpha Quant. The market has indicated that despite boasting an "A+" valuation grade, investors aren't ready to re-rate BTI unless management can execute a much faster growth transformation against the secular decline in its legacy categories.

Notwithstanding the market pessimism, I assess the current levels offer high-conviction investors another opportunity to add more shares if they missed its previous June bottom.

BTI price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

BTI fell back toward its June 2023 lows, as seen above. However, buyers quickly returned and defended the $31 level robustly since its October 2022 bottom.

Given BTI's attractive valuation, I don't expect this defense line to be breached without buyers putting up an intense fight, particularly among income investors seeking attractive yields.

In addition, I assessed that the current double-bottom opportunity could lead to a sustained bullish reversal in BTI's downward bias moving ahead. Investors anticipating further upside should observe the $34 closely. A decisive breakout above that level could see momentum buyers returning further to underpin a recovery toward the low $40s zone.

Rating: Maintain Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.