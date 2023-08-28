British American Tobacco: The 'Buy With Both Hands' Opportunity Is Back
Summary
- British American Tobacco holders saw BTI fall steeply to its June 2023 lows. However, buyers returned and defended against a further selloff.
- BAT's underperformance relative to its industry and weak revenue performance in the US are sources of concern.
- Despite that, the company remains confident about its business transformation. It kept its guidance on the medium-term outlook for its new products business.
- Boasting a forward dividend yield of 9%, it's clear why buyers gleaned the highly attractive buying opportunity in BTI at the current levels.
- I argue why BTI investors who missed loading up in June shouldn't let the current opportunity go to waste again. Comment and let me know whether you agree.
In early June, I reminded British American Tobacco or BAT (NYSE:BTI) investors that it was timely to "catch the falling knives" as I gleaned a robust bottoming process as buying sentiments improved. Accordingly, BTI bottomed out as buyers attempted an initial recovery toward its mid-July highs.
However, buyers couldn't muster a sustained upward recovery before selling pressure intensified, as BTI fell back toward its June lows by mid-July. Some investors could argue that the market anticipated weakness in its mid-year update in late July 2023. Accordingly, disappointing revenue performance in the US impacted the company's performance. Given the macroeconomic slowdown in the US, I'm not surprised as the premiums trend normalized further.
However, BAT's underperformance relative to its industry was also a source of concern in the first half, as the company's combustible volume underperformed. Despite that, the company has maintained a strong position through Vuse, strengthening its market leadership in the non-combustible market. BAT's non-combustible revenue accounted for 16.6% of its overall revenue base, up from 14.8% in the previous year.
As such, BAT remains confident of the growth trajectory of its new products category, reportedly on track to meet its £5B in revenue by 2025. However, investors will likely focus on BAT's margin profile over the medium term as it transitions from combustible products. Market operators are likely assessing whether BAT's new products growth could spur meaningful margin accretion, even as combustible volume is expected to continue its secular decline.
Revised analysts' estimates suggest BAT's reported adjusted EBIT margin (based on S&P Cap IQ data) could have bottomed out in the first half sequentially. Accordingly, BAT's adjusted EBIT margin fell from 46.8% in H2'22 to 44.8% in the first half of the current fiscal year. Despite that, it remains well above last year's low of 42.7%, suggesting that BAT's margin decline isn't expected to worsen.
Looking further toward FY25, BAT is expected to maintain margin accretion, reaching 46.1% in 2025. As such, I believe investors assessing the opportunity in BAT need to be convinced of the execution risks despite boasting a wide moat underpinned by strong barriers to entry advantages and BAT's massive international scale.
Notwithstanding the constructive analysts' estimates, the price action in BTI suggests buying sentiments remain relatively tepid despite its valuation discount against its peers. With a forward EBITDA multiple of 7.1x, it remains far below its 10Y average of 11.3x. Coupled with a robust forward dividend yield of 8.9%, it offers holders a significant defense against downside risks as it transforms its business.
However, investors assessing BTI's entry opportunity must be aware of its potentially underperforming growth profile as suggested by the "D+" growth grade assigned by Seeking Alpha Quant. The market has indicated that despite boasting an "A+" valuation grade, investors aren't ready to re-rate BTI unless management can execute a much faster growth transformation against the secular decline in its legacy categories.
Notwithstanding the market pessimism, I assess the current levels offer high-conviction investors another opportunity to add more shares if they missed its previous June bottom.
BTI fell back toward its June 2023 lows, as seen above. However, buyers quickly returned and defended the $31 level robustly since its October 2022 bottom.
Given BTI's attractive valuation, I don't expect this defense line to be breached without buyers putting up an intense fight, particularly among income investors seeking attractive yields.
In addition, I assessed that the current double-bottom opportunity could lead to a sustained bullish reversal in BTI's downward bias moving ahead. Investors anticipating further upside should observe the $34 closely. A decisive breakout above that level could see momentum buyers returning further to underpin a recovery toward the low $40s zone.
Rating: Maintain Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
