British American Tobacco: The 'Buy With Both Hands' Opportunity Is Back

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • British American Tobacco holders saw BTI fall steeply to its June 2023 lows. However, buyers returned and defended against a further selloff.
  • BAT's underperformance relative to its industry and weak revenue performance in the US are sources of concern.
  • Despite that, the company remains confident about its business transformation. It kept its guidance on the medium-term outlook for its new products business.
  • Boasting a forward dividend yield of 9%, it's clear why buyers gleaned the highly attractive buying opportunity in BTI at the current levels.
  • I argue why BTI investors who missed loading up in June shouldn't let the current opportunity go to waste again. Comment and let me know whether you agree.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Tobacco Giant Reynolds American In Talks To Purchase Lorillard, Maker Of Newport Cigarettes

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

In early June, I reminded British American Tobacco or BAT (NYSE:BTI) investors that it was timely to "catch the falling knives" as I gleaned a robust bottoming process as buying sentiments improved. Accordingly, BTI bottomed out as

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.43K Followers

Comments (3)

S
Seeburto
Today, 10:10 AM
Premium
Comments (3.84K)
I'm sure I leave a lot of money on the table, but I don't buy tobacco, cannabis or China stocks.
v
vonmarc
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (36)
@Seeburto just greek shipping?
n
nyle alexla
Today, 10:03 AM
Premium
Comments (650)
Bti and mo are very good.
