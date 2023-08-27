urbazon/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX), a clinical-stage biotech firm, harnesses Nanobody technology to create advanced medicines for immunologic diseases, emphasizing their tri-specific Nanobody, sonelokimab, for inflammatory conditions like Hidradenitis suppurativa [HS].

I previously assessed MoonLake, noting their promising position with the innovative Nanobody therapy, sonelokimab, especially after the encouraging phase 2 MIRA trial results for HS treatment. However, I cautioned investors about the premature valuation surge, emphasizing the need for sonelokimab to outperform Humira in future trials. The company's financial status and potential shareholder dilution posed additional concerns. I labeled their stock as potentially speculative and advised a "Hold" position, emphasizing the importance of upcoming clinical results. Personally, I chose a cautious approach, waiting for clearer outcomes.

The following article discusses MoonLake's financial growth, promising drug developments, and my revised recommendation to "Buy" their stock.

Q2 Earnings Report

Looking at MoonLake's most recent earnings report, the company successfully raised $460M from the sale of 8,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and an additional 1,200,000 shares due to underwriters exercising their full option. Moreover, they garnered $15.2M from selling 544,894 shares through an At-the-Market facility. As of June 30, 2023, MoonLake's cash reserves stood at $501.8M, a substantial increase from $63.1M at the end of March 2023. Research and development expenses rose by $1.3M, reaching $8.7M, mainly due to the MIRA and ARGO studies. Conversely, general and administrative costs dropped to $4.5M from $5.5M, credited to reduced professional services and share-based compensation expenses.

Cash Runway & Liquidity

Turning to MoonLake's balance sheet, the combined values under 'Assets' for 'Cash and cash equivalents' is $501.8M. Over the past six months, the company experienced a net cash flow used in operating activities of $21.2M. This translates to a monthly cash burn of approximately $3.5M. Given this burn rate, the company has a cash runway of about 143 months based on its combined assets. However, it's essential to remember that these values and estimates are grounded in past data and might not reflect future performance. Moreover, as MoonLake gears up for extensive Phase 3 clinical program[s], investors should brace for increased R&D costs.

MoonLake's liquidity appears robust with significant cash assets and a relatively long runway. The current liabilities stand at $7.1M, which is easily covered by their liquid assets. Moreover, there is no explicit debt beyond operating lease liabilities and pension liability. Given the firm's current financial position, it seems plausible that they could secure additional financing if required. These observations and/or estimates are my own and might vary from other analyses.

Valuation, Growth, & Momentum

According to Seeking Alpha data: MoonLake exhibits a strong capital structure with a significant cash position relative to its market capitalization and minimal debt. The enterprise value stands at $2.48B. Despite being in the pre-revenue phase, MoonLake has received positive sentiments on growth, indicating high future earnings potential, though it's imperative to acknowledge the inherent uncertainties in drug development. The stock has shown robust momentum, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 over various intervals.

MoonLake Sails to Innovation

In Q2 2023, MoonLake has significantly expanded its research horizons, underpinned by critical strategic partnerships and data-driven insights. This expansion holds implications not only for the company's direction but also for stakeholders and potential beneficiaries of their medical advancements.

The Capital Markets Day on April 19 presented an opportunity for the leadership to articulate the company's vision and goals, particularly concerning the dynamic HS treatment landscape. This proactive engagement illustrates MoonLake's strategic commitment to staying ahead of industry shifts.

The collaboration initiated on May 3 with SHL Medical represents a fusion of MoonLake's research prowess with device innovation. The development of an autoinjector for sonelokimab potentially simplifies the treatment process, hinting at the company's consideration for end-user convenience and product differentiation.

The results released on June 25 from the Phase 2 MIRA trial signify a noteworthy milestone in MoonLake's research trajectory. With sonelokimab demonstrating a notable clinical activity by week 12 against a placebo, there's an implication of the treatment's potential prominence in the HS domain. Moreover, a top-line 24-week data readout from this trial is eagerly anticipated by mid-October 2023.

Furthering their research endeavors, the announcement on July 25 about the completion of patient randomization for the Phase 2 ARGO trial in PsA ahead of schedule underscores the company's operational efficiency. With the top-line 12-week data from the PsA trial slated for a November release, stakeholders can expect more comprehensive insights into the treatment's efficacy and scope.

The upcoming Capital Markets Day on September 11, 2023, promises a deeper exploration into the PsA market alongside updates from MoonLake's other research areas. This engagement underlines the company's consistent approach to keeping its stakeholders informed about its progress and research outcomes.

In reviewing MoonLake's activities and announcements in Q2 2023, it is evident that the company is taking measured steps in advancing treatments for HS and PsA. For investors and industry observers, these developments offer an informative lens through which to gauge the company's direction and potential impact in the medical field.

My Analysis & Recommendation

MoonLake has undeniably navigated a transformative journey since our last assessment, demonstrating both financial resilience and an unwavering commitment to innovative therapies. The company's augmented cash reserves not only allay prior concerns about financial footing but also position MoonLake to capitalize on forthcoming opportunities. Their liquidity, when juxtaposed against the lack of tangible debt, paints a picture of a company that's on a solid footing, even in the volatile biotech sector.

MoonLake's strategic foresight is equally commendable. By fostering synergistic partnerships, like the one with SHL Medical, and through diligent pursuit of clinical trials, they are setting the stage for potential game-changers in the treatment of HS and PsA. The Phase 2 MIRA trial results for sonelokimab specifically point towards a therapeutic breakthrough, promising an enhanced patient experience. It's essential for investors to closely monitor the 24-week data readout from this trial in October and the PsA trial results in November, as these will be instrumental in further discerning MoonLake's potential in the market.

Given the company's improved financial health, the undeniable promise of sonelokimab, and the systematic execution of its strategic endeavors, I am revising my earlier stance. I now recommend an upgrade to a "Buy" position for MoonLake. Investors would be investing not just in a firm with a solid balance sheet, but also in one at the forefront of potentially revolutionary treatments in the realm of immunologic diseases. As with all investments, especially in the biotech domain, one should approach with an understanding of the risks, but in the case of MoonLake, the future appears promising.

Risks to Thesis

While my assessment of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is optimistic, there are risks worth acknowledging: