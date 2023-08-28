Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Telos Corporation: Undervalued, But Lacks Potential Positive Catalysts

Aug. 28, 2023 12:05 AM ETTelos Corporation (TLS)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
516 Followers

Summary

  • I recommend a sell rating for Telos Corporation due to a lack of foreseeable positive catalysts in the near term that could drive the stock's value higher.
  • TLS's revenue fell by 41% in 2Q23, but is above management’s guidance due to a single large contract win that was not factored into management’s guidance previously.
  • Despite a seemingly cheap valuation relative to cash holdings, I believe that the stock's low price is justified given the ongoing issues and uncertainties.

Warning sign on table in front of businessman Caution in investing Economic situation warning, Deflation and inflation concept

I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind./iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) offers information technology services. The company provides cyber security, secure mobility, cloud computing, risk management, and other information

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
516 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.