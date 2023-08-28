Bill Oxford

In my last article about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) I wrote that the company- and especially the stock – has the potential to continue its upward trend. However, in the last eight months the stock declined about 7% while the S&P 500 increased about 10% in value – and from that point of view, Gilead Sciences was not a good investment since then.

When looking at the chart, it seems obvious (at least to me) that the stock is currently in a corrective phase and correcting the previous upward wave. After the stock gained about 50% in value rather quickly (and increased from about $60 to $90) it is not surprising that the stock is correcting again. But after nine months, the correction might come to an end. However, in many cases, a catalyst is necessary to push the stock higher – being undervalued by itself is not enough.

Catalyst: Quarterly Results

One potential catalyst can be good quarterly results. Gilead Sciences reported second quarter results and total revenue increased 5.4% year-over-year from $6,260 million to $6,599 million. However, due to increased operating expenses, the reported operating income declined 17.9% year-over-year from $2,029 million the same quarter last year to $1,665 million this quarter. When looking at the expenses in more detail, especially research and development expenses increased 28% (which can be seen as good sign as it might led to higher revenue in the years to come) and expenses for sales, general and administrative increased 36% YoY. As a result, diluted earnings per share also declined 8.8% YoY from $0.91 in Q2/22 to $0.83 in Q2/23.

When looking at adjusted results, earnings per share also declined from $1.58 in Q2/22 to $1.34 in Q2/23 – resulting in 15.2% YoY decline. And free cash flow – one of the most important metrics for any business – increased from $1,659 million in the same quarter last year to $2,199 million this quarter – resulting in 32.5% YoY growth.

Another catalyst could be an increased guidance. Total product sales are now expected to be between $26.3 billion and $26.7 billion (compared to $26.0 billion to $26.5 billion before). And management is expecting Veklury sales to be lower while total sales excluding Veklury are expected to be about $500 million higher. But while management is expecting higher sales, earnings per share are now expected to be a bit lower.

And the last quarterly results were a catalyst and the stock increased again. But after a first push higher, the stock traded sideways again, and Gilead Sciences is still caught in a sideway range between $60 and $90 in which it has been in since 2016.

Catalyst: Veklury

In the past three years, remdesivir – which was sold under the brand name Veklury – also had the potential to be a catalyst. Being used to treat patients during the Corona pandemic generated high sales for Gilead Sciences - $2.8 billion in 2020, $5.6 billion in 2021 and $3.9 billion in 2022. However, this did not push the stock higher as investors and analysts estimated the sales not to last (as COVID-19 might vanish at some point).

Last week, Gilead Sciences announced that the FDA approved the company’s request to expand the label for its COVID-19 therapy. Now Veklury can also be used for the COVID-19 treatment across all stages of liver diseases (including mild, moderate, and severe hepatic impairment). And we should always keep in mind that there are about 100 million people in the United States living with liver diseases and this population is rather vulnerable to COVID-19 and at an increased risk for morbidity and mortality. One might therefore expect higher sales for Veklury in the coming quarters – despite the lowered guidance during the last earnings call (which was before the FDA approval).

This information by itself is not helpful and not promising for investors. For Gilead Sciences to profit from the expanded label, we also must look at COVID-19 numbers. While the pandemic is no longer dominating the main headlines, COVID-19 is not gone. And in the last few days, it seems like COVID-19 returned a bit to the news. According to Our World in Data, COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising again – especially in the United States. At the end of June about 5,500 people had been hospitalized but in the coming weeks the number more than doubled again. Of course, compared to the peaks in previous years we are still talking about low numbers.

And as stated during the last earnings call, Veklury tracks hospitalization rates:

As a reminder, Veklury is highly correlated with COVID-related hospitalizations and as such, it's utilization remains variable. We will share another update with you on our third quarter call.

But we should also assume that management has anticipated higher hospitalization rates in the fall and winter and higher hospitalization rates are already reflected in the guidance provided by Gilead Sciences.

And it seems rather unlikely that investors will push the stock higher on this news (and since the news was published, Gilead Sciences rather declined in value). Investors (and analysts) will once again expect that the positive effect is only limited and might last just for a few quarters. However, when thinking more long term, Veklury might generate free cash flow due to higher sales, which can be used for research and development (or acquisitions) and might lead to higher revenue in the years to come.

Other catalysts: Oncology (Pipeline)

When looking at the last five years, revenue increased 22.9% (and free cash flow also increased 12.8% during these five years, while earnings per share fluctuated wildly). The top line growth, however, was mostly driven by Veklury sales and in the last two years, revenue was more or less stable again.

But when looking at the numbers in more detail, we see an interesting shift happening. In the last few years, Gilead Sciences always reported sales excluding Veklury – knowing that these sales might not be sustainable. And while in fiscal 2020 total product sales excluding Veklury decreased 3% and in fiscal 2021 the sales excluding Veklury decreased 0.5%, in fiscal 2022 the situation changed. Last fiscal years, total product sales excluding Veklury increased 8% and in the first half of 2023, total product sales excluding Veklury increased even 13%.

This is a good sign that Gilead Sciences can grow its products sales that will have a long-lasting effect and will also lead to higher revenue in the years to come.

When looking for catalysts that could push the stock price higher a very promising example is the growing oncology portfolio of Gilead Sciences. In Q2/23 these products generated $728 million in revenue and compared to $527 million in revenue in the same quarter last year this is an increase of 38% year-over-year. Right now, Gilead Sciences has an annualized $3 billion run-rate and Gilead Sciences is expecting the oncology portfolio to contribute about 1/3 of total revenue (assuming at least moderate growth for overall revenue, this could be at least $10 billion in revenue).

In the last few years, it was especially Biktarvy driving growth for Gilead Sciences. In H1/23 Biktarvy generated $5,656 million in sales and compared to $4,707 million in the same timeframe last year this mega-blockbuster could still grow 20.2% year-over-year. Additionally, Descovy increased sales from $834 million in H1/22 to $965 million in H1/23 – resulting in 15.7% year-over-year growth.

And although we should not expect similar growth rates as in the past for Biktarvy and Descovy, solid high-single (or maybe even double-digit) growth rates are not unlikely and will add at least $1 billion in additional revenue annually.

In the end, it is especially the pipeline of Gilead Sciences that might drive growth in the years to come. During the last earnings call, management gave an update:

Moving to clinical progress, the second quarter was very active on the regulatory front, with approvals, positive opinions or recommendations for six of our therapies Trodelvy, Yescarta, Tecartus, Sunlenca, Hepcludex, and Veklury. This regulatory progress highlights the strength of our increasingly diverse portfolio. It also reflects the ability of our teams to successfully navigate regulatory processes across the therapeutic areas and key geographies with speed and efficiency.

And in theory, Gilead Sciences has a rich and promising pipeline - especially in oncology.

Gilead Sciences Stock - Intrinsic Value Calculation

One final aspect we should mention is the valuation of Gilead Sciences. And although undervaluation by itself is seldom seen as catalyst, it should not be ignored and can also be a driver of the stock price. When a stock seems to be trading clearly below its intrinsic value – which is in my opinion the case for Gilead Sciences – the stock market will correct that mispricing at some point.

When using a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value we can use the free cash flow of the last four quarters (which was $8,926 million) as basis. In order to be fairly valued right now (assuming a 10% discount rate and taking 1,258 million diluted shares outstanding), Gilead Sciences has to grow its free cash flow about 1% annually. And I would argue that Gilead Sciences can easily grow 1% in the years to come (be it organic growth, acquisitions or share buybacks).

And when being a little more optimistic and assuming moderate 3% growth annually, the intrinsic value of Gilead Sciences would be $101.36. Just as a reminder: Gilead Sciences was able to grow earnings per share with a CAGR of 8.30% in the last ten years (and this is including the last few years in which the company was struggling). In case of Gilead Sciences, it is also justified to be a little more optimistic and assume 5% growth till perpetuity. When calculating with these assumptions, the intrinsic value for Gilead Sciences would be $141.91 and the stock would be deeply undervalued in that scenario.

When looking at the simple valuation metrics, Gilead Sciences is trading for 17.67 times earnings and only for 10.86 times free cash flow right now. And trading for almost single digit valuation multiples (free cash flow is more important than earnings) is seldom justified for a growing business with an economic moat based on several patents.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences remains deeply undervalued and so far neither the updated guidance nor the expanded label use for Veklury pushed the stock prices higher. It seems like Gilead Sciences is missing short-term catalysts, but in the end, Gilead Sciences also does not need a major catalyst to push the stock price higher in a single move. And often one single piece of information is enough to push a stock higher that is undervalued. For example, slightly better than expected results in the next quarter could be enough to initiate the next wave higher.