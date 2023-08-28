Feverpitched

Introduction

It's time to talk about one of my favorite high-yielders on the market. In this case, a stock with a current yield of 7.5% and a realistic path to more than 10% in the next few years.

That company is the Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM). It's the company that owns the midstream assets of Antero Resources (AR), one of America's largest natural gas (liquids) producers.

The company has a number of benefits, including the fact that it's a C-Corp, not a Master Limited Partnership issuing K-1 forms (some investors prefer this), a rapidly declining debt load, a mature asset base that does not require a lot of growth CapEx and a strong long-term tailwind from rising natural gas demand.

Since my article in May, shares are up almost 20%. Furthermore, since then, we've gotten a lot more confirmation of my bull case, including strong organic growth and management comments that likely hint at accelerating dividend growth starting in 2024.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this and more.

So, let's dive in!

The Midstream Advantage

Energy, in general, is known for being a good source of income. However, there are big differences depending on the energy industry. For example, energy consists of upstream, midstream, and downstream players. Essentially, upstream energy players are the producers of oil and gas. Downstream companies turn these commodities into value-added products like gasoline, diesel, and chemicals. Midstream companies are the ones that connect upstream to downstream.

American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers

Midstream companies are the least volatile for one major reason: they tend to depend on fees from product flows through their pipelines and terminals, not the price of these commodities.

Investors looking to speculate on rising commodity prices are much better off buying upstream players. Investors betting on favorable industry spreads should prefer downstream stocks.

Midstream is the place to be for income-focused investors, which is the only reason why I do not own AM. If I were at the income-generating stage of my journey, I would own a lot of AM.

Having said all of this, Antero Midstream is a midstream energy company focused on owning, operating, and developing energy assets in the Appalachian Basin, servicing Antero Resources' production and completion activities in West Virginia and Ohio.

As of the end of 2022, Antero Resources holds a 29.1% ownership stake in the company.

Antero Resources not only has one of the deepest reserves in the industry, but it also is one of the most efficient drillers. In other words, even at subdued natural gas prices, the company can maintain production, which is good for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream Corporation

Speaking of stability, Antero Midstream offers various services, including gathering, compression, processing, fractionation, and water handling, under long-term fixed-fee contracts.

This structure limits direct exposure to commodity price risks.

Agreements for these services extend through 2038 and 2035, which ensures stable revenue streams.

Moreover, because AM is tied to AR, competition risks are very subdued, as only third-party volumes are subject to competition.

Increasing High-Yield Income

With all of this in mind, AM shares currently pay $0.225 per quarter in dividends. This translates to $0.90 per year. That's a 7.5% yield based on the current stock price.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that it's a juicy yield.

The bad news is that investors have seen no dividend growth since the pandemic.

That's about to change, as AM is performing very well, paving the road for higher future dividend payments.

Starting with its performance, during the company's second-quarter earnings call, it highlighted compression and processing capacity optimization efforts.

The upper section of the slide below highlights the expansion of compression capacity through both organic construction (green) and acquisitions (blue).

Notably, recent acquisitions boosted compression capacity by over one Bcf a day, including underutilized capacity that provides potential for cost-effective future development.

Remarkably, the acquisitions were valued on a PDP-only basis in 2022, making any development or reuse of underutilized assets a positive outcome for AM.

Antero Midstream Corporation

The lower portion of the slide above shows the joint venture processing capacity in Marcellus shale.

The 1.6 Bcf a day processing capacity achieved 100% utilization during the second quarter. This was attributed to growth in the liquids-rich Marcellus shale region.

Furthermore, in the second quarter, the company saw significant operational success that led to growth in earnings.

Low-pressure gathering and compression volumes showed a robust increase of 11% and 17%, respectively, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Notably, approximately 5% of the 11% growth in low-pressure gathering volumes was organic, coming from legacy assets, while 6% was attributed to the Crestwood acquisition that was finalized in the 4Q22.

Thanks to these developments, the company is sticking to its longer-term outlook.

Its 5-year outlook includes between $1.0 and $1.3 billion in cumulative free cash flow AFTER dividends through 2027. Since the pandemic, the company has been free cash flow positive, meaning it is not borrowing money to run its operations.

Antero Midstream Corporation

It is now reaping the benefits from past investments, allowing it to boost free cash flow in the years ahead.

Looking at 2023 expectations, the company's CapEx budget is 28% lower compared to 2022.

Antero Midstream Corporation

Using analyst expectations, we see that the company is expected to achieve a >11% free cash flow yield after 2023. This means that if the company wanted, it could distribute an 11% dividend without borrowing money to run its business. Even including its 2024E net debt, the yield is close to 8%.

Leo Nelissen (Based on analyst estimates)

Having said that, the company needs to reduce debt first before it starts to hike its dividend.

So far, its balance sheet is looking good.

The company has a 3.5x net leverage ratio, beating most of its peers. It also has zero maturities until 2026.

Antero Midstream Corporation

The company's net leverage goal is 3.0x EBITDA, which it expects to achieve next year.

Once it has achieved its goal, it is in a strong position to enhance its return of capital to shareholders.

We believe these best-in-class attributes checking all of the boxes to be a premier midstream company position AM to increase our return of capital to shareholders in the future. - AM 2Q23 Earnings Call

In other words, I expect the dividend to be hiked in 2024. I also expect dividend growth to be industry-beating, as the company has a clear path to a 9-10% dividend yield in the years ahead.

Outperformance & Valuation

Thanks to benefits like subdued competition, strong utilization rates, room for organic growth, a healthy balance sheet, and the expectation of accelerating dividends in the next few years, AM shares are doing very well.

Year-to-date, AM is among the best performers in its industry, including the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and both C-Corp and MLP peers.

Data by YCharts

Despite its performance, AM shares are still attractively valued.

Applying its median valuation of 10x EBITDA, the stock has roughly 24% more upside, giving it a fair stock price value of $14.77.

The current consensus price target is $13.20, making me one of the most bullish analysts.

Leo Nelissen (EBITDA, Revenue, FCF numbers are based on analyst estimates)

Based on everything said so far, I believe that AM is one of the best income plays in energy. If I had an income-focused portfolio, I would likely have 4-5% AM exposure.

Among the biggest risks is general market weakness, which could hurt AM. Risks to its dividend are declines in natural gas prices that are so severe that AR cuts its output. That would hurt flows and free cash flow.

Given my view on natural gas prices, I do not expect this to happen.

Takeaway

Antero Midstream stands out as an exceptional income opportunity within the energy sector.

With a solid yield of 7.5% and the potential for substantial growth, AM offers stability through its midstream position, shielded from volatile commodity prices.

This C-Corp boasts a declining debt load, long-term fixed-fee contracts, and ties to the efficient Antero Resources.

Recent acquisitions have expanded capacity, setting the stage for robust earnings and dividend growth.

While a dividend increase is on the horizon, maintaining a prudent approach to debt reduction remains a priority.

AM's impressive attributes position it for industry-beating dividend growth, potentially reaching a 9-10% yield in the coming years.

Supported by its strong performance and attractive valuation, AM presents an enticing prospect for income-focused investors seeking stability and growth in the energy market.

Reasons To Be Bullish