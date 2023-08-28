Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
StealthGas: Flying Under The Radar

Aug. 28, 2023 StealthGas Inc. (GASS)
Scouting Stocks
Summary

  • StealthGas is a successful player in the LPG shipping industry, with a strong fleet and strategic agility.
  • The company has shown record profitability in the first half of 2023, with a reduction in debt and strong financial positioning.
  • GASS is expanding its fleet with larger, more modern vessels, which will increase revenue and profit generation.
  • Strong balance sheet will allow GASS to reinvest in their fleet and return excess profits to investors through stock buybacks.

Liquefied natural gas tanker ship in sea

alvarez

In the intricate mosaic of the global shipping industry, certain players, while being fundamental, often remain unnoticed. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) is one such entity, maneuvering silently within the LPG sector and crafting a unique success story. As the world

Scouting Stocks
With a background in Manufacturing Engineering within the Aerospace industry, I've shifted my focus to penning comprehensive analysis across multiple sectors. I take pleasure in creating and dissecting systems. By leveraging a unique combination of Python-based custom tools and a wide range of information sources, I strive to pinpoint stocks that yield greater reward for each unit of risk

Comments

e
energyguy921
Today, 2:25 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments
The ceo is tainted which makes this name uninvestable, imho.
