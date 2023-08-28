Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: Quit Blindly Following Buffett

Aug. 28, 2023 6:30 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)BRK.A, BRK.B10 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway's focus on one tech company goes against it.
  • Apple remains an odd blind spot for Buffett, who quickly dumped TSMC due to China risk despite the tech giant facing the same issues.
  • The stock continues to trade at an aggressive forward P/E multiple of 27x due in part to investors blindly following Buffett.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

Warren Buffett Testifies Before Senate Finance Committee

Alex Wong

Warren Buffett is set to turn 93 on August 30. The billionaire investor has had an incredible investment life, but young investors shouldn't follow Buffett into Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). His investment firm Berkshire Hathaway (

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
43.64K Followers
Stone Fox Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor founded in 2010. 
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.

Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.

Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

RJMC profile picture
RJMC
Today, 7:14 AM
Premium
Comments (1.14K)
LOL….great title…..sure to get a lot of views but maybe not a lot of likes…..do you have a better track record than Buffet?
Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 7:04 AM
Premium
Comments (2.69K)
Why buy AAPL at 30 P/E when you can buy BRK at 14 P/E and get a 25% position in AAPL!
C
Carlspackler1
Today, 7:02 AM
Comments (1.63K)
Guess the writer meeds more Clickbait articles or strives for attention. Anyone whose been screaming “ Apple is going under $100” and then criticizes Buffett, must be living in his car and talks to himself a lot.
RJMC profile picture
RJMC
Today, 7:16 AM
Premium
Comments (1.14K)
@Carlspackler1 - he is one of the better authors imo….he has been wrong on Apple but has not deviated from his opinion….
Bill West profile picture
Bill West
Today, 6:52 AM
Comments (1.31K)
Hey Mark.....prepare to get nutsack ripped off in 3.....2.....1........

Welcome to Apple/BH hellscape.......LOL...
The Loomer profile picture
The Loomer
Today, 6:52 AM
Comments (1.15K)
Tone and substance reek of desperation. Company is the most profitable in human history. Continues to execute and evolve. Innovates thoughtfully and successfully. People who own it know.
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
Today, 6:34 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (58)
Alternative title: Kicking a Hornet's Nest
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
Today, 6:43 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (58)
@The Dividend Collectuh Buffett criticism + bearish Apple in one article, get the popcorn ready.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 6:33 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.31K)
Well said. I basically said the same thing in my article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.