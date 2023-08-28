DKosig

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) manufactures vehicle components. The company seems to be set for a good growth run in revenues, but as the company's valuation seems to already price in a good amount of growth, I don't believe the stock is a fantastic investment at the current level. For the time being, I have a hold-rating for the stock.

The Company

Aptiv designs and manufactures multiple solutions addressing vehicles' different functionalities. The company has a wide range of solutions listed on the company's website:

Aptiv's Offering (aptiv.com)

The company has further refined its offering, as in 2022 the company acquired Wind River, a software developer in industries such as aerospace, telecommunications, and automotive, for $3.5 billion. The company also acquired a majority stake in Intercable Automotive Solutions, a high-voltage systems manufacturer, for 595 million euros or around $642 million. Aptiv doesn't seem to be a stranger to acquisitions prior to the examples, as the company seems to constantly complete smaller acquisitions with some larger acquisitions in between, as seen on the company's cash flow statement.

Aptiv's stock has had a good run on the stock market, as the share price has appreciated by 493% from 2011:

Aptiv Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Financials

Unlike the company's share, Aptiv has a somewhat turbulent revenue history, as revenues are currently only near 2007 levels:

Aptiv's Revenues (Tikr)

Although the long-term history seems quite bad, the company has achieved good growth when looking at a more recent history. For example, from 2015 to 2022 the company's compounded annual growth has been 7.0%. With the mentioned acquisitions that were made in 2022, Aptiv should achieve growth that's even higher than the mentioned rate - the middle point of Aptiv's current 2023 revenue guidance translates to a growth of 14.9%. Going further, the company sees that the electric vehicle megatrend should significantly boost the company's top line in the medium to long term, giving a basis for organic growth instead of the acquisition-fueled history.

Revenues tell a story about a company's scale, but investors should really only care about what's left after expenses - Aptiv has had operating margins ranging from a negative of -5.7% to a positive margin of 13.8% in its history:

EBIT Margin History (Tikr)

The operating margin for the recent years has been below Aptiv's previous margins of over ten percent. The margin seems to be scaling back, though - the operating margin stands at 9.1% with trailing numbers, up from 2020's margin of only 6.2%.

Aptiv has communicated that it sees revenues of $40 billion and an operating margin of 17% by 2030 as plausible; electric vehicles becoming more common around the world boosts Aptiv's offering's demand dramatically. The operating margin rising into 17% would translate to a significant rise in Aptiv's earnings level, but I don't currently see a reasonable path into the margin - with trailing numbers, the company's gross margin is only at 16.5%, already below the mentioned operating margin. The revenue figure of $40 billion could in my opinion happen quite reasonably - the figure would mean a compounded growth of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Aptiv's balance sheet has around $6.5 billion in long-term debt, of which $110 million is in current portions. The amount should be on a healthy basis, as Aptiv has a market capitalization of $27.6 billion and a net income that's nearing a billion dollars annually; with interest expenses guided at $285 million for the year, the debt doesn't take too big of a portion of the company's earnings in my opinion. On the other side of the balance sheet, Aptiv does hold $1.3 billion of cash, securing operations and further investments in the short term.

Q2 Earnings

Aptiv reported its Q2 earnings on August 3rd. The company achieved revenues of $5.2 billion, significantly above analysts' estimate of $4.86 billion. The company also had significantly better margins than expected, as Aptiv reported an EPS of $1.25 compared to an expected $1.02.

The quarter's growth was 28% from the previous year. Although some of the growth is due to Aptiv's acquisition, I believe the growth rate does represent the electric vehicle megatrend starting to pick up momentum; Aptiv should have interest times ahead.

The company's GAAP EBIT margin came in at 8.9% - the ramp up into 17% doesn't seem to be happening too quickly. The quarter's gross margin came in at 16.6%, making an EBIT margin of 17% quite hard to achieve.

Valuation

Throughout most of Aptiv's history on the stock market, the stock has seen an increasing forward price-to-earnings ratio, as the company began trading at a ratio of 6.43, rising into the current ratio of 18.74 with some turbulence in the 2020-2021 bull market:

Historical P/E Ratio (Tikr)

I would attribute the growth in multiples to Aptiv's more nearing EV-induced growth - as electric vehicles should start to grow more significantly in volume in the current year, the company's growth should accelerate.

To get a deeper understanding of the stock's valuation, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the model, I estimate Aptiv to hit its revenue guidance of $23 billion to $24 billion in 2024, and $40 billion in 2030 - this translates into a slightly slowing growth after 2023, which picks up again in 2026 as EVs pick up attraction. After 2030, I expect Aptiv to achieve only slight growth, with the perpetual growth rate ending up at two percent.

Although I believe Aptiv's growth story into $40 billion in revenues, I proceed with caution concerning the operating margin of 17%, as the current gross margin wouldn't make the margin possible; I estimate Aptiv's EBIT margin to be 14.7% in 2030, after which the margin rises into 15.1%. This estimate already factors in a significant amount of further operating leverage.

These estimates along with a 13.29% weighted average cost of capital put the stock's estimated fair value at $83.90, around 14% below the current price:

DCF Model of Aptiv (Author's Calculation)

The cost of capital of 13.29% is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM Of Aptiv (Author's Calculation)

With Aptiv's interest expense guidance of $285 million for 2023, the interest rate with the current amount of long-term debt would be 4.40%, which I use in the model. As Aptiv leverages moderate amounts of debt, I estimate the debt-to-equity ratio to be 25% in the long term.

At the time of writing, the United States' 10-year bond yield stands at 4.24%. The used equity risk premium is derived from Professor Aswath Damodaran's July estimates. The beta of 2.03 is Yahoo Finance's estimate using monthly data from a period of five years. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.25% into the cost of equity, crafting a wide cost of equity of 16.49% and a WACC of 13.29%, used in the DCF model.

Takeaway

Although Aptiv will inevitably benefit from the electric vehicle megatrend, I do not believe the stock is necessarily a fantastic pick at the current price. With a DCF model downside of 14%, the stock market seems to expect a fast grow and widely expanding operating margin in the future; if the company achieves the long-term milestones, I would want a higher upside on my investment. For that reason, I have a hold-rating for the stock.