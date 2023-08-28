RichLegg

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) aims to replace expensive injectable biologics and peptides with inexpensive oral small molecule medicines. Biologics and peptides present with numerous challenges - they are generally not orally bioavailable, they are expensive, they need a cold supply chain, and they have a broad signaling profile. Compared to that, small molecules are easy to manufacture, therefore inexpensive, are usually orally bioavailable, and do not have a broad signaling profile, all of which make a compelling argument for replacing the ones with the other.

GPCR PIPELINE (GPCR WEBSITE)

The lead candidate is GSBR-1290, which is part of the oral GLP-1R franchisee targeting type 2 diabetes and obesity. This asset has completed a phase 1 trial and is currently running phase 2. A second asset is also in the clinic. This is ANPA-0073, an APJR targeting small molecule testing for certain cardiopulmonary indications.

GSBR-1290 is an oral small molecule taken once a day, has no dietary restrictions, and is much easier to use than either oral or injectable peptides. In non-human primate (NHP) studies, robust glycemic activity and weight loss were observed. There was strong glucose clearance and insulin induction one hour post IV dosing. A 7-day NHP oral repeating dosing of GSBR-1290 saw, among other things, an 8% body weight reduction at the top dose.

Preclinical data presented through a poster at the ADA 2023 meeting summed up the findings:

GSBR-1290 is a small molecule GLP-1RA with high binding affinity to human GLP-1R. GSBR-1290 strongly activated GLP-1R Gαs cAMP pathway without inducing measurable β-arrestin recruitment signaling, which indicates it is a fully biased agonist. The insulin secretion stimulation effect of GSBR-1290 was evaluated in a functional human pancreatic beta cell line, in which GSBR-1290 showed dose dependent induction of insulin secretion. The in vivo efficacy of GSBR-1290 on insulin secretion, glucose control and food intake were evaluated in nonhuman primates (NHPs). In an acute intravenous glucose tolerance test (ivGTT), a single dose of GSBR-1290 strongly induced insulin secretion and glucose clearance. In a repeated dosing study, GSBR-1290 administered orally once daily for 7-day demonstrated robust increase in insulin secretion and glucose clearance in ivGTT and a dose dependent reduction of food intake and body weight. Overall, GSBR-1290 demonstrated potent in vivo efficacy in stimulating insulin secretion, improving glucose tolerance, and reducing food intake and body weight.

GSBR-1290 also completed a phase 1 SAD (single ascending dose) study. This first in human study in healthy volunteers showed:

No Serious Adverse Events (SAEs)

Well-tolerated and AE profile consistent with GLP-1R class

GLP-1R target engagement confirmed with expected dose related on target GI effects

A daily dose of 30 mg achieved a plasma level estimated to be sufficient for glycemic control

As against that last point, other oral GLP-1R agonists like Pfizer's Danuglipron has a dosage of 120 - 200mg BID and Lilly's Orforglipron has a dosage of 9-45 mg QD. A phase 1b MAD study has completed dosing per their latest corporate presentation. Per their latest earnings release, they also completed enrollment in a phase 2a 12-week study. Both of these will topline in the latter half of the fourth quarter of 2023.

The second asset, ANPA-0073, partnered with Schrödinger, also completed a phase 1 trial. Preclinical data showed that these small molecule APJR agonists demonstrated beneficial effects in both lung and heart tissue in PAH models and also an antifibrotic effect in pulmonary fibrosis models. A phase 1 SAD trial in healthy volunteers demonstrated a good safety profile with no serious AEs, and also a robust PK/PD profile with negligible renal excretion of unchanged drug, and dose proportional pharmacokinetic exposure. The molecule was evaluated up to a single dose of 600 mg and multiple doses of 500 mg.

Financials

GPCR has a market cap of $1.09bn and a cash balance of $226mn. It completed a $180mn IPO in February, and the stock price has been robust ever since. Research and development expenses were $19.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, while General and administrative expenses were $6.6 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway of 10 quarters.

10% of the company is held in retail hands, with more than half in the hands of institutions. Key holders are the Biotechnology Value Fund (36%), Deep Track Capital and T Rowe Price.

Risks

GPCR is a recent IPO and has a billion dollar market cap despite having no real proof of concept data in human patients. I remain wary of such companies on principle. Other than this general observation, I have nothing for or against the company because it is now too early to form a company-specific opinion. For what it is worth, their basic idea is logical - replacing expensive biologics with small molecules.

Bottom Line

GPCR is certainly a stock to watch. Preclinical and early clinical data have sprung no negative surprises. Clearly, the market has high hopes for this company, given the large market cap. I will continue to watch GPCR for more data.