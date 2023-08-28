Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Iron Mountain: Capitalizing On The Generative AI Boom

Aug. 28, 2023 9:00 AM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)DLR, EQIX, NVDA1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.89K Followers

Summary

  • IRM's prospects appear to be highly promising, thanks to the generative AI boom and the management's intensified Data Center capex in FY2023.
  • With growing backlog, expanded capacity, and higher service base prices, we may see its Data Center segment eventually be a top and bottom line driver.
  • For now, its legacy business continues to be highly profitable, funding the Project Matterhorn, with an ambitious FY2026 revenue target of $7.2B.
  • With Mr. Market likely upgrading IRM's valuation nearer to its Data Center REIT peers, we may see its long-term price target increase significantly to $90.
  • Combined with its excellent forward dividend yield of 4.25%, IRM is highly suited for both income and growth REIT investors.
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' title='C3.ai, Inc.'>AI</a>) Automation, Predictive analytics, Customer service AI-powered chatbot, analyze customer data, business and technology

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

A REIT With A Generative AI Investment Thesis

We previously covered Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in June 2023, discussing its unique proposition across physical data storage, digital transformation, and data center infrastructure.

The stock was also trading at a discount

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.89K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (866)
Hi, good article, Thank You ! I owned IRM since many years and I love their business model and the many future opportunities. But they have only a single digit own capital , about 4%, which is definitely negative. Another point is that the shares are much too expensive and only have a dividend yield from about 4,23 %, much lower than the inflation. I owned IRM in times where there was a 7% dividend and will be on the buyers side if this condition comes back. To make it short: very good company but the wrong time to invest here. All the best :-))
