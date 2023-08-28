Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividend Stock Watch List: Lanny's September 2023 Edition

Aug. 28, 2023 6:56 AM ETCM, CM:CA, ELV, HRL, TGT, UPS, VIG, VOO, VTRS, VYM
Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
15.15K Followers

Summary

  • The stock market, specifically the S&P 500, is still lurking over 4,400, up 16% this year.
  • UPS is projecting to earn between $85 billion to $100 billion in revenue, just large amounts, even during a tough year that we have all been through.
  • Similar to UPS, CM is getting crushed, down almost 9% in the last month and officially below the $40 mark.
  • Target stock has plummeted from their 52-week highs of $180+ and now down to almost $120 per share.

Money on the edge

PM Images

The stock market is starting to cool off, as expectations for high interest rates may last a little longer.

That has opened up just a little bit more of an opportunity in the stock market, giving more of

This article was written by

Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
15.15K Followers
Two guys who love Investing, Dividends, Frugality, Passive Income & attempting to Reinvest Our Dividends to one day achieve Financial Freedom! Follow us on your journey towards a work-free life! We share EVERY ASPECT of our journey on our blog, social media, and YouTube Channel. Make sure to follow us so you don't miss an update. Updates include the stocks we are watching, buying, selling, and our overall thoughts about the the marketBlog: http://www.dividenddiplomats.comYouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/dividenddiplomatsTwitter: https://twitter.com/DvdndDiplomats

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.