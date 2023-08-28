Best REIT To Buy: American Tower Vs. Crown Castle
Summary
- Cell tower REITs have historically been very good investments.
- But what's the best pick of the sector?
- I compare American Tower and Crown Castle and present my top pick.
Cell tower REITs have historically been incredibly good investments.
- They are recession-resistant.
- They generate significant cash flow.
- This cash flow is highly consistent and predictable.
- It rises steadily each year according to their lease agreements.
- And since data usage is ever-growing, they can co-locate more equipment on the same towers, resulting in exceptionally attractive returns.
- Here are their historic results relative to the S&P 500 (SPY):
As a result, the market has historically priced these REITs at high valuations during most times.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) are the two biggest cell tower REITs, and they have commonly traded at high multiples of >25x FFO and low dividend yields of 3-4%.
But today is the exception.
REITs (VNQ) are now out of favor and priced at historically low valuations, after dropping by about 30% since the beginning of 2022.
You would expect AMT and CCI to have performed better given that their business models are recession-resistant, cash flows keep on growing, and they have fortress investment-grade rated balance sheets that should provide superior protection against rising interest rates.
But no, none of that mattered, and these REITs have dropped even more than the average:
As a result, their valuations are now historically low, and increasingly many investors are now seeing an opportunity in cell tower REITs.
But which one is the most opportunistic today?
American Tower or Crown Castle?
That's a question that I receive on a regular basis and in today's article, I am going to give you two reasons why I slightly prefer CCI at this time.
Note that I am bullish on both, and my preference is not significant.
Reason #1: Materially Lower Valuation and Higher Yield
Both REITs are today discounted, but CCI is even cheaper than AMT:
|AMT
|CCI
|FFO Multiple
|18x
|13x
I suspect that CCI is priced at a lower valuation because it is expected to grow at a slower pace over the next two years due to some lease cancellations. T-Mobile's (TMUS) recent acquisition of Sprint is having a greater impact on CCI in the near term, and it is depressing its valuation because the market only seems to care about the short run.
But I think that the market has overreacted to short-term news. Real estate investments should be valued based on decades of expected future cash flow, and so I see this as an opportunity to buy good real estate at a discount.
CCI also offers a materially higher dividend:
|AMT
|CCI
|Dividend Yield
|3.5%
|6.3%
This is in part because of its lower valuation, but it is also because it has a higher payout ratio.
In any case, I like the idea of getting a high yield in today's market environment because it helps me to remain patient.
It makes us less reliant on capital appreciation to earn compelling returns.
Reason #2: Stronger Catalyst for Upside
As we explained earlier, CCI's growth will be slow for the next two years and the market has now priced it accordingly as if its growth story was over.
But this also means that as its growth reaccelerates from here, the market will likely reprice it at a much higher valuation, and just recently, the management stated on their Q2 conference call that they are confident they can return to 7-8% dividend per share growth beyond 2025:
In a normal go-forward period of time over a multi-year period we're going to see about 5% tower organic revenue growth. And it's likely to move a little above, a little below that in certain periods. But I think generally that's what our expectation would be and that's what's driving our longer term. If we think about value creation, when we talk about being able to get back to a point where we're growing the dividend 7% to 8%, once we're beyond the Sprint site rationalization process that we're in the middle of once we're past that point, returning to being able to grow the dividend at 7% to 8% over a long period of time, underlying that is our assumption around top line growth.
They even repeated this later in the call:
As a result, we believe we are positioned to return to our long-term annual dividend per share growth target of 7% to 8% beyond 2025 as we get past the remaining large Sprint cancellations.
They are so confident in this guidance because they have already today secured 75% of their 5% organic growth target through 2027.
I believe that the market is focusing too much on the 2023-2025 period of slow growth, and not looking far enough. But as we get passed this dip in growth, I expect the market to reprice CCI as a high-growth, blue-chip REIT, and with that could come significant upside potential.
Before the recent crash, it traded at 27x AFFO. Simply returning to a more conservative 20x would unlock over 50% upside potential and while you wait, you earn a 6.3% dividend yield.
AMT also has upside potential from today's valuation, but not quite as much, and its catalyst also isn't quite as clear to me.
Closing Note
To conclude, I would like to reiterate that I am bullish on both companies. AMT and CCI are both now priced at historically low valuations and offer some upside potential to our fair value target. However, the best pick of the two appears to be CCI given that it is materially cheaper due to "temporary" concerns, and it has a stronger catalyst to unlock value for shareholders.
It is important to be very selective when investing in high-dividend stocks if you want to maximize your returns and minimize risk. We do our best to find the best combination of yield, growth, and value, and that's how we have managed to outperform the market averages over the long run.
1) They have inferior towers with inferior contracts with inferior management that the street doesn’t trust and 2) They have an abysmal fiber and small cell business that has literally missed every management growth projection for a decadeMore importantly, the growth paradigm for ALL of these companies has fundamentally changed. AFFO p/s growth is going to be roughly HALF of what it was for the last decade going forward because they are going to have to refinance their massive balance sheets at much higher rates while growing topline at LOWER rates.Go back and deconstruct AFFO p/s growth for the last decade - what you will see is that a good chunk of it was driven by refinancing savings. These companies even paid material prepayment make-wholes to drive that growth, as the make-whole payments are conveniently excluded from the AFFO calc.Going forward, instead of being a major tailwind, refinancing is going to be a huge HEADWIND. It won’t happen at once because maturities are spread, but it is going to be an overhang for the foreseeable future. Bottom line is this. Towercos were the darlings of the last 20 years in REITland. They combined long-term recurring free cash flow, long term contracts and high quality tenants with growth that dwarfed other asset classes. Going forward, the growth element is significantly impaired and the companies must be revalued for that, which you are seeing today. One last point that retail completely misses: Unlike most other REITs, AMT/SBAC and even CCI still had material Growth/GARP investor bases. Those investors are unlikely to stick around long-term because these companies are now effectively low-growth bond proxies. Compounding this issue is that the market caps dwarf REIT-dedicated AUM, so who is the incremental buyer? Given the voluminous stream of positive SA articles, the hope is that retail suckers are. Don’t be one
I consider 37% “big”, but I do not consider either of these to be speculative buys, but rather blue chip REITS.
So, I will be adding to both positions, but more and sooner to CCI …which will allow me to average my cost basis down more until both hopefully recover over the next few years. GLTA!
Fed Rates are the reason stated.
So, ... I am holding.