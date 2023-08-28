Verizon's Weakness Is Your Opportunity, Don't Miss Out
Summary
- Verizon's share price has dropped 23% and its dividend has risen to almost 8% due to concerns about its cash flow sustainability.
- The company's quarterly results show strength in its financial position, with strong broadband net adds driving new revenue.
- Verizon's financial performance has weakened, with a drop in revenue and a high debt load, but it continues to generate reasonable cash flow.
- The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has seen its share price drop almost 23% over the past year. The company's dividend has moved to almost 8% as investors remain concerned about its ability to sustain cash flow. The company has remained weak since we last recommended it, however, with continued financial strength it's a unique investment.
Verizon's Quarterly Results
Verizon achieved strong quarterly results that show the underlying strength in its financial position.
The company lost consumer wireless customers postpaid net adds. However, gross adds remained reasonably strong, and the company's consumer losses were still more than made up by business additions. Prepaid net adds declined substantially as the company's wireless business has some struggles. This impact to the company's cellular business shows increased price competition.
However, the company's internet business remained strong as broadband net adds increased. The company's annualized net adds are more than 400k per quarter, which provides a substantial driver of new revenue.
Verizon's Financial Performance
Verizon has seen weakness in its financial performance.
The company's revenue dropped QoQ from $32.9 billion to $32.6 billion, while YoY revenue dropped 3.5% as inflation remained strong. The company's adjusted EBITDA of $12 billion. The company earned $1.21 in adjusted EPS annualized at $5. Versus the company's market cap, that gives the company a P/E of less than 7%.
The company's business, in our view, is impacted by its premium pricing and positioning in a tough market for consumers as T-Mobile (TMUS) undercuts prices. That combines with the company's lack of 5G strength versus its peers.
Verizon's Cash Flow
Verizon has continued to generate reasonable cash flow, although its debt load remains a concern.
The company earned $8 billion in FCF in 1H 2023, a level it can comfortably afford, and one that comfortably covers its lofty dividend yield. The biggest concern for the company though is the debt load, with $152.7 billion in total debt and $126.6 billion in net unsecured debt. As interest rates rise, that's expensive.
The company's capital spending is lofty at more than $20 billion annualized, and the company will need to find a way to cut down its debt before interest expenditures cut FCF significantly. 5G is an expensive capital build out and with 6G <10 years away by most estimates, cutting capital spending will be nice.
Verizon is expecting to cut capex in upcoming years, which would be a nice boost.
Verizon's Goals
The company's goals show the difficulties that it's facing.
The company now needs to differentiate itself more thoroughly in wireless as competition increases. T-Mobile has become a major new competitor, and DISH (DISH) is a potential competitor as well. The company's Fiber business is on a much brighter note as the company continues to invest heavily. The company is in tough competition with peers such as AT&T in this business.
Verizon also recently got full access to its mega $50+ billion C-band spectrum spending after satellite providers exited. The company spent massively to catch up here, and it's finally becoming more competitive in 5G versus T-Mobile, which has a traditional lead. As seen in the latest industry reports, the company is becoming more competitive as it seeks to regain its lead status.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is Verizon could lose out to the competition. T-Mobile isn't yet focused on maximizing FCF, and DISH could find a willing partner in Amazon (AMZN) or another large tech company. Both could significantly impact Verizon's profit margins and hurt its ability to drive returns with a massive debt load overhead, making the company a poor investment.
Conclusion
Verizon is a company going through a tough time. This was not aided by the fact that the company fell behind in the 5G race. It's focused on being known as the best wireless carrier, and it's willing to spend massively as a result, which it has done. The company's recent $50+ billion in spectrum and its ability to finally deploy that will help dramatically.
The biggest question for Verizon is whether it can manage to regain its lead in 5G while toning down its capital spending. It needs to devote more cash to debt paydown as interest rates rise. It's a tricky and expensive position for the company to be in, and the market is understandably worried. However, the company's overall financial position remains strong.
We expect it'll maintain its dividend and pay down its debt, enabling more future returns.
This article was written by
#1 ranked author by returns:
https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)