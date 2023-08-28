Bruce Bennett

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has seen its share price drop almost 23% over the past year. The company's dividend has moved to almost 8% as investors remain concerned about its ability to sustain cash flow. The company has remained weak since we last recommended it, however, with continued financial strength it's a unique investment.

Verizon's Quarterly Results

Verizon achieved strong quarterly results that show the underlying strength in its financial position.

Verizon Investor Presentation

The company lost consumer wireless customers postpaid net adds. However, gross adds remained reasonably strong, and the company's consumer losses were still more than made up by business additions. Prepaid net adds declined substantially as the company's wireless business has some struggles. This impact to the company's cellular business shows increased price competition.

However, the company's internet business remained strong as broadband net adds increased. The company's annualized net adds are more than 400k per quarter, which provides a substantial driver of new revenue.

Verizon's Financial Performance

Verizon has seen weakness in its financial performance.

Verizon Investor Presentation

The company's revenue dropped QoQ from $32.9 billion to $32.6 billion, while YoY revenue dropped 3.5% as inflation remained strong. The company's adjusted EBITDA of $12 billion. The company earned $1.21 in adjusted EPS annualized at $5. Versus the company's market cap, that gives the company a P/E of less than 7%.

The company's business, in our view, is impacted by its premium pricing and positioning in a tough market for consumers as T-Mobile (TMUS) undercuts prices. That combines with the company's lack of 5G strength versus its peers.

Verizon's Cash Flow

Verizon has continued to generate reasonable cash flow, although its debt load remains a concern.

Verizon Investor Presentation

The company earned $8 billion in FCF in 1H 2023, a level it can comfortably afford, and one that comfortably covers its lofty dividend yield. The biggest concern for the company though is the debt load, with $152.7 billion in total debt and $126.6 billion in net unsecured debt. As interest rates rise, that's expensive.

The company's capital spending is lofty at more than $20 billion annualized, and the company will need to find a way to cut down its debt before interest expenditures cut FCF significantly. 5G is an expensive capital build out and with 6G <10 years away by most estimates, cutting capital spending will be nice.

Verizon is expecting to cut capex in upcoming years, which would be a nice boost.

Verizon's Goals

The company's goals show the difficulties that it's facing.

Verizon Investor Presentation

The company now needs to differentiate itself more thoroughly in wireless as competition increases. T-Mobile has become a major new competitor, and DISH (DISH) is a potential competitor as well. The company's Fiber business is on a much brighter note as the company continues to invest heavily. The company is in tough competition with peers such as AT&T in this business.

Verizon also recently got full access to its mega $50+ billion C-band spectrum spending after satellite providers exited. The company spent massively to catch up here, and it's finally becoming more competitive in 5G versus T-Mobile, which has a traditional lead. As seen in the latest industry reports, the company is becoming more competitive as it seeks to regain its lead status.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is Verizon could lose out to the competition. T-Mobile isn't yet focused on maximizing FCF, and DISH could find a willing partner in Amazon (AMZN) or another large tech company. Both could significantly impact Verizon's profit margins and hurt its ability to drive returns with a massive debt load overhead, making the company a poor investment.

Conclusion

Verizon is a company going through a tough time. This was not aided by the fact that the company fell behind in the 5G race. It's focused on being known as the best wireless carrier, and it's willing to spend massively as a result, which it has done. The company's recent $50+ billion in spectrum and its ability to finally deploy that will help dramatically.

The biggest question for Verizon is whether it can manage to regain its lead in 5G while toning down its capital spending. It needs to devote more cash to debt paydown as interest rates rise. It's a tricky and expensive position for the company to be in, and the market is understandably worried. However, the company's overall financial position remains strong.

We expect it'll maintain its dividend and pay down its debt, enabling more future returns.