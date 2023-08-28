Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Met In The Arena: Switching From Arch To Warrior

Aug. 28, 2023 8:32 AM ETArch Resources, Inc. (ARCH), HCCBTU, CRSXF, CSO:CA, AMR
Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.25K Followers

Summary

  • My old position, Arch Resources, has underperformed peers in the met coal industry year-to-date.
  • The new "floor" for met coal index prices is expected to be around $200-250/ton, which makes all major US producers very intriguing investments.
  • I favor Warrior at this juncture due to their low-cost production and growth opportunity from Blue Creek.

steel industry

jaap-willem/E+ via Getty Images

I’ve covered many stocks on Seeking Alpha, and sometimes I must write a piece owning up to a mistake. Some have been “good mistakes”, like thinking GameStop (GME) could fix their business and instead I

This article was written by

Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.25K Followers
Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HCC, CRSXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

John Pirie profile picture
John Pirie
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (161)
Nice writeup, good company-specific operational detail.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.