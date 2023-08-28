allanswart

Last Year's Caution Against Buying SH

From August of last year, we've recommended staying out of NYSEARCA:SH, which is a ProShares ETF that shorts the S&P 500. Now, after a four-week decline following a 10-month rally, investors are wondering if it's finally time to buy SH. Has a new bear market begun?

The simple answer to these two questions is, "NO." In fact, the evidence strongly suggests we are about to start another surge in prices. So, stay away from SH for the time being.

Indicators Point to Higher Stock Prices

Why do we say this? At the Sentiment King, we make market forecasts based primarily on investor sentiment and the theory of contrary opinion. We also use investor activity in ProShares funds like SH to help determine whether to invest in ProShares funds.

The evidence from our indicators suggests it's still too early to short this market. We explained why in this earlier article. Now we'll show how investor activity in SH also suggests it's not time to short the market.

Drop in Shares Outstanding Indicates it's Too Early to Buy SH

Last year, far too many investors bought SH after the market had declined 20%. This is seen in the shares outstanding chart below. Shares outstanding went from just under 100,000,000 shares at the start of 2022 to 250,000,000 shares by October. This meant far too many investors were short the market, and history shows markets can't go down when too many investors expect it.

Shares Outstanding of SH (Sentiment King)

However, since last October, investor interest in SH has been declining. Shares outstanding are back down to just 117,256,000 shares. We've highlighted this decline in shares outstanding with a green Oval. We also point with black arrows three previous times when shares outstanding declined in SH after a bear market and the start of a bull.

These arrows point out something very important. They show that shares outstanding in SH stop declining and reach a low about halfway into the advance. They show the market tops many months after the decline in shares outstanding reaches a low. This means the current low in shares outstanding indicates the market has higher to go and is not yet ready to decline. This is confirmed by the next indicator.

Buying Activity in SH Points to a Higher Stock Market

The next chart shows the average amount of daily buying in SH as a percent of assets. Since fund inception, there has never been a significant market decline until buying in SH had declined to 5% of assets or less. We've indicated that with black arrows on the chart.

Buying has gone from 10% of assets to the current level of 17% of assets. The ratio is nowhere near 5%. This shows there is still far too much interest on the short side of the market. This interest is what you get before a market rally, not the start of a major decline.

Since this fund has total assets over $2 billion, and we're measuring the buying of over one hundred thousand investors, we feel this statistic is very, very important and broad-based enough to warn against buying SH at this time.

Average Daily Buying in SH as % of Assets (Sentiment King)

When to Buy SH?

Below is a two-year chart of SH. You can see the price decline since hitting a high of $17.29 at the market low last October. As we said, we do not believe the recent rally to $14.16 over the last three weeks is it beginning of a major advance due to a bear market. We believe the indicators point to a continuation of the price decline in SH until at least later this year. We think SH could reach a low of around $13.

At that time, we would expect the beginning of another bear market and a possible movement of SH back to its previous high near $17.

NAV of SH Since January 1st 2022 (Sentiment King)

Summary

The evidence strongly suggests the market is about to begin another surge to higher levels. So, stay away from SH for the time being.

The indicators we follow point to a continuation of the ten-month price decline in SH until later this year. We think the NAV could reach a low of around $13.

Around that time we expect the beginning of another bear market and a possible investment in SH. We think it could move back to the high made last October near $17.

Warning

There are unique risks investing in SH not associated with most ETFs. There is a continuous downward price erosion that accumulates the longer one holds the fund. This risk is dependent on many factors, but it's primarily that of short-term interest rates. The current high-interest rate environment engineered by the Fed to restrain inflation is particularly burdensome at this time.

Both the ProShares website and the SEC have detailed messages on the inherent risks using leveraged ETFs, and we recommend the investors familiarize themselves with them.