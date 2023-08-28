ChrisHepburn

Investment Thesis

Considering the ongoing takeover discussions surrounding Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), the stock holds potential as an attractive investment. The emergence of two notable offers provides intriguing possibilities. While INEOS' phased takeover offer introduces uncertainties by leaving the Glazers with a minority stake and impacting Class A shareholders, Sheikh Jassim's substantial all-cash bid of up to $7.55 billion (£6.0 billion) for full ownership offers immediate upside. Despite the risk posed by the Glazer family's hesitancy to sell, the potential benefits of a successful takeover by Sheikh Jassim cannot be overlooked. With the prospect of a remarkable 60% upside from current stock prices appearing very attractive.

Company Overview

Manchester United is a professional football club based in Manchester, England, and is one of the most iconic and successful sports clubs globally. The club is currently the only English Premier League (EPL) side publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The club's Old Trafford stadium is one of the most famous and visited sports venues in the world. Manchester United has a massive global following, with millions of fans across continents, making it one of the most valuable sports brands globally. Its brand strength is leveraged through various revenue streams, including broadcasting rights, sponsorship deals, merchandise sales, and ticket sales.

In terms of the club’s ownership, the Glazer family began acquiring shares in Manchester United in the early 2000s. By 2005, they had secured a controlling stake in the club, completing a controversial leveraged buyout valued at around £790 million. This move was met with significant opposition from many of the club's fans, with many fans attributing the Glazer’s ownership to the club’s relative decline. That being said, recently there has been much discussion surrounding a potential takeover of the club, with various sources reporting that a deal could soon be made which has seen the stock rally, although an opportunity may still remain.

The Offers Are on The Table

As I mentioned before there is serious discussion surrounding the potential takeover of Manchester United. After more than half a year of discussions and offers, the majority shareholders, the Glazer family, remain undecided about the future course of action for Manchester United and as such the takeover saga continues to drag on, into the 2023-2024 EPL season, beyond the anticipated timeline of many reports. As of now, the only bidders who have publicly expressed interest in acquiring the club and have serious offers to support their interest are British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a Qatari investor and son of a former Qatari Prime Minister.

The INEOS Offer May Come with Some Complications

Firstly, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the founder of INEOS, who has a reported net worth of $20.7 billion (£16.45 billion), is reported to have submitted a bid to buy 69 per cent of the club, which is owned by the Glazer family, in a phased takeover through his company INEOS. This phased takeover would leave the Glazers with a significant minority stake in MANU; however, it is likely that INEOS would look to acquire the remaining Glazer shares through a series of put and call options that would allow INEOS to buy the Glazers' remaining shares. All up, the total offer is reported to be in the range of approximately $6.29 billion to $6.92 billion (£5.0 billion to £5.5 billion), with the whole deal taking several years as the Glazer family slowly exit from their remaining ownership.

A major concern I have with the INEOS takeover is that, initially, they only aim to acquire only the Glazer’s portion of ownership, which currently stands at approximately, and hold 95% of voting rights, as the family holds majority of the company’s Class B shares. Given MANU's dual class share structure and its status as a foreign private issuer registered in the Cayman Islands, Class A public shareholders wouldn't need to approve a change of control. In this scenario, there is no guarantee that the takeover involves the acquisition of the Class A shares, held by individual and institutional investors, and as such shareholders may not immediately see the potential upside from the takeover. I believe that the Class A shares would eventually be bought out in this situation however, the price and timeline for this acquisition is hard to confidently predict.

The Offer from Qatar Appears More Likely

The second offer, and in my opinion, more likely to be accepted offer, comes from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani who has recently submitted his fifth and ‘final’ bid of up to $7.55 billion (£6.0 billion) to purchase the club on June 7. The deal would see it become the most lucrative sale of a sports team in history and would result in the Qatari owner taking 100% control of the club which I think is more enticing to the Glazers who have experienced a turbulent tenure as owners of Manchester United.

The Most Expensive Sports Team Sales in History (Visual Capitalists)

The proposal for a 100% takeover of the club should be welcome news to shareholders as it would likely see the Class A shares acquired in addition to the Class B shares, effectively delisting the company from the stock exchange, which would ultimately mean immediate upside for shareholders based on the rumoured purchase price of between $6.92 billion to $7.55 billion (£5.5 billion to £6.0 billion) and current share price $23.37 (£18.58). The acquisition would likely be an all-cash deal, given Sheikh Jassim's financial backing, which is speculated to be supported by the Qatari state. This would provide immediate liquidity to all shareholders. The takeover price of up to $7.55 billion (£6.0 billion) which is at a premium to the current market price, offering an immediate upside to shareholders. The price arbitrage between the current market price and the proposed acquisition price could result in significant capital gains for shareholders who hold the stock through the acquisition which I will talk about further in my valuation.

I think it’s also worth noting that the acquisition comes with accusations that the purchase is part of a broader "sportswashing" strategy by the Qatari state, aimed at improving its international image. Additionally, the acquisition would be subject to regulatory approval, including antitrust considerations, especially if the Qatari state is involved.

The potential involvement of the Qatari state is another factor which contributes to my belief that the Qatari owner will ultimately take control of MANU. As I mentioned, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, is son of a former Qatari Prime Minister, and is also a member of the Qatari royal family. Though Sheikh Jassim is officially bidding as an individual, widespread speculation suggests that his offer is supported by the Qatari government and the Qatari royal family, who are reported to have a cumulative worth of approximately $346 billion (£275 billion).

Financial Analysis

Financially, the club has been plagued by difficulties, especially since the COVID-19 Pandemic which worsened challenges such as high operating costs, primarily due to player salaries and transfer fees. The club's revenue is also influenced by its performance in domestic and international competitions, which have been inconsistent relative to the club’s high standard.

Over the past five years, Manchester United has grappled with financial instability. Revenue has been inconsistent, swinging from $778.38 million (£589.76 million) in 2018 to 739.61 million (£599.52 million) in the last 12 months (LTM), with revenue peaking in 2019 at $796.4 million (£627.12 million) just before the onset of COVID-19.

Revenue Per Year (DJTF Investments)

Earnings Per Share (EPS) have also been lackluster, failing to register a positive EPS since 2019 where it was $0.15 (£0.11), which is far better than the LTM EPS -$0.73 (-£0.59) and is a concerning signal underlying profitability issues. Free cash flow (FCF) hasn’t fared too much better, with the company experiencing a sharp decline from its peak in 2019 of $293.41 million (£231.05 million) to $19.39 million (£15.72 million) in the LTM.

Free Cash Flow Per Year (DJTF Investments)

As of the latest quarter, Manchester United reported a $90.96 million (£73.73 million) in cash and cash equivalents. The total debt stands at $898.49 million (£728.31 million), causing investor concern. The Book Value Per Share (BVPS) has followed a similar declining trajectory, with a negative Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), raising questions about the club's ability to enhance its intrinsic value over time. The decline in MANU’s financial performance is reflected in the relative decline of the club on the pitch, with much of the company’s key financial performance indicators declining since 2013, which was the year Sir Alex Ferguson left, marking the end of the golden era of Manchester United in the eyes of many football (or soccer to my American friends) fans.

However, a third-place finish in last year’s EPL season, the continued growth of the EPL and rise in popularity of women’s football should lead improved performance for MANU. In their most recent earnings, Manchester United's management has raised its previous revenue guidance from $742 million (£590 million) to $767 million (£610 million) to a record $792 million (£630 million) to $805 million (£640 million) and raises its previous adjusted EBITDA guidance of $157 million (£125 million) to $176 million (£140 million) to $176 million (£140 million) to $189 million (£150 million) which is an encouraging sign for current shareholders.

Management has been focused on both on-field success and off-field commercial opportunities, striking high-profile sponsorship deals and expanding its global footprint through various marketing initiatives. However, much of the club’s future performance on and off the pitch will be dependent on the outcome of the potential takeover.

Valuation

As I have discussed, MANU is in the mist of takeover attempts from two key parties, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. In the context of a takeover, I believe the most likely outcome is that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is successful and is able to purchase the entire club for between $6.92 billion to $7.55 billion (£5.5 billion to £6.0 billion). With this number, we can work out the approximate upside of the share price using the market cap and enterprise value.

In a 100% takeover scenario by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Manchester United shareholders stand to gain significantly. With a proposed acquisition price of approximately $6.92 billion (£5.5 billion) and 163.06 million shares outstanding, the per-share price would be around $42.42. Additionally, the enterprise value of $4,570.01 million indicates existing debt, which Sheikh Jassim has committed to eliminating. When factoring the total debt of the club, which would have to be paid off in entirety before a takeover could be complete, the target share price for the acquisition by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is approximately $37.47. This represents a substantial premium over the club's current market capitalization of $3,760.21 million and offers an immediate upside to shareholders from the current stock price of $23.37 to the target price of $37.47—a gain of approximately 60% may be possible.

MANU Valuation After Acquisition (DJTF Investments)

Risks

Investing in Manchester United amid takeover speculation presents a high-risk, high-reward scenario, with the biggest risk obviously being that the deal to sell the club falls through, whether that be because of one of the parties backing out or the deal being blocked. I think that this risk is particularly poignant given the Glazer family's reported hesitancy to sell, which may be a factor in why the deal is taking so long be confirmed. The uncertainty surrounding the completion of the deal can lead to significant stock price volatility. Investors buying at elevated prices in anticipation of a takeover could face substantial losses if the deal falls through or is delayed, potential trending back towards the $12 to $13 range which is where it sat prior to the reports of a potential takeover.

LTM Stock Price (TIKR)

Regulatory risks, particularly antitrust issues, can be a significant hurdle in the completion of a takeover deal for Manchester United. Antitrust laws are designed to promote fair competition and prevent consolidation that could lead to market dominance or manipulation. In the context of sports clubs, this could relate to issues like broadcasting rights, sponsorship deals, and even player acquisitions.

For example, if Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who is speculated to be backed by significant Qatari wealth, were to acquire Manchester United, regulatory bodies might scrutinize the deal to ensure it doesn't create an unfair competitive advantage in terms of financial muscle. This is especially relevant in European football, where Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules aim to ensure clubs are financially sustainable and don't gain an unfair advantage through wealthy owners injecting large sums of money.

Moreover, if the acquiring entity already owns other sports teams or related businesses, antitrust authorities might investigate to prevent a monopolistic situation in the sports and entertainment industry, particularly given Qatari involvement in clubs such as PSG. Such an investigation could delay the deal, alter its terms, or even lead to its cancellation, affecting the stock price and thereby posing risks to investors.

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS were to take over the club and acquires only the Class B shares from the Glazer family, Class A shareholders could find themselves in a challenging position. In this case, I think the limited upside would be a significant concern. Unlike a full takeover where all shares are bought at a premium, acquiring only Class B shares could mean that the Class A share price remains stagnant or fall to around the pre-speculation levels of $12 to $13. This would disappoint investors who might have anticipated a windfall. The partial acquisition could also inject a level of market uncertainty that heightens volatility in Class A share prices, as it would remain uncertain as to whether INEOS would buy the remaining Class A shares, and at what price, making the shares riskier to hold. In the event of the INEOS take over or the Glazers holding the shares, liquidity could become a concern for Class A shareholders. In a full takeover, shareholders usually have the option to sell their shares at a premium, providing immediate liquidity. However, a partial acquisition focused only on Class B shares would not offer this exit opportunity, potentially leaving Class A shareholders holding less liquid and more uncertain assets.

Conclusion

In the midst of ongoing takeover talks for Manchester United, two prominent offers have emerged. INEOS' phased takeover proposal would leave the Glazers with a minority stake, introducing uncertainties for Class A shareholders. Conversely, Sheikh Jassim's substantial all-cash bid of up to $7.55 billion (£6.0 billion) for full ownership appears more promising, presenting an immediate upside for shareholders. Recent reports suggest a successful takeover by Sheikh Jassim is likely despite the "real concern" that the Glazer family are hesitant to sell, which adds a layer of risk to the situation. Should the deal be announced soon, which is being reported, investors could yield significant benefits, potentially offering a remarkable 60% upside from current stock prices, although investors must carefully assess all factors to make informed decisions in this high-stakes investment scenario.