Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron: Why Big Money Buys/Holds At ~$63?

Aug. 28, 2023 9:18 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)1 Comment
Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Micron is attracting strong attention among super-investors.
  • It is currently the top 34th stock most held by these investors, very disproportionate to its size among tech stocks.
  • Several high-profile money managers (such as Fairfax Financial and Guy Spier) are holding and/or buying Micron shares at around $63.
  • My reading of these transactions is that now is a good time to buy a good company at a cyclical low.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Envision Early Retirement. Learn More »

Micron Technology Inc. One of american leader in semiconductor devices, dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, USB flash drives, solid-state drives.

vzphotos

Investment thesis

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has been attracting attention, disproportionately to its size, among big money managers lately. As you can see from the chart below, MU is now the top 34th stock most held by super-investors tracked by

As you can tell, our core style is to provide actionable and unambiguous ideas from our independent research. If your share this investment style, check out Envision Early Retirement. It provides at least 1x in-depth articles per week on such ideas.

We have helped our members not only to beat S&P 500 but also avoid heavy drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in BOTH the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too.

This article was written by

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
12.46K Followers

** Disclosure: I am associated with Sensor Unlimited.

** Master of Science, 2004, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Management Science and Engineering, with concentration in quantitative investment 

** PhD,  2006, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Mechanical Engineering, with concentration in  advanced and renewable energy solutions

** 15 years of investment management experiences 

Since 2006, have been actively analyzing stocks and the overall market, managing various portfolios and accounts and providing investment counseling to many relatives and friends.

** Diverse background and holistic approach 

Combined with Sensor Unlimited, we provide more than 3 decades of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing market, credit market, and actual portfolio management. We monitor several asset classes for tactical opportunities. Examples include less-covered stocks ideas (such as our past holdings like CRUS and FL), the credit and REIT market, short-term and long-term bond trade opportunities, and gold-silver trade opportunities. 

I also take a holistic view and watch out on aspects (both dangers and opportunities) often neglected – such as tax considerations (always a large chunk of return), fitness with the rest of holdings (no holding is good or bad until it is examined under the context of what we already hold), and allocation across asset classes.

Above all, like many SA readers and writers, I am a curious investor – I look forward to constantly learn, re-learn, and de-learn with this wonderful community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
Just Some Guy
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (10.86K)
I am afraid that there is just an overcapacity in DRAM and that isn't going to change anytime soon. And NAND/flash is even worse.

At least NAND/flash can grow down - if the overcapacity can lower cost even a few percent it's possible NAND can steal market from the classic rotating disks that, like vinyl records, have so far just refused to die, LOL. That could soak up a *lot* of NAND.

I just don't know that I see MU making a return to $100 in the next five years.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.