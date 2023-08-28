Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Golar LNG's Rise As A Key Player In The Growing FLNG Market

Aug. 28, 2023 9:26 AM ETGolar LNG Limited (GLNG)1 Comment
Jan Martinek profile picture
Jan Martinek
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • Golar LNG owns 2 out of 5 FLNG ships in the world, positioning it well for the projected LNG deficit in Europe.
  • The delivery of the second FLNG vessel in September and a 20-year contract with BP in 1Q24 should boost GLNG's short-term prospects.
  • In the long term, GLNG is expected to benefit from Europe's increasing dependency on LNG, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
Liquefied natural gas tanker ship in sea

alvarez

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It currently owns two out of every five existing FLNG ships in the world, which positions it perfectly for the projected LNG deficit in Europe.

This article was written by

Jan Martinek profile picture
Jan Martinek
1.26K Followers
Former investment banker spent 17 years in London covering CEE region. Now runs private family office.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
Gregory Holter
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (2.25K)
Your use of the acronym FLNG may be confusing for some readers since FLNG is the ticker for FLEX LNG Ltd.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.