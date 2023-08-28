Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: An Underappreciated Margin Improvement Story

Aug. 28, 2023 9:45 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)1 Comment
Stanislas Capital profile picture
Stanislas Capital
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon faced challenging years with heavy capital expenditure, slowing demand, and cost inflation, leading to a decline in profitability and FCF.
  • Higher-margin businesses such as advertising, prime and third-party sales will strengthen Amazon’s retail ecosystem and profitability.
  • The cloud business is poised to grow as the cloud transition continues and margins recover.
  • There is significant room for margin improvement driven by an improving business mix, cost-cutting initiatives and easing inflation pressures.
Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The past few years have been challenging for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) due to heavy capital expenditure, slowing demand and cost inflation, leading to a deterioration in the company’s profitability and FCF generation. Following the surge in demand during the pandemic, Amazon decided to scale

This article was written by

Stanislas Capital profile picture
Stanislas Capital
1.26K Followers
Long-term investor focusing on quality companies.Coverage of US and European companies. The idea is to develop very comprehensive research reports that will be usefull when reviewing the investment case some years later.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 10:16 AM
Premium
Comments (38.64K)
Amazon growth story is intact.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.