Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EEM: A Likely Beneficiary After A Credit Event

Aug. 28, 2023 9:46 AM ETiShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)VWO, IEMG
Michael A. Gayed, CFA profile picture
Michael A. Gayed, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We focus on the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as a broad way to trade emerging markets after a risk-off period.
  • The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF offers investors exposure to over 800 emerging market stocks and potential long-term growth.
  • EEM's top holdings include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Tencent Holdings, and Samsung Electronics.
emerging market

tum3123

The few emerging economies that have avoided booms and busts have done so by adhering to sound policy frameworks. - Raghuram Rajan

Back in June, I wrote about Emerging Markets making the "greatest comeback since Lazarus" and maintain the belief

This article was written by

Michael A. Gayed, CFA profile picture
Michael A. Gayed, CFA
28.94K Followers
5x Dow & Founders Award Winner. Risk-On/Off $RORO, Junk-On/Off $JOJO, & $ATACX Portfolio Manager. Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, & Bear Markets With The Lead-Lag Report. Sign Up For 2 Weeks Free.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.