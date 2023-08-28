Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Upstart: A Perfectly Creditable Outlook Perfectly Misunderstood By Market

Aug. 28, 2023 10:22 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)
Sunil Shah profile picture
Sunil Shah
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • Upstart Holdings suffered a steep decline after their Q2 '23 earnings, which has only gained momentum since.
  • The main reason: the Q3 outlook was marginally shy of consensus, and given the vertical ascent of the share this year that implicitly assumed raised guidance, profit-taking was rife.
  • The article explains why the Q3 outlook is perfectly creditable. In fact, the company's near-term conservatism is rational in the face of increasing consumer stress.
  • As for the medium term, the article details why Upstart's competitive strengths have only got stronger.
  • The perfect macro-economic storm the company recently faced has subsided. Upstart stock is a "Strong Buy" before the sails catch wind. Target $84 by end 2024.

Roller Coaster

Claudiad

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) can be described as nothing if not volatile. Whenever a stock finds itself in a violent tug of war between the bulls and bears, it's because there's a fundamental misunderstanding of the company by the

This article was written by

Sunil Shah profile picture
Sunil Shah
3.18K Followers
A fund manager who cut his cloth in Schroders London. He joined Coronation South Africa in 1998, running the Smaller Companies Fund which had the best 5-yr record in the sector during his tenure. In 2005 he left Coronation to pursue his passion in writing (and invest without constraints). He recently completed his first novel, a financial thriller called "White Man's Numbers" see www.whitemansnumbers.com - highly acclaimed rollercoaster! See excerpt and reviews on website link.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.