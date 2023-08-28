Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
And Into The Contamination

Aug. 28, 2023 9:45 AM ET4 Comments
Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.48K Followers

Summary

  • Thanks to the actions of the Fed, the cost of borrowing money - for anything, for everything - has now skyrocketed through the roof.
  • They only speak of fighting inflation, but they are causing massive disruptions to our economy, especially in lending.
  • All of this is going to make it very difficult for the stock markets. At many companies, both revenues and profits are going to be down because of the costs of borrowing money.

Wooden blocks with interest rate percent of bank with US dollars, financial world economy crisis design concept.

insjoy

I begin today’s commentary with a personal experience. Three years ago, I leased my Maserati at 1.80%. It was an arbitrage of sorts. I was getting more than 10% on my income funds, and they all paid monthly. The lease was also payable monthly. It was

Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 48-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC's "Squawk Box", is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, "Out of the Box," is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled "Out of the Box and onto Wall Street."

Affinity4Investing profile picture
Affinity4Investing
Today, 10:27 AM
Bidenomics, baby! Whew, am I getting tired of winning. This entire debt situation is beyond remedy. At some point, some smart ppl will begin to say out loud, that the US is insolvent.
diroha profile picture
diroha
Today, 10:13 AM
The Fed is trying to create a situation of loosening financial conditions in 2024 in time for the election.
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 10:01 AM
Article basically describes the intended mechanism. I'd say it's working as planned.
gregg.prussing profile picture
gregg.prussing
Today, 9:53 AM
I for one, am happy that we are returning to rewarding savers, not debtors. A little debt is a good thing, but the low interest rates that have prevailed this century have opened the floodgates and left us with a massive pile that will be difficult for us to work off.
