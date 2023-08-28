Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Q2: Spectacular Quarter, But The Market Has Its Doubts

Aug. 28, 2023 10:47 AM
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's Q2 FY2024 was spectacular, with its data center segment being the star of the show as it continues to post stellar growth amidst high expectations.
  • Management highlighted that the demand for AI is "tremendous" and broad based across different industries.
  • The company has excellent visibility on demand for 2023 and 2024 while it continues to ramp up supply in the near-term.
  • On China, Nvidia said that if there were additional export restrictions for its data center GPUs, it will not have an immediate material impact to its financials.
  • Another $25 billion in share repurchases was approved to enhance shareholder value.
Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) just showed the market how strong its business is today, with beats across three out of its four businesses.

In the near term, there could be further upside as demand outweighs supply given the commentary

Comments (3)

n
nzaloi
Today, 11:43 AM
Premium
Comments (15)
I think your F25 revenues are way too low. I'm assuming you think they'll be $82B give or take. I think they do a lot better than that. Every quarter until then at least will be higher than the last. With Q4 Guidance of at least 20 vs actual as high at 25b. My Fwd PE based on fiscal 25 (y/e jan 25) is sub 20. All the best
D
Doan_2020
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (71)
It will surpass $600 a share!
Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 10:56 AM
Premium
Comments (20.6K)
NVDA guided positively for Q3 2023.
