Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) just showed the market how strong its business is today, with beats across three out of its four businesses.

In the near term, there could be further upside as demand outweighs supply given the commentary from Nvidia.

If anything, the supply situation also seems to be ramping up well as management continues to execute well in the supply constraint environment.

However, despite the stellar quarter that Nvidia posted, I think that the market has priced in a significant amount of upside in the near term and we are in a phase where investors are trying to make sense of how sustainable this all is.

Let's first dive into Nvidia's spectacular quarter.

Spectacular quarter

Nvidia's FY2Q24 was another spectacular one.

Nvidia posted revenues of $13.5 billion in FY2Q24, beating the market consensus by 22%. Revenues grew 101% from the prior year and 88% sequentially.

Specifically, the strength came from its data center segment, which recorded a record revenue of $10.3 billion, up 141% from the prior quarter and up 171% from the prior year.

Gaming and professional visualization segment revenues also beat expectations, coming in at $2.5 billion and $379 million, beating consensus by 5% and 19%, respectively.

For the gaming segment, management saw that end customer demand was strong and consistent with seasonality, and growth was driven by GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs for laptops and desktop. I think what we are seeing here is that global end demand has returned to growth after a difficult slowdown in 2022.

Automotive segment was the only weak spot, coming in at $253 million and missing consensus by 21%.

Gross margins came in a 71.2% in the quarter, 120 basis points higher than the market consensus.

GAAP EPS came in at $2.70, beating the market consensus by 30%. This was up 429% from the prior year and 148% sequentially.

CEO and founder Jansen Huang commented that there were "massive" NVIDIA H100 AI infrastructures being purchased by major cloud service providers.

In addition, he also commented that this is the start of a "new computing era," with companies globally transitioning towards generative AI and accelerated computing, and that the race is on for companies worldwide to adopt generative AI.

For those who are new to Nvidia and the generative AI story, Nvidia's GPUs connected with its Mellanox networking and switch technologies, along with the running of Nvidia's CUDA AI software stack makes up the computing infrastructure for generative AI.

Massive outperformance from data center

The segment that led the outperformance in the FY1Q24 results was the data center segment.

As highlighted earlier, the data center segment revenue came in at $10.3 billion, and this was a strong beat of 29% relative to market consensus.

Bear in mind that market consensus was already ahead of guidance so the fact that the data center revenue segment came in so much higher than that shows the massive outperformance of the segment and how well it is doing.

As expected, this was boosted by the strong demand for Nvidia's generative AI products and solutions, including CUDA.

AI demand was driven largely by growing and accelerating demand from cloud service providers as well as large consumer Internet companies for Nvidia's HGX platform, which is the engine of generative AI and large language models.

Nvidia specifically called out large companies like Amazon (AMZN) Google (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL), along with an increasing number of GPU cloud providers that are deploying HGX systems in volume based on Nvidia's Hopper and Ampere architectures.

It was highlighted that large cloud service providers made up slightly more than 50% of Nvidia's data center revenues in FY2Q24, while the next largest customers were its consumer Internet companies, and the last part of that strong demand came from enterprise and high-performance computing.

In terms of geography, Nvidia stated that the data center growth was largest in the United States as customers were directing their budgets for capital investments into AI and accelerated computing.

The demand from China was within Nvidia's historical range of between 20% to 25% of data center revenues.

In addition, Nvidia's management addressed that they think the current regulations are achieving the intended results and that if there were additional export restrictions for its data center GPUs, the company actually does not expect for it to have an immediate material impact to its financials.

Let that sink in.

Nvidia just said that if they lost their China data center GPU revenue, they would have more than sufficient demand from global customers in other regions that are willing to take up these products so that this additional export restrictions will not have a near-term significant financial impact to Nvidia.

That really just shows how strong the demand for its data center platform is today.

Nvidia also started shipping its most advanced AI superchip, the “GH200 Grace Hopper” and reference design server MGX to customers this quarter, which is being shipped to multiple supercomputing customers like National Labs and the Swiss National Computing Center.

How will the data center segment continue to grow?

When thinking about the demand for Nvidia's data center platform, the opportunity and demand for AI is "tremendous" and broad based across different industries.

I think this is the differentiating factor for Nvidia: The company has excellent visibility on demand for 2023 and 2024.

Clearly, demand is strong but how will supply be able to catch up? Nvidia expects that its supply will continue to ramp in the next few quarters and through 2024.

In terms of supply improvement expectations, management does not expect the improvement to be perfectly linear. This is because not all areas of the supply ecosystem will increase capacity at the same time.

However, Nvidia has strong visibility and thus, its goal is to increase its supply significantly in order to match this very strong demand for AI.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress shared during the FY1Q24 quarter earnings call that the company will continue to ramp supply over the next few quarters as they lower cycle times and work with its supply partners to increase capacity. However, we also need to bear in mind that not all factors are within Nvidia's control when it comes to supply.

Capital allocation

Nvidia announced in its FY2Q24 quarter that another $25 billion in share purchases has been approved and the company plans to execute share repurchases this fiscal year.

In addition, in the FY2Q24 quarter, Nvidia bought back 7.5 million shares for $3.28 billion and had just $3.95 billion that remained under its existing share repurchase authorization.

I expect this additional share repurchase program to continue to be one of the main ways for Nvidia to reward shareholders and boost shareholder returns.

Solid growth to continue

Nvidia guidance for the next quarter revenue was at $16 billion, 26% higher than the market consensus.

In addition, the gross margin guide for FY3Q24 was 71.5%, beating market consensus of 70.5%. This ramping of margins continues as a result of Nvidia's software lead and design influence.

Valuation

The key thing for Nvidia is how sustainable is its current valuation?

Think about this:

Yes, there is undeniably a huge wave and demand for AI chips today and I recognize that as a huge tailwind.

How much of that is contributed by customers over-ordering as a result of the tight market today, and thus resulting in Nvidia over-earning?

How will competition change Nvidia's growth and margins profile when Amazon, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Google, amongst others, roll out and ramp their own AI chips into the market?

For now, the visibility is clearer in 2023 and perhaps 2024.

As a result of the beat in revenue and margins guidance for the next quarter, this resulted in the consensus EPS estimates rising another 25%.

The stock was only flat after it reported so this means that after the earnings report, the stock got cheaper once again.

Nvidia trades at 30x FY2025 P/E today (It has a January year end, so this is essentially its calendar year 2024 P/E).

For my 1-year, I apply a 35x P/E multiple. For reference, the 35x P/E multiple is roughly in-line with the five-year average P/E multiple.

My 1-year price target for Nvidia is thus $540.

Conclusion

I think Nvidia once again showed the market just how strong the demand for generative AI and thus its data center segment is. This quarter's results not only surpassed elevated buy and sell-side expectations, but the guidance also beat expectations, which goes to show how strong this business is in the near-term.

While there are geopolitical tensions and risks, Nvidia managed to highlight that if there were additional restrictions imposed on China, it would not have an immediate and material impact to its financials.

Furthermore, Nvidia highlighted that it has demand visibility for 2023 and 2024, along with tremendous demand from a broad base of customers and industries, demonstrating how strong the demand is from its various customers as these customers look to adopt and ramp up their AI use cases.

For me, while Nvidia is certainly beating estimates and growing at a rapid clip, I need to have a margin of safety when investing to have some form of downside protection, and at the moment, I am not seeing that with Nvidia, and I am thus not adding to the name at this point.

In addition, I think that there are risks to the Nvidia story from a competition angle, expectations angle and possibly over-ordering angle as well, which keeps me at the sidelines for now until a better opportunity approaches.