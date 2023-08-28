Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Up In Smoke: Trulieve Has A Big Florida Problem

Aug. 28, 2023 11:07 AM ETTrulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)2 Comments
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
231 Followers

Summary

  • The legal cannabis sector remains fragmented, and Trulieve's history in markets with recreational marijuana suggests challenges in achieving profitability.
  • The upcoming vote on recreational cannabis use in Florida poses a potential threat to Trulieve's stronghold in its primary market.
  • Florida is also issuing new licenses that will double the number of active players in this market, where 65% of Trulieve's stores are located.
Close-up of natural pattern on cannabis leaf

Morsa Images

Trulieve's (OTCQX:TCNNF) stock saw an impressive 311% gain between its IPO and its 2021 peak. However, since then, it has lost over 90% of its value. This decline sparked my curiosity, prompting me to delve deeper into the stock to determine the potential for a turnaround. While

This article was written by

Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
231 Followers
Freelance analyst and financial journalist. Available for hire.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

h
honeytongue
Today, 11:44 AM
Premium
Comments (63)
"Come November 2024, Florida will vote on recreational cannabis use."
This isnt true as the ballot measure is with the FL Supreme Court. Until they rule on its constitutionality, its not up for vote.

"Notable competitors in this sector include Canopy Growth, GW Pharmaceuticals, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, Tilray, SNDL, Vivo Cannabis"
They dont operate in the US...And CARA is a biopharm company.

Lastly, Trulieve is the one financing the FL legalization measure. So essentially you are saying that they are shooting themselves in the foot.

All due respect but you need to brush up on the cannabis space before posting articles on it.
g
2good2betru
Today, 11:53 AM
Premium
Comments (49)
@honeytongue Yep agree. Stopped reading after Canadian companies and GW Pharmaceuticals were mentioned as competitors.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.